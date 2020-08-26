Tungtex : POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020 IN RELATION TO VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TUNGTEX (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED

同 得 仕（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00518)

POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020 IN RELATION TO

VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "EGM Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company"), both dated 10 August 2020. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULT OF THE EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the EGM Notice (the "Ordinary Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders at the EGM by way of poll and the result is as follows:

Number of votes Ordinary Resolution (Approximate %) (Note 1) (Note 2) For Against 1. To approve, confirm and ratify the SP Agreement 257,985,405 0 and all the transactions contemplated thereunder (100%) (0%) and in connection therewith and to authorise any one of the directors of the Company to take all such actions as he/she considers necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient for the purpose of giving effect to and implementing the SP Agreement and all the transactions contemplated thereunder and in connection therewith.

As more than 50% of the votes from the Shareholders who attended and voted at the EGM were cast in favour of the Ordinary Resolution, the Ordinary Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company by way of poll at the EGM.