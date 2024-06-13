2024 1st Quarter Earnings Presentation

1Q24 General Overview

IFRS Consolidated Net Income Bridging (1Q24) (Inflation Adjusted) (MM TL)

Turcas 1Q24

Net Loss: -19 MM TL

25

-47

203

8

30

-189

-50

-19

Turcas' Share in STAŞ

Turcas' Share in RTG STAŞ BPA Revenues

Other (Net)*

Net Financing Income

Opex

Monetary Loss

Net Loss as of 1Q2024

Net Profit

Net Loss

(o/w 26 MM TL from

net FX gains)

* Rent & Service income and other income (+4.9 MM TL), Fair Value Difference Of Venture Capital Investment Fund (+4.5 MM TL), STAŞ Preferred Shares Revaluation Loss (-0.8 MM TL) and Deferred Tax Expense (-0.3 MM TL)

1Q24 Inflation Adjusted ("IA") results were marked by below performance factors:

  1. Shell&Turcas's Net Profit of +101 MM TL thanks to positive operational performance and stock gains resulting from oil price increases. Net Profit of Shell&Turcas before IA is +548 MM TL - main reason for the delta is the increase of depreciation expenses due to IA indexation of right of use assets and fixed assets;

(-) RWE&Turcas's Net Loss of -629 MM TL as a result of insufficient operational margins. Net Loss of RWE&Turcas before IA has been -81 MM TL - main reasons for the delta is (i) 213 MM TL monetary loss due to IA indexation of capital accounts and (ii) 385 MM TL deferred tax expense;

  1. 203 MM TL STAŞ BPA ("Balancing Payment Agreement") Revenues;
  1. 26 MM TL Net FX Gains; thanks to the FX denominated cash position and significant decrease in the Company's total loan balance as a result of the well on track financial deleveraging (Slide#12);

(-) Net Monetary Loss booked mainly due to IA indexation of capital accounts amounting to -50 MM TL.

1

Restatement of YE2023 Financials

Turcas Petrol's 30% owned subsidiary RWE & Turcas has identified a mistake in YE23 financial statements in the deferred tax expense recognition and calculations (as per IAS 29). The impacts of this mistake has been adjusted by restatement of YE23 financial statements of RWE & Turcas.

As Turcas Petrol books its 30% stake in RWE & Turcas under "Investments Accounted by Equity Method" in its Balance Sheet, the effects of this restatement has been on the "Investments Accounted by Equity Method" in Turcas' YE23 Balance Sheet and on "Net Income / Loss" in Turcas' Income Statement for 2023.

The effects of this restatement on the YE2023 financials of Turcas Petrol has been presented below:

Effect on YE2023 Net Income

Effect on YE2023 Summary Balance Sheet

TL

YE2023 - Previously

Effect of

YE2023 - Restated

Turcas Petrol A.Ş.

Reported Figures Restatement

Figures

Total Current Assets

402,492,365

-

402,492,365

Total Non-Current Assets

6,439,598,689

457,285,548

6,896,884,237

-Investments Accounted by Equity Method

5,886,536,288 457,285,548

6,343,821,836

-OtherNon-Current Assets

553,062,401

-

553,062,401

Total Assets

6,842,091,054 457,285,548

7,299,376,602

Total Short-Term Liabilities

242,167,561

-

242,167,561

Total Long-Term Liabilities

181,021,201

-

181,021,201

Total Equity

6,418,902,292

457,285,548

6,876,187,840

-Other Equity Accounts

6,049,813,671

-

6,049,813,671

-Net Profit for the Period

369,088,621

457,285,548

826,374,169

Total Liabilities & Equity

6,842,091,054

457,285,548

7,299,376,602

Abovementioned restatement has been made on IFRS financials of Turcas as of 31.12.2023. However, the Statutory Financials as of the same date has not changed. Pursuant to Resolution of Board of Directors dated 22.04.2024, it has been proposed not to distribute dividend due to Previous Years Losses on Statutory Financials and the relevant proposal has been approved at the Ordinary General Assembly held at 15.05.2024. Therefore, above mentioned change does not affect Company's Statutory Financials and does not create any change on the decision of not distributing dividends in accordance with financial statements as of 31.12.2023.

