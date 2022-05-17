Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tupperware Brands Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUP   US8998961044

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:01 pm EDT
7.100 USD   +3.50%
05:06pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Investors
BU
05/10TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back in the red
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Investors

05/17/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Tupperware Brands Corporation (“Tupperware” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUP). The investigation concerns whether Tupperware has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Tupperware operates as a consumer products company worldwide.

On May 4, 2022, the Company announced poor operating results, coming in far below estimates: Adjusted EPS from continuing operations 12 cents, estimate 53 cents; and net sales $348.1 million, estimate $362.5 million. Furthermore, the Company withdrew its full year 2022 guidance, and named a new CFO. The Company attributed the poor performance to the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. Interestingly, when pressed by analysts on a conference call, the Company acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine only accounted for 2% of its revenue. On this news, the price of Tupperware shares declined by $5.76 per share, or approximately 32.16%, from $17.91 per share to close at $12.15 per share on May 4, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tupperware securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
05:06pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Tuppe..
BU
05/10TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial St..
AQ
05/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back in the red
05/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
05/05DA Davidson Cuts Tupperware Brands to Neutral From Buy, Price Target to $13 From $32
MT
05/05Citigroup Cuts Tupperware Brands to Neutral From Buy, Price Target to $13 From $26
MT
05/05TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/04Starbucks, Lumentum rise; Lyft, Tupperware fall
AQ
05/04Tupperware struggles in Q1, withdraws guidance, taps new CFO
AQ
05/04Tupperware Posts Lower Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales, Withdraws 2022 Guidance; Shares Fal..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 456 M - -
Net income 2022 89,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 372 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,86 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 177%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Angel Fernandez Calero President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cassandra Harris Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive VP
Susan M. Cameron Non-Executive Chairman
M. Anne Szostak Independent Director
Richard T. Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-55.13%314
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-22.25%56 902
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-13.42%33 469
NEWELL BRANDS INC.3.43%9 341
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-28.65%7 692
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-11.38%6 552