2024 1st Quarter Earnings Presentation
1Q24 General Overview
IFRS Consolidated Net Income Bridging (1Q24) (Inflation Adjusted) (MM TL)
Turcas 1Q24
Net Loss: -19 MM TL
25
-47
203
8
30
-189
-50
-19
Turcas' Share in STAŞ
Turcas' Share in RTG STAŞ BPA Revenues
Other (Net)*
Net Financing Income
Opex
Monetary Loss
Net Loss as of 1Q2024
Net Profit
Net Loss
(o/w 26 MM TL from
net FX gains)
* Rent & Service income and other income (+4.9 MM TL), Fair Value Difference Of Venture Capital Investment Fund (+4.5 MM TL), STAŞ Preferred Shares Revaluation Loss (-0.8 MM TL) and Deferred Tax Expense (-0.3 MM TL)
1Q24 Inflation Adjusted ("IA") results were marked by below performance factors:
- Shell&Turcas's Net Profit of +101 MM TL thanks to positive operational performance and stock gains resulting from oil price increases. Net Profit of Shell&Turcas before IA is +548 MM TL - main reason for the delta is the increase of depreciation expenses due to IA indexation of right of use assets and fixed assets;
(-) RWE&Turcas's Net Loss of -629 MM TL as a result of insufficient operational margins. Net Loss of RWE&Turcas before IA has been -81 MM TL - main reasons for the delta is (i) 213 MM TL monetary loss due to IA indexation of capital accounts and (ii) 385 MM TL deferred tax expense;
- 203 MM TL STAŞ BPA ("Balancing Payment Agreement") Revenues;
- 26 MM TL Net FX Gains; thanks to the FX denominated cash position and significant decrease in the Company's total loan balance as a result of the well on track financial deleveraging (Slide#12);
(-) Net Monetary Loss booked mainly due to IA indexation of capital accounts amounting to -50 MM TL.
1
Restatement of YE2023 Financials
Turcas Petrol's 30% owned subsidiary RWE & Turcas has identified a mistake in YE23 financial statements in the deferred tax expense recognition and calculations (as per IAS 29). The impacts of this mistake has been adjusted by restatement of YE23 financial statements of RWE & Turcas.
As Turcas Petrol books its 30% stake in RWE & Turcas under "Investments Accounted by Equity Method" in its Balance Sheet, the effects of this restatement has been on the "Investments Accounted by Equity Method" in Turcas' YE23 Balance Sheet and on "Net Income / Loss" in Turcas' Income Statement for 2023.
The effects of this restatement on the YE2023 financials of Turcas Petrol has been presented below:
Effect on YE2023 Net Income
Effect on YE2023 Summary Balance Sheet
TL
YE2023 - Previously
Effect of
YE2023 - Restated
Turcas Petrol A.Ş.
Reported Figures Restatement
Figures
Total Current Assets
402,492,365
-
402,492,365
Total Non-Current Assets
6,439,598,689
457,285,548
6,896,884,237
-Investments Accounted by Equity Method
5,886,536,288 457,285,548
6,343,821,836
-OtherNon-Current Assets
553,062,401
-
553,062,401
Total Assets
6,842,091,054 457,285,548
7,299,376,602
Total Short-Term Liabilities
242,167,561
-
242,167,561
Total Long-Term Liabilities
181,021,201
-
181,021,201
Total Equity
6,418,902,292
457,285,548
6,876,187,840
-Other Equity Accounts
6,049,813,671
-
6,049,813,671
-Net Profit for the Period
369,088,621
457,285,548
826,374,169
Total Liabilities & Equity
6,842,091,054
457,285,548
7,299,376,602
Abovementioned restatement has been made on IFRS financials of Turcas as of 31.12.2023. However, the Statutory Financials as of the same date has not changed. Pursuant to Resolution of Board of Directors dated 22.04.2024, it has been proposed not to distribute dividend due to Previous Years Losses on Statutory Financials and the relevant proposal has been approved at the Ordinary General Assembly held at 15.05.2024. Therefore, above mentioned change does not affect Company's Statutory Financials and does not create any change on the decision of not distributing dividends in accordance with financial statements as of 31.12.2023.
