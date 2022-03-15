Tung Ho Textile : Tungho Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Regular Shareholders'Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/15 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17 3.Shareholders meeting location:Floor 2, No.5, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District,Taipei City (No.2 Conference Room,Exhibition Building,Taipei World Trade Center, Foreign Trade Association) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: A.2021 business report. B.Report on Audit Committee's review of 2021 final statements. C.Report on the 2021 balance of guarantee provided to and by external parties. D.Report on the payment of employee compensation and director remuneration of 2021. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 2021 business report and financial statements. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: Amendment to parts of Articles of Incorporation. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Election of Directors to the 37th Board of Directors. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.