2

At a glance - 1Q24 vs [1Q23] (with "IA")

Retail (Fuel Distribution & Lubricants)

VOLUME

NET SALES

EBITDA

NET PROFIT

1,833

62,780

1,896

101

ths m3

MM TL

MM TL

MM TL

Shell & Turcas

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

[1,798 ths m3 in 1Q23]

[56,443 MM TL in 1Q23]

[287 MM TL in 1Q23]

[-759 MM TL in 1Q23]

Electricity (Power Generation)

567 MM

1,971

92

-629

kWh

MM TL

MM TL

MM TL

RWE & Turcas

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

[484 MM kWh in 1Q23]

[3,490 MM TL in 1Q23]

[114 MM TL in 1Q23]

[81 MM TL in 1Q23]

Notes:

  • As per IAS 29 (financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies), 1Q2023 figures are escalated to present all figures with purchasing power as of end of 1Q 2024.
  • IA : Inflation Accounting
  • STAS Volume includes Onsite B2C Fuels, Onsite B2B Fuels, Commercial Fuels , LPG, Lubricants. Excluding Supply Third Party Sales.

3

Associates of Turcas - Summary Balance Sheet Figures

Retail (Fuel Distribution & Lubricants)

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS

PAID-IN CAPITAL

EQUITY

42,888

28,257

14,631

528

MMTL

MM TL

MM TL

MM TL

Shell & Turcas

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

[45,945 MM TL in YE23]

[31,381 MM TL in YE23]

[14,564 MM TL in YE23]

[528 MM TL in YE23]

Electricity (Power Generation)

10,230

1,036

9,194

1,163

MM TL

MM TL

MM TL

MM TL

RWE & Turcas

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

in 1Q24

[10,843 MM TL in YE23]

[1,020 MM TL in YE23]

[9,823 MM TL in YE23]

[1,163 MM TL in YE23]

Combined Equity of Associates:

MCap of Turcas: 6.8 Billion TL

23,825 MM TL

Book Value of Turcas: 7.9 Billion TL

Turcas' Share in Associates'

(as of 2024 1Q)

Combined Equity: 7,148 MM TL

P/B Value: 0.85x

All figures demonstrate After IA figures as per IAS 29 (financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies). Figures for 2023 are escalated in order to present all figures with purchasing power as of end of 1Q 2024.

YE23 figures for RWE & Turcas are based on the 2023 year-end restated financials.

4

Quarterly Segmental Analysis

MM

Oil Segment

Energy Segment

Shell & Turcas

RWE & Turcas

TL

(Turcas share: 30%)

(Turcas share: 30%)