2
At a glance - 1Q24 vs [1Q23] (with "IA")
Retail (Fuel Distribution & Lubricants)
VOLUME
NET SALES
EBITDA
NET PROFIT
1,833
62,780
1,896
101
ths m3
MM TL
MM TL
MM TL
Shell & Turcas
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
[1,798 ths m3 in 1Q23]
[56,443 MM TL in 1Q23]
[287 MM TL in 1Q23]
[-759 MM TL in 1Q23]
Electricity (Power Generation)
567 MM
1,971
92
-629
kWh
MM TL
MM TL
MM TL
RWE & Turcas
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
[484 MM kWh in 1Q23]
[3,490 MM TL in 1Q23]
[114 MM TL in 1Q23]
[81 MM TL in 1Q23]
Notes:
- As per IAS 29 (financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies), 1Q2023 figures are escalated to present all figures with purchasing power as of end of 1Q 2024.
- IA : Inflation Accounting
- STAS Volume includes Onsite B2C Fuels, Onsite B2B Fuels, Commercial Fuels , LPG, Lubricants. Excluding Supply Third Party Sales.
3
Associates of Turcas - Summary Balance Sheet Figures
Retail (Fuel Distribution & Lubricants)
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES
SHAREHOLDERS
PAID-IN CAPITAL
EQUITY
42,888
28,257
14,631
528
MMTL
MM TL
MM TL
MM TL
Shell & Turcas
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
[45,945 MM TL in YE23]
[31,381 MM TL in YE23]
[14,564 MM TL in YE23]
[528 MM TL in YE23]
Electricity (Power Generation)
10,230
1,036
9,194
1,163
MM TL
MM TL
MM TL
MM TL
RWE & Turcas
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
in 1Q24
[10,843 MM TL in YE23]
[1,020 MM TL in YE23]
[9,823 MM TL in YE23]
[1,163 MM TL in YE23]
Combined Equity of Associates:
MCap of Turcas: 6.8 Billion TL
23,825 MM TL
Book Value of Turcas: 7.9 Billion TL
Turcas' Share in Associates'
(as of 2024 1Q)
Combined Equity: 7,148 MM TL
P/B Value: 0.85x
All figures demonstrate After IA figures as per IAS 29 (financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies). Figures for 2023 are escalated in order to present all figures with purchasing power as of end of 1Q 2024.
YE23 figures for RWE & Turcas are based on the 2023 year-end restated financials.
4
Quarterly Segmental Analysis
MM
Oil Segment
Energy Segment
Shell & Turcas
RWE & Turcas
TL
(Turcas share: 30%)
(Turcas share: 30%)
Revenues
EBITDA
Net Profit/
Revenues
EBITDA
Net Profit/
Loss
Loss
After Inflation Accounting
1Q24
62,780
1,896
101
1,971
92
-629
1Q23
56,443
287
-759
3,490
114
81
Before Inflation Accounting
1Q24
62,587
1,814
548
1,901
33
-81
1Q23
32,647
155
-473
2,019
78
129
5
Shell & Turcas JV - Volumes & Market Share
Onsite B2B + B2C Fuel Sales
ths m3
+4% q/q
1,354
1,300
+x,xxx
+x,xxx
in Q2
in Q2
1Q2023
1Q2024
Lubricants Sales
ths m3
+17% q/q
54
46
+xx
+xx
in Q2
in Q2
1Q2023
1Q2024
Commercial Fuel Sales
ths m3
269
-1% q/q
267
+xxxin Q2+xxx in Q2
1Q2023
1Q2024
Onsite Market Share Progress in 2021 - March 2024
1
23.0%
21.6%
21.9%
22.1%
21.8%
22.0%
21.6%
21.5%
21.0%
21.4%
21.7%
19.5%
20.0%
18.8% 18.8%18.8%
19.3% 19.3%
19.0%
18.1%
19.3%
19.2%
18.0%
18.8%
18.2%
18.4%18.4%
18.7%
17.0%
16.0%
Jun. 21' Jul. 21' Aug. 21' Sept. 21' Oct. 21' Nov. 21' Dec. 21' Jan. 22' Feb 22' Mar. 22' Apr. 22' May. 22' Jun. 22' Jul. 22' Aug. 22' Sep. 22' Oct. 22' Nov. 22' Dec. 22' Jan. 23' Feb. 23' Mar. 23' Apr. 23' May. 23' Jun. 23' Jul. 23' Aug. 23' Sep. 23' Oct. 23' Nov. 23' Dec. 23' Jan. 24' Feb. 24' Mar. 24'
