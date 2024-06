Tuniu Corporation is a China-based online leisure travel company. The Company’s online platform, which consists of its tuniu.com Website and mobile platform, provides product and travel information to enable leisure travelers to plan their travels. The Company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its organized tours offer pre-arranged itineraries, transportation, accommodations, entertainment, meals and tour guide services. Its self-guided tours consist of combinations of flights and hotel bookings and other optional add-ons, such as airport pick-ups. Its other travel-related services include sales of tourist attraction tickets, visa processing services, financial services, hotel booking services and air ticketing services. Its online platform contains travel guides featuring photos, information and recommendations for all destinations it covers.