Revenues

EBITDA

Net Profit/

Revenues

EBITDA

Net Profit/

Loss

Loss

After Inflation Accounting

1Q24

62,780

1,896

101

1,971

92

-629

1Q23

56,443

287

-759

3,490

114

81

Before Inflation Accounting

1Q24

62,587

1,814

548

1,901

33

-81

1Q23

32,647

155

-473

2,019

78

129

5

Shell & Turcas JV - Volumes & Market Share

Onsite B2B + B2C Fuel Sales

ths m3

+4% q/q

1,354

1,300

+x,xxx

+x,xxx

in Q2

in Q2

1Q2023

1Q2024

Lubricants Sales

ths m3

+17% q/q

54

46

+xx

+xx

in Q2

in Q2

1Q2023

1Q2024

Commercial Fuel Sales

ths m3

269

-1% q/q

267

+xxx

in Q2+xxx in Q2

1Q2023

1Q2024

Onsite Market Share Progress in 2021 - March 2024

1

23.0%

21.6%

21.9%

22.1%

21.8%

22.0%

21.6%

21.5%

21.0%

21.4%

21.7%

19.5%

20.0%

18.8% 18.8%18.8%

19.3% 19.3%

19.0%

18.1%

19.3%

19.2%

18.0%

18.8%

18.2%

18.4%18.4%

18.7%

17.0%

16.0%

Jun. 21' Jul. 21' Aug. 21' Sept. 21' Oct. 21' Nov. 21' Dec. 21' Jan. 22' Feb 22' Mar. 22' Apr. 22' May. 22' Jun. 22' Jul. 22' Aug. 22' Sep. 22' Oct. 22' Nov. 22' Dec. 22' Jan. 23' Feb. 23' Mar. 23' Apr. 23' May. 23' Jun. 23' Jul. 23' Aug. 23' Sep. 23' Oct. 23' Nov. 23' Dec. 23' Jan. 24' Feb. 24' Mar. 24'

Shell

Opet

PO (Vitol)

Source: STAŞ management reports. Market share info: EMRA

6

Shell & Turcas JV - Key Financial Highlights

Net Sales

EBITDA

MM TL

+11% q/q

62,780

56,443

1Q2023

1Q2024

MM TL

+560% q/q

1,896

287

1Q2023

1Q2024

Net Profit / Loss

Shell & Turcas 1Q24 Highlights

MM TL

+113% q/q

101

1Q2023

1Q2024

-759

Source: STAŞ IFRS consolidated financials

  • Total sales volume is up by 2% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
  • Net sales (before IA) has increased by 93% QoQ basis demonstrating the significant price increase effect (beyond the volume increase mentioned above) due to the increase in oil / product prices and FX.
  • EBITDA has increased sharply both before and after IA and 1Q24 EBITDA (after IA) has been realized as 1,896 MM TL thanks to positive operational performance.
  • Net Profit of Shell&Turcas before IA has been realized as 548 MM TL thanks to positive operational performance and stock gains resulting from oil price increases; while Net Profit after IA has been realized as 101 MM TL - main reason for the delta is the increase of depreciation expenses due to IA indexation of right of use assets and fixed assets.

All figures demonstrate After IA figures as per IAS 29 (financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies). Figures for 1Q 2023 are escalated in order to present all figures with purchasing power as of end of 1Q 2024.

7

Cash inflows from Shell & Turcas

MM TL

265

30

177

203

65

57

168

5

10

16

23

85

120

13

14

75

7

53

16

70

50

45

51

41

31

30

33

36

30

26

27

24

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

*

5M 2024

MM USD

4

7

11

6

8

15

11

39

9

8

11

34

30

20

18

15

16

15

13

7

12

13

10

11

9

10

8

4

8

1

6

1

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

5M 2024

Ordinary Dividends Received from Shell & Turcas

BPA Revenues & Preferred Dividends & SHL Interest Received from Shell & Turcas

The figures demonstrate actual amounts received in the respective year with no IA adjustment.

Collections expected in the remaining of the year

Relevant TL and USD figures are calculated with an estimated FX rate

The figures exclude VAT (received / paid).

* BPA Revenues (6.30

MM USD-excl. VAT; 7.55 MM USD-incl. VAT) and Ordinary Dividends (30 MM TL) collected in 1Q24.

Preferred Dividends (8 MM USD) and 2nd Ordinary Dividends (30 MM TL) will be collected in June'24.

8

RWE & Turcas JV - Key Operational Highlights

Gas Consumption

Electricity Generation

mcm

GWh

+17% q/q

+17% q/q

567

108

484

92

+149

+779

in Q2

in Q2

+789

+153

in Q2

in Q2

1Q2023

1Q2024

1Q2023

1Q2024

RTG Average Electricity Sales Price (TL/MWh)

Cash inflows to Turcas from RWE & Turcas JV*

MM TL

SHL Repayment

Cash Capital Decrease

Dividend Payment

4,506

4,004

3,519

2,644

2,500

2,232

2,471

1,530

2,268

169

913

32

83

421

20

557

8

11

11

8

6

308

30

323

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2022

2023

4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24

  • The figures demonstrate actual amounts received in the respective year with no IA adjustment. Source: RWE & Turcas management reports

9