Shell
Opet
PO (Vitol)
Source: STAŞ management reports. Market share info: EMRA
6
Shell & Turcas JV - Key Financial Highlights
Net Sales
EBITDA
MM TL
+11% q/q
62,780
56,443
1Q2023
1Q2024
MM TL
+560% q/q
1,896
287
1Q2023
1Q2024
Net Profit / Loss
Shell & Turcas 1Q24 Highlights
MM TL
+113% q/q
101
1Q2023
1Q2024
-759
Source: STAŞ IFRS consolidated financials
- Total sales volume is up by 2% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
- Net sales (before IA) has increased by 93% QoQ basis demonstrating the significant price increase effect (beyond the volume increase mentioned above) due to the increase in oil / product prices and FX.
- EBITDA has increased sharply both before and after IA and 1Q24 EBITDA (after IA) has been realized as 1,896 MM TL thanks to positive operational performance.
- Net Profit of Shell&Turcas before IA has been realized as 548 MM TL thanks to positive operational performance and stock gains resulting from oil price increases; while Net Profit after IA has been realized as 101 MM TL - main reason for the delta is the increase of depreciation expenses due to IA indexation of right of use assets and fixed assets.
All figures demonstrate After IA figures as per IAS 29 (financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies). Figures for 1Q 2023 are escalated in order to present all figures with purchasing power as of end of 1Q 2024.
7
Cash inflows from Shell & Turcas
MM TL
265
30
177
203
65
57
168
5
10
16
23
85
120
13
14
75
7
53
16
70
50
45
51
41
31
30
33
36
30
26
27
24
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
*
5M 2024
MM USD
4
7
11
6
8
15
11
39
9
8
11
34
30
20
18
15
16
15
13
7
12
13
10
11
9
10
8
4
8
1
6
1
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
5M 2024
Ordinary Dividends Received from Shell & Turcas
BPA Revenues & Preferred Dividends & SHL Interest Received from Shell & Turcas
The figures demonstrate actual amounts received in the respective year with no IA adjustment.
Collections expected in the remaining of the year
Relevant TL and USD figures are calculated with an estimated FX rate
The figures exclude VAT (received / paid).
* BPA Revenues (6.30
MM USD-excl. VAT; 7.55 MM USD-incl. VAT) and Ordinary Dividends (30 MM TL) collected in 1Q24.
Preferred Dividends (8 MM USD) and 2nd Ordinary Dividends (30 MM TL) will be collected in June'24.
8
RWE & Turcas JV - Key Operational Highlights
Gas Consumption
Electricity Generation
mcm
GWh
+17% q/q
+17% q/q
567
108
484
92
+149
+779
in Q2
in Q2
+789
+153
in Q2
in Q2
1Q2023
1Q2024
1Q2023
1Q2024
RTG Average Electricity Sales Price (TL/MWh)
Cash inflows to Turcas from RWE & Turcas JV*
MM TL
SHL Repayment
Cash Capital Decrease
Dividend Payment
4,506
4,004
3,519
2,644
2,500
2,232
2,471
1,530
2,268
169
913
32
83
421
20
557
8
11
11
8
6
308
30
323
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2022
2023
4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24
- The figures demonstrate actual amounts received in the respective year with no IA adjustment. Source: RWE & Turcas management reports
9
