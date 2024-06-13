Restatement of YE2023 Financials

Turcas Petrol's 30% owned subsidiary RWE & Turcas has identified a mistake in YE23 financial statements in the deferred tax expense recognition and calculations (as per IAS 29). The impacts of this mistake has been adjusted by restatement of YE23 financial statements of RWE & Turcas.

As Turcas Petrol books its 30% stake in RWE & Turcas under "Investments Accounted by Equity Method" in its Balance Sheet, the effects of this restatement has been on the "Investments Accounted by Equity Method" in Turcas' YE23 Balance Sheet and on "Net Income / Loss" in Turcas' Income Statement for 2023.

The effects of this restatement on the YE2023 financials of Turcas Petrol has been presented below:

Effect on YE2023 Net Income Effect on YE2023 Summary Balance Sheet TL YE2023 - Previously Effect of YE2023 - Restated Turcas Petrol A.Ş. Reported Figures Restatement Figures Total Current Assets 402,492,365 - 402,492,365 Total Non-Current Assets 6,439,598,689 457,285,548 6,896,884,237 -Investments Accounted by Equity Method 5,886,536,288 457,285,548 6,343,821,836 -OtherNon-Current Assets 553,062,401 - 553,062,401 Total Assets 6,842,091,054 457,285,548 7,299,376,602 Total Short-Term Liabilities 242,167,561 - 242,167,561 Total Long-Term Liabilities 181,021,201 - 181,021,201 Total Equity 6,418,902,292 457,285,548 6,876,187,840 -Other Equity Accounts 6,049,813,671 - 6,049,813,671 -Net Profit for the Period 369,088,621 457,285,548 826,374,169 Total Liabilities & Equity 6,842,091,054 457,285,548 7,299,376,602

Abovementioned restatement has been made on IFRS financials of Turcas as of 31.12.2023. However, the Statutory Financials as of the same date has not changed. Pursuant to Resolution of Board of Directors dated 22.04.2024, it has been proposed not to distribute dividend due to Previous Years Losses on Statutory Financials and the relevant proposal has been approved at the Ordinary General Assembly held at 15.05.2024. Therefore, above mentioned change does not affect Company's Statutory Financials and does not create any change on the decision of not distributing dividends in accordance with financial statements as of 31.12.2023.