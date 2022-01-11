Turbomecanica : 2022 Financial calendar

Bd. Iuliu Maniu Nr. 244 District 6 Zip Code 061126 Bucharest - Romania
Tel .: (+4) 021 434 32 06; (+4) 021 434 07 41 Fax: (+4) 021 434 07 94
European Unique Identifier (EUID) ROONRC.J40/533/1991
Commerce Registry Code J40/533/1991
Tax Code RO3156315 Unique Registration Code 3156315
Subscribed share fully paid capital 36,944,247.50 RON
www.turbomecanica.ro; e-mail: office@turbomecanica.ro
No. 1/11.01.2022
To: Bucharest Stock Exchange
Dear Sirs,
Following the obligations of the companies whose shares are listed on BVB considering the provisions of art. 247 of ASF Rules no 5/2018 , we are hereby transmitting the financial communication schedule for the year 2021 referring to the most important corporate events for the Company, as follows:
|
- The annual preliminary financial results:
|
28.02.2022;
-
Annual ordinary General Meeting of shareholders having as object the approval of the annual
|
|
financial results:
|
|
28.04.2022:
|
-
|
Presenting the Annual report:
|
|
29.04.2022;
|
-
|
Presenting the half year report for the first half of 2022:
|
26.08.2022;
|
-
|
Presenting the quarterly report for the first quarter of
|
2022:
|
09.05.2022;
|
-
|
Presenting the quarterly report for the third quarter of
|
2022:
|
07.11.2022;
-
Conference calls and/or meetings with investors and analysts on: 02.03.2022; 05.05.2022; 19.05.2022, 02.09.2022; 16.11.2022.
Yours sincerely,
PRESIDENT- GENERAL MANAGER
VIEHMANN RADU
FINANCIAL & COMMERCIAL MANAGER
CLAUDIA ANGHEL