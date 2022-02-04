Log in
    TCG   AU0000169039

TURACO GOLD LIMITED

(TCG)
Turaco Gold : Application for quotation of securities - TCG

02/04/2022
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

TURACO GOLD LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code

Number of +securities to be quoted

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TCG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

833,333

04/02/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

TURACO GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

23128042606

1.3

ASX issuer code

TCG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and Time

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

Time

request

18-Nov-2021 09:55

New - Proposed issue of securities - TCG

A placement or other type of issue

TCG

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

4/2/2022

ASX +security code and description

TCG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

833,333

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.12000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

833,333 shares have been issued to Directors of the Company, approval for which was received at a shareholders meeting on 24 January 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Turaco Gold Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
