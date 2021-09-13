Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tupperware Brands Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUP   US8998961044

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tupperware Brands Corporation : Participating in Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference

09/13/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Sandra Harris, will be speaking at the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference on September 23, 2021 at 8:30a.m. ET.

This participation will be a presentation format and will be webcast and available on www.tupperwarebrands.com.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-participating-in-sidoti-fall-2021-virtual-small-cap-conference-301375593.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
03:01pTUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Participating in Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small ..
PR
08/25TUPPERWARE BRANDS : ® Releases New Limited-Edition National Park-Themed Products..
PR
08/24TUPPERWARE BRANDS : SEVENTH AMENDMENT TO CONTRACT FOR SALEAND PURCHASE OF REAL P..
PU
08/24TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
08/19TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Majority of Americans Believe Reducing Waste, Increasing Sus..
PR
08/06TUPPERWARE BRANDS : S&P Raises Tupperware Brands Rating One Notch To 'B+' On Con..
MT
08/05TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Tupperware Brands Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announc..
CI
08/05TUPPERWARE BRANDS : DA Davidson Adjusts Tupperware Brands' Price Target to $41.5..
MT
08/04TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Thinking about buying stock in Beyondspring, Tupperware, MGM..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
More recommendations