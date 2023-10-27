By Sabela Ojea

Tupperware Brands said PricewaterhouseCoopers isn't willing to stand for reappointment as its accounting firm, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The food-storage container company said Friday that PwC's decision doesn't come as a result of a dispute between both parties.

The company is now going through an evaluation process to pick a new independent registered public accounting firm.

Earlier in October, the company made public its delayed annual 10-K securities filing for 2022 after posting preliminary results in March, and said its chief executive had been replaced by the former CEO of Spanx.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-23 1714ET