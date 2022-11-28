IN BRIEF: Tungsten West promotes Non-Exec Director Cather to chair

Tungsten West PLC - owner and operator of Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Plymouth - Says Chair Robert Ashley has decided to retire and will step down from his position with immediate effect. Promotes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director David Cather to chair. Cather joined the company in September last year. He was previously the chief executive officer of private institutional investment house Abu Dhabi Capital Group, and before that the CEO of gold production company Avocet Mining PLC.

Executive Vice Chair Mark Thompson says: "Whilst David has been a part of the company since September 2021, we are delighted that he has taken up the mantle of chair where he will continue to utilise his experience in mine development."

Current stock price: 16.80 pence, up 0.3% on Monday in London

12-month change: down 75%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.