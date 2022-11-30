Tung Ho Textile : News- Textile's Low-carbon Yarn Reduces Carbon Emissions by 57%

Tung Ho Textile's new low-carbon series yarns acquired the certification of TÜV Rheinland according to the standard of ISO 14067. Adopted materials include certified organic cotton and recycled fiber.



Tung Ho Textile developed low-carbon yarns by inventorying and improving several aspects such as low-carbon raw materials, clean energy, and in-process energy conservation. Taking organic cotton as an example, it emits 1.887Kg CO2e/kilogram, 57% less than the 4.42Kg CO2e/kilogram emitted by traditional CVC blended yarns.



Sustainable development has been Tung Ho Textile's core business philosophy, given the constant attention directed to the spun yarn, which is sustainable and functional and has better physical properties; sustainable development is also the goal shared by all Tung Ho Textile employees, given the two new product series developed by Tung Ho Textile in 2022, namely, low-carbon series and filament and spun composite series.