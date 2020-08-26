Log in
Tungtex : POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020 IN RELATION TO VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

08/26/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TUNGTEX (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED

同 得 仕（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00518)

POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020 IN RELATION TO

VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "EGM Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company"), both dated 10 August 2020. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULT OF THE EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the EGM Notice (the "Ordinary Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders at the EGM by way of poll and the result is as follows:

Number of votes

Ordinary Resolution

(Approximate %)

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

For

Against

1.

To approve, confirm and ratify the SP Agreement

257,985,405

0

and all the transactions contemplated thereunder

(100%)

(0%)

and in connection therewith and to authorise any

one of the directors of the Company to take all such

actions as he/she considers necessary, appropriate,

desirable and expedient for the purpose of giving

effect to and implementing the SP Agreement and

all the transactions contemplated thereunder and in

connection therewith.

As more than 50% of the votes from the Shareholders who attended and voted at the EGM were cast in favour of the Ordinary Resolution, the Ordinary Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company by way of poll at the EGM.

Notes:

  1. The full text of the Ordinary Resolution was set out in the EGM Notice.
  2. The number and percentage of votes are based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who voted at the EGM in person, by authorised corporate representative(s) or by proxy(ies).

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 451,067,557, representing the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Ordinary Resolution.

No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution at the EGM. There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Ordinary Resolution according to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

No Shareholder had indicated in the Circular his/her/its intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution at the EGM.

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's share registrar and transfer office, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

For and on behalf of the Board

Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited

Martin Tung Hau Man

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Martin Tung Hau Man, Mr. Raymond Tung Wai Man and Mr. Billy Tung Chung Man; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Tony Chang Chung Kay, Mr. Robert Yau Ming Kim, Mr. Leslie Chang Shuk Chien and Mr. Kenneth Yuen Ki Lok.

Disclaimer

Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 11:31:04 UTC
