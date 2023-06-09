Advanced search
    TUN   GB00BP6QM557

TUNGSTEN WEST PLC

(TUN)
2023-06-09
3.250 GBX    0.00%
01:20pTungsten West raises GBP7.1 million to support mine plans
AN
12:00pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.5% Ahead of Rate Decisions, Croda Slips After Profit Warning
DJ
06/02Stocks up on US debt ceiling; jobs report ahead
AN
Tungsten West raises GBP7.1 million to support mine plans

06/09/2023 | 01:20pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Tungsten West PLC on Friday said it has raised an additional GBP200,000 through an open offer.

Tungsten West is a London-headquartered mining company focussed on restarting production at Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England.

The company said it has raised an additional GBP195,675 via an open offer. Its has therefore now raised GBP7.1 million through an oversubscribed convertible loan note placing and open offer.

In May, Tungsten said it had raised a total of up to GBP7.0 million from convertible loan notes.

Chief Executive Officer Neil Gawthorpe said: "This marks the culmination of our interim fundraise, which will provide capital to meet our near-term contractual liabilities and annual expenditure, as well as financing planning and permitting activities. We are now focussed on securing the Mineral Processing Facility permit, which will include imminent low frequency noise trials, as we progress Hemerdon towards production."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
TUNGSTEN WEST PLC 0.00% 3.25 Delayed Quote.-78.33%
