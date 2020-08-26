Tungtex : POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020 IN RELATION TO VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

Notes:
The full text of the Ordinary Resolution was set out in the EGM Notice.
The number and percentage of votes are based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who voted at the EGM in person, by authorised corporate representative(s) or by proxy(ies).
As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 451,067,557, representing the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Ordinary Resolution.
No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution at the EGM. There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Ordinary Resolution according to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.
No Shareholder had indicated in the Circular his/her/its intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution at the EGM.
Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's share registrar and transfer office, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
For and on behalf of the Board
Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited
Martin Tung Hau Man
Chairman
Hong Kong, 26 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Martin Tung Hau Man, Mr. Raymond Tung Wai Man and Mr. Billy Tung Chung Man; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Tony Chang Chung Kay, Mr. Robert Yau Ming Kim, Mr. Leslie Chang Shuk Chien and Mr. Kenneth Yuen Ki Lok.