    TBM   ROTBMBACNOR9

TURBOMECANICA SA

(TBM)
Turbomecanica : 2022 Financial calendar

01/11/2022 | 04:18am EST
Bd. Iuliu Maniu Nr. 244 District 6 Zip Code 061126 Bucharest - Romania

Tel .: (+4) 021 434 32 06; (+4) 021 434 07 41 Fax: (+4) 021 434 07 94

European Unique Identifier (EUID) ROONRC.J40/533/1991

Commerce Registry Code J40/533/1991

Tax Code RO3156315 Unique Registration Code 3156315

Subscribed share fully paid capital 36,944,247.50 RON

www.turbomecanica.ro; e-mail: office@turbomecanica.ro

No. 1/11.01.2022

Name issuing entity: TURBOMECANICA SA

Headquarters: Bucharest, 244 Iuliu Maniu Blvd., district 6

Phone no.: 021 434 32 06 021 434 07 41 facsimile: 021 434 07 94

Unique Registration Code with the Trade Registry Office: RO 3156315

Registration number with the Trade Registry: J40/533/1991

LEI Code 529900O5AIXHHACIZH85

Subscribed and integrally paid in capital: 36.944.247,50 lei

Regulated market where the issued receivables are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange Capital Standard Titles

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Dear Sirs,

Following the obligations of the companies whose shares are listed on BVB considering the provisions of art. 247 of ASF Rules no 5/2018 , we are hereby transmitting the financial communication schedule for the year 2021 referring to the most important corporate events for the Company, as follows:

- The annual preliminary financial results:

28.02.2022;

  • Annual ordinary General Meeting of shareholders having as object the approval of the annual

financial results:

28.04.2022:

-

Presenting the Annual report:

29.04.2022;

-

Presenting the half year report for the first half of 2022:

26.08.2022;

-

Presenting the quarterly report for the first quarter of

2022:

09.05.2022;

-

Presenting the quarterly report for the third quarter of

2022:

07.11.2022;

  • Conference calls and/or meetings with investors and analysts on: 02.03.2022; 05.05.2022; 19.05.2022, 02.09.2022; 16.11.2022.

Yours sincerely,

PRESIDENT- GENERAL MANAGER

VIEHMANN RADU

FINANCIAL & COMMERCIAL MANAGER

CLAUDIA ANGHEL

Form 5 Issue./Amd. 1/0 SF SO-03

Pagina 1 din 1

Disclaimer

Turbomecanica SA published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 09:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
