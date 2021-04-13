Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tungsten Corporation plc    TUNG   GB00B7Z0Q502

TUNGSTEN CORPORATION PLC

(TUNG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/12 11:35:14 am
30 GBX   +3.45%
02:13aTUNGSTEN  : Customer Win
PU
03/24TUNGSTEN  : Customer Loss
PU
02/12TUNGSTEN (TUNG)  : Foundations for growth in place
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tungsten : Customer Win

04/13/2021 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13 April 2021

Tungsten Corporation plc

('Tungsten' or the 'Company')

Global technology services leader selects Tungsten Network for digital transformation

Tungsten Corporation PLC (AIM:TUNG), a leading provider of digital financial management products and software solutions, is pleased to announce that NTT Ltd., a leading global technology services company, has selected Tungsten, the leader in invoice digitisation, to support its goal of 90% invoice digitisation.

NTT will be the first Tungsten customer to implement Total AR, Total AP, and the Tungsten Workflow together. The combined solutions will solve de-centralised and paper-based financial challenges and speed consolidation of 15 in-country based finance operations teams into one Global Shared Service Centre. Anticipated benefits include information acceleration, resource efficiencies, streamlined processes, resulting in productivity gains.

As with all customers, Tungsten will provide NTT with ongoing and global compliance for 15 countries, including Germany, a key NTT market impacted by recent regulatory changes concerning electronic invoicing.

Scott Carolan, SVP, Business Operations for NTT Ltd. In Europe, says, 'Like many businesses, we are looking at how digital transformation can improve the way we operate to better serve our clients. Finding the right partner to enable this is critical. Working with Tungsten Network is a great step forward to enable our clients to receive and view invoices directly in our systems, receiving an instant confirmation when our invoices have been posted.'Andrew Lemonofides, CEO of Tungsten Network,says, 'We couldn't be any prouder to have a leader in innovation like NTT be the first to implement our solutions for AP, AR, and Workflow together. We're happy our supplier network and proven supplier onboarding success is a key value for NTT Ltd. Our customers' success is our success, and we welcome the opportunity to partner with NTT along its path to 'touchless' global processing.'

Enquiries

Tungsten Corporation plc

Andrew Lemonofides, Chief Executive Officer

+44 20 7280 6980

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker and Nominated Adviser)

Simon Bridges/Andrew Potts

+44 20 7523 8000

Tavistock Communications Financial PR & IR

Heather Armstrong

Jos Simson

Katie Hopkins

+44 20 7920 3150

About Tungsten Corporation plc

Tungsten Corporation (AIM: TUNG) is the world's largest, compliant business transaction network. A leading global electronic invoicing and purchase order transactions network; Tungsten's mission is centred on enabling a touchless invoice process allowing businesses around the globe to gain maximum value from their invoice process.

Tungsten processes invoices for 74% of the FTSE 100 and 71% of the Fortune 500. It enables suppliers to submit tax compliant e-invoices in 50 countries, and last year processed transactions worth over £195bn for organisations such as Caesars Entertainment, Computacenter, GlaxoSmithKline, Kraft Foods, Mohawk Industries, Mondelēz International, Procter & Gamble, Shaw Industries, Unilever and the US Federal Government.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in London, Tungsten has offices in the US, Bulgaria and Malaysia, employing over 300 people.

About NTT Ltd:

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. We partner with organisations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at hello.global.ntt

Disclaimer

Tungsten Corporation plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TUNGSTEN CORPORATION PLC
02:13aTUNGSTEN  : Customer Win
PU
03/24TUNGSTEN  : Customer Loss
PU
02/12TUNGSTEN (TUNG)  : Foundations for growth in place
DJ
2020TUNGSTEN  : Stock Drops 14% as Lower Transactions Expected to Hit Fiscal 2021 Re..
MT
2020TUNGSTEN  : Reporting Timetable
PU
2020TUNGSTEN  : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
2020TUNGSTEN  : Appointment of Non Executive Director
PU
2020TUNGSTEN  : Change of Nominated Adviser
PU
2020TUNGSTEN  : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
2020TUNGSTEN  : Trading Update for the Nine Months to 31 Jan 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36,6 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
Net income 2021 -30,6 M -42,0 M -42,0 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,9 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart TUNGSTEN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Tungsten Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUNGSTEN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 55,00 GBX
Last Close Price 30,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 83,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew John Lemonofides Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Kelly Group Finance Director & Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Sebastian Bromovsky Executive Chairman
Martyn Arbon Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Spencer Doman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUNGSTEN CORPORATION PLC0.50%52
ORACLE CORPORATION16.83%217 938
SAP SE3.75%157 417
INTUIT INC.9.94%114 358
SERVICENOW, INC.-2.44%103 933
DOCUSIGN, INC.-4.20%41 122
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