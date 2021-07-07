Log in
    TUP   US8998961044

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report
Tupperware Brands Corporation : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Webcast

07/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) will release its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, prior to the opening of the market, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast by Intrado Digital Media and can be accessed at www.tupperwarebrands.com.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-webcast-301327061.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
