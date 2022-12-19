Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tungsten West PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUN   GB00BP6QM557

TUNGSTEN WEST PLC

(TUN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:13 2022-12-19 am EST
15.70 GBX   +7.17%
06:18aTungsten West says Hemerdon is second largest global tungsten deposit
AN
02:54aLONDON BRIEFING: Stocks called up, but prospect of Santa rally fades
AN
12/15Tungsten West receives two of the four permits needed to restart mine
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tungsten West says Hemerdon is second largest global tungsten deposit

12/19/2022 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Tungsten West PLC on Monday said mineral resource and ore reserve estimates have increased for its Hemerdon project.

The London-based owner and operator of Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Plymouth said its ore reserve estimate showed a 60% increase in tonnage and a 10% increase in contained metal from 2021's estimate.

The company also reported mineral resource estimate indicated that there was a 7% increase in tonnage and a 1% increase in contained metal from 2021.

The Hemerdon deposit is now estimated to be the second largest reported CRIRSCO standard tungsten reserve and resource globally, the firm said.

CRIRSCO refers to the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards

Tungsten West said the Hemerdon ore reserve is now 101.2 million tonnes at 0.14% tungsten trioxide and 0.03% tin, while the Hemerdon global mineral resource is 351.5 million tonnes at 0.12% tungsten trioxide and 0.03% tin.

Executive Vice-Chair Mark Thompson said: "The increase in both the ore reserve and mineral resource at Hemerdon further highlights the world class nature of the deposit we have in Devon."

"We intend to continue to build on this world class asset and continue the trend of adding value through reserve and resource growth through future drilling campaigns as indicated by the scale of the proposed exploration target," he added.

Tungsten West shares were up 7.2% at 15.70 pence per share on Monday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TUNGSTEN WEST PLC 7.17% 15.7 Delayed Quote.-76.56%
All news about TUNGSTEN WEST PLC
06:18aTungsten West says Hemerdon is second largest global tungsten deposit
AN
02:54aLONDON BRIEFING: Stocks called up, but prospect of Santa rally fades
AN
12/15Tungsten West receives two of the four permits needed to restart mine
AN
12/12Tungsten West loss widens, revenue up; expects mining in second half
AN
12/12Earnings Flash (TUN.L) TUNGSTEN WEST Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP208,217
MT
12/12Earnings Flash (TUN.L) TUNGSTEN WEST Posts Fiscal H1 Loss GBP-0.03
MT
12/12Tungsten West PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/28IN BRIEF: Tungsten West promotes Non-Exec Director Cather to chair
AN
11/28Tungsten West's Chair Retires; Successor Named
MT
11/28Tungsten West PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,67 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
Net income 2022 -13,0 M -15,8 M -15,8 M
Net cash 2022 29,5 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,5 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 140x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart TUNGSTEN WEST PLC
Duration : Period :
Tungsten West PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUNGSTEN WEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,65 GBX
Average target price 100,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 583%
Managers and Directors
Nigel Widdowson Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Connal Cather Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Grace Stephens Independent Non-Executive Director
Francis Patrick Harcourt Johnstone Non-Executive Director
Mark Edward Thompson Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUNGSTEN WEST PLC-76.56%32
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-8.08%54 829
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-3.16%46 200
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%39 443
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-27.89%11 553
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.95%9 442