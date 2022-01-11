Turbomecanica : 2022 Financial calendar

Bd. Iuliu Maniu Nr. 244 District 6 Zip Code 061126 Bucharest - Romania

Tel .: (+4) 021 434 32 06; (+4) 021 434 07 41 Fax: (+4) 021 434 07 94

European Unique Identifier (EUID) ROONRC.J40/533/1991

Commerce Registry Code J40/533/1991

Tax Code RO3156315 Unique Registration Code 3156315

Subscribed share fully paid capital 36,944,247.50 RON

www.turbomecanica.ro; e-mail: office@turbomecanica.ro

No. 1/11.01.2022

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Dear Sirs,

Following the obligations of the companies whose shares are listed on BVB considering the provisions of art. 247 of ASF Rules no 5/2018 , we are hereby transmitting the financial communication schedule for the year 2021 referring to the most important corporate events for the Company, as follows:

- The annual preliminary financial results: 28.02.2022;

Annual ordinary General Meeting of shareholders having as object the approval of the annual

financial results: 28.04.2022: - Presenting the Annual report: 29.04.2022; - Presenting the half year report for the first half of 2022: 26.08.2022; - Presenting the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2022: 09.05.2022; - Presenting the quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022: 07.11.2022;

Conference calls and/or meetings with investors and analysts on: 02.03.2022; 05.05.2022; 19.05.2022, 02.09.2022; 16.11.2022.

Yours sincerely,

PRESIDENT- GENERAL MANAGER

VIEHMANN RADU

FINANCIAL & COMMERCIAL MANAGER

CLAUDIA ANGHEL