Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1414   TW0001414001

TUNG HO TEXTILE CO., LTD.

(1414)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tung Ho Textile : Tungho Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Regular Shareholders'Meeting

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 16:49:46
Subject 
 Tungho Board of Directors resolved to convene the
2022 Regular Shareholders'Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/15
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17
3.Shareholders meeting location:Floor 2, No.5, Section 5, Xinyi Road,
Xinyi District,Taipei City
(No.2 Conference Room,Exhibition Building,Taipei World Trade Center,
Foreign Trade Association)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
A.2021 business report.
B.Report on Audit Committee's review of 2021 final statements.
C.Report on the 2021 balance of guarantee provided to
and by external parties.
D.Report on the payment of employee compensation
and director remuneration of 2021.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
2021 business report and financial statements.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
Amendment to parts of Articles of Incorporation.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Election of Directors to the 37th Board of Directors.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Tung Ho Textile Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TUNG HO TEXTILE CO., LTD.
05:00aTUNG HO TEXTILE : Tungho Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Regular Sharehold..
PU
2021Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
2021Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
2021Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
2020Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septembe..
CI
2020Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
2020Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
2020Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
2019Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 702 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net income 2020 58,6 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net cash 2020 5,72 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 53,9x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 3 916 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart TUNG HO TEXTILE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tung Ho Textile Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUNG HO TEXTILE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chia Heng Chang General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Yan Liang Kuo Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shu Ying Tsai Chairman
Chang Hsiung Lin Independent Director
Cheng Keng Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUNG HO TEXTILE CO., LTD.-8.48%138
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-20.92%6 349
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED20.39%2 102
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.-8.10%1 123
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-14.95%1 027
LU THAI TEXTILE CO., LTD.1.05%796