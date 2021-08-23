Tuniu : 2021 Financial Reports Q2

Tuniu Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NANJING, China, August 23, 2021 -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 373.1% year-over-year to RMB161.0 million (US$24.9 million 1 ).

year-over-year to RMB161.0 million (US$24.9 million ). Revenues from package tours in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 906.9% year-over-year to RMB126.5 million (US$19.6 million).

year-over-year to RMB126.5 million (US$19.6 million). Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 39.8% year-over-year to RMB95.1 million (US$14.7 million).

"Our business saw a strong recovery in the second quarter, as we achieved revenue growth for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and returned to positive operating cash flow." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to be guided by our 'customer first' principle as we improve our products and services based on customer demand in order to maintain sustainable growth and seize opportunities amidst the evolving industry environment. In the face of temporary challenges, we will always prioritize customers and work to gain their long-term support and trust through our consistent high-quality service."

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net revenues were RMB161.0 million (US$24.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 373.1% from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in revenues from packaged tours.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB126.5 million (US$19.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 906.9% from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in demand for domestic tours.

were RMB126.5 million (US$19.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 906.9% from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in demand for domestic tours. Other revenues were RMB34.5 million (US$5.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 60.6% from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to a rise in commission fees received from other travel-related products and service fees received from insurance companies.

Cost of revenues was RMB92.0 million (US$14.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 249.8% from the corresponding period in 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 57.1% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 77.3% in the corresponding period in 2020.