    TUN   GB00BP6QM557

TUNGSTEN WEST PLC

(TUN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:52 2022-11-28 am EST
16.06 GBX   -4.12%
IN BRIEF: Tungsten West promotes Non-Exec Director Cather to chair
AN
Tungsten West's Chair Retires; Successor Named
MT
Tungsten West PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
IN BRIEF: Tungsten West promotes Non-Exec Director Cather to chair

11/28/2022 | 07:22am EST
Tungsten West PLC - owner and operator of Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Plymouth - Says Chair Robert Ashley has decided to retire and will step down from his position with immediate effect. Promotes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director David Cather to chair. Cather joined the company in September last year. He was previously the chief executive officer of private institutional investment house Abu Dhabi Capital Group, and before that the CEO of gold production company Avocet Mining PLC.

Executive Vice Chair Mark Thompson says: "Whilst David has been a part of the company since September 2021, we are delighted that he has taken up the mantle of chair where he will continue to utilise his experience in mine development."

Current stock price: 16.80 pence, up 0.3% on Monday in London

12-month change: down 75%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

TUNGSTEN WEST PLC -4.12% 16.06 Delayed Quote.-73.20%
All news about TUNGSTEN WEST PLC
IN BRIEF: Tungsten West promotes Non-Exec Director Cather to chair
AN
Tungsten West's Chair Retires; Successor Named
MT
Tungsten West PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
Tungsten West Resumes Plans To Reopen Hemerdon Mine In England
MT
Tungsten West CEO Quits; Shares Surge 9%
MT
Tungsten West PLC Announces CEO Changes
CI
Max Denning Resigns from the Board of Tungsten West PLC
CI
Tungsten West Suspends Hemerdon Mine Development in England on Cost Inflation; Shares P..
MT
Tungsten West Suspends Hemerdon Mine Development in England on Cost Inflation
MT
Tungsten West PLC Announces Updated Development Strategy for Hemerdon Projects
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 0,67 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
Net income 2022 -13,0 M -15,7 M -15,7 M
Net cash 2022 29,5 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,2 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 140x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 33,0%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,75 GBX
Average target price 100,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 497%
Nigel Widdowson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Norman Ashley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Grace Stephens Independent Non-Executive Director
David Connal Cather Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Francis Patrick Harcourt Johnstone Non-Executive Director
TUNGSTEN WEST PLC-73.20%37
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-10.98%53 100
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-4.73%45 450
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%42 094
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-31.55%10 663
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.6.74%9 164