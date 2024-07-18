Investor Presentation

1. Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform

Table of Contents

Page # a) Turcas at a Glance…………………………………………………………………... 2

    1. Group Structure & Milestones……………………………………………………. 3-4
    2. Shareholding Structure & Stock Information……………………………………… 5
    3. Turcas Dividend Stream…………………………………………………………… 6-7
  2. Investments
    1. Fuel Distribution : Shell & Turcas JV……………………………………........... 8-13
    2. Power Generation (Natural Gas Power Plant): RWE & Turcas JV………….. 14-17
  4. Financial Overview………………………………………………………………….. 18-19

4. Guidance

20

1

Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform

At a Glance

Turcas

Corporate Profile

  • Oil & Energy focused Investment Company
  • Extensive industrial know-how in Turkish Energy Business
  • Active in Fuel Distribution-Lubricants and Power Generation
  • Carved-inBusiness Partnership culture
  • Targeting to Further Diversify its portfolio
  • 54% owned by Aksoy Girişimcilik Enerji ve Turizm A.Ş. (previous title Aksoy Holding) and traded on Borsa Istanbul since 1992
  • A history full of strong partnerships with global major players
  • Rated by Kobirate for Corporate Governance (Latest Rating: 9.65 out of 10)

#2

among energy companies listed in BIST Corporate Governance Index

Existing Operations

Market Position

Key Investment

Highlights

Joint Venture with

Joint Venture with

Joint Venture with

Holding 30% shares of

Holding 30% shares of

Holding 13.1%(1) shares of

Shell & Turcas JV

RWE & Turcas JV

ATAŞ Oil Terminal

Since 2006

Since 2009

Since 1970

  • Shell & Turcas: Market leader in under canopy sales, #1 in Throughput ratio (sales per station);
  • RWE & Turcas: One of the most sizeable (800 MW) and efficient (57%) CCPPs in the Turkish Power market;
  • ATAŞ: 3rd largest Oil Terminal in Turkey with a total capacity of 577K m3;
  • Turcas is the only listed Company in Turkey that provides exposure to local operations of global energy giants like Shell and RWE
  • Strong cash inflows from Shell & Turcas and RWE & Turcas thanks to excellent performance
  • Portfolio Hedge via exposure in different fields of energy (fuel distribution and conventional power generation)
  1. ATAŞ' direct ownership is as follows: 68% BP; 27% Shell & Turcas; and 5% Turcas. Since Turcas owns 30% of Shell & Turcas, total of
    Turcas' direct and indirect ownership at ATAŞ becomes 13.1%

2

Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform

Group Structure

Bloomberg Ticker: TRCAS.TI

Reuters Ticker: TRCAS.IS

Free Float: 36% **

1,170 Nationwide Shell

800 MW

Branded Fuel Stations**

Gas Fired

Power Plant

Lubricants Plant

in Derince

  • ATAŞ appears twice on the Group Structure due to both direct and indirect shareholdings which in total make Turcas ownership at ATAŞ 13.1%.
  • As of end of December 2023

Equity Pick Up Consolidation under IFRS

Classified under Financial Assets in IFRS

3

Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform

Corporate Milestones

1931

1953

1962

1996

2005

2006

2006

Foundation of

Lubricants

Start of

Acquisition by

Acquisition of

Merger with

Foundation of

Türkpetrol Ltd.

sales

operations at

Conoco,

Conoco's

Royal Dutch

Socar &

partnership

Ataş Refinery

Aksoy and

shares in

Shell in fuel

Turcas JV

with Burmah

Partners

Turcas by

retail under

Castrol

Aksoy Holding

Shell & Turcas

JV

2007

2008

2009

2011

2013

2014

2016

2018

2022

PartnershipAcquisition Acquisition of DivestmentStart of

DivestmentAcquisition of Start of

Sale of %100

with E.ON

of 51%

E.ON shares

from

operations

from STAR

46% shares

operations at

shares of

AG under

shares of

by RWE AG & Petkim

at Denizli

refinery

of Turcas

Turcas

Turcas

E.ON &

Petkim by

Establishment

Power Plant

Kuyucak

Kuyucak

Kuyucak

Turcas JV

Socar &

of RWE &

Geothermal

Geothermal

Geothermal

Turcas

Turcas JV

PP from BM

PP

PP to Albioma

Engineering

SA

4

Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform

Shareholding Structure & Stock Information

Shareholding Structure of Turcas Petrol (as of 31/12/2023)

Shareholding Structure of Aksoy Girişimcilik (as of 31/12/2023)

1,2%

9,85%

Aksoy Girişimcilik Enerji

29,2%

Erdal Aksoy

ve Turizm A.Ş

34,8%

S. Batu Aksoy

35,70%

54,45%

Free Float

Banu Aksoy

Individual & Corporate

Local Investors

Other

34,8%

Stock Information

BIST Ticker

TRCAS

Bloomberg Ticker

TRCAS TI

Reuters Ticker

TRCAS IS

IPO Date

04 June 1992

Listed Exchanges

Borsa İstanbul (BIST)

Listed Indices

BIST CORPORATE GOVERNANCE / BIST

FINANCIALS / BIST ISTANBUL / BIST ALL

SHARES-100 / BIST STARS / BIST HOLDING

AND INVESTMENT / BIST ALL SHARES

Share Price (10/05/2024)

24.96 TL

Market Cap. (10/05/2024)

6,380 MM TL

Turcas Corporate Governance Rating - 9.65/10

Rating Scores by Section (out of 100)

98.57

95.59

96.32

95.65

Shareholders

Public Disclosure and Transparency

Stakeholders

Board of Directors

5

Collections expected in the remaining of the year
Relevant TL and USD figures are calculated with an estimated
FX rate

Cash Inflows From Subsidiaries (Shell Turcas & RWE Turcas)

MM TL

169

265

30

113

177

6

203

20

65

32

57

168

120

5

10

16

8

23

11

8

85

7

50

53

45

13

16

14

11

51

75

70

31

27

30

33

36

41

30

26

24

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q 2024*

MM USD

4

7

11

14

5

6

4

1

8

15

39

9

8

11

11

34

4

7

30

4

7

20

18

15

16

15

2

7

12

13

13

10

11

10

8

9

4

8

1

6

1

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q 2024

Cash inflows to Turcas from RWE & Turcas JV

BPA Revenues & Preferred Dividends & SHL Interest Received from Shell & Turcas

Ordinary Dividends Received from Shell & Turcas

The figures demonstrate actual amounts received in the respective year with no IA adjustment. The figures exclude VAT (received / paid).

* BPA Revenues (6.30 MM USD-excl. VAT; 7.55 MM USD-incl. VAT) and Ordinary Dividends (30 MM TL) collected in 1Q24.

Preferred Dividends (8 MM USD) and 2nd Ordinary Dividends (30 MM TL) will be collected in June'24.

6

Turcas: Dividend Payments

31

MM TL

2013 - 2017 avg. dividend yield: 2.5%

26

14

18

14

13

11

11

88

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

7

Fuel Distribution: Shell & Turcas JV

  • In 2005, Royal Dutch Shell ('Shell') and Turcas Petrol A.Ş. have merged their fuel retail operations in Turkey under the name of

Shell & Turcas Petrol A.Ş. ('STAŞ'). Newly established company,

Royal

Turcas

STAŞ, started its operations in July 2006

Dutch Shell

Petrol A.Ş.

Shell holds 70% of the shares while Turcas Petrol holds remaining

70%

30%

30% in the JV

After the successful merger in 2006, 650 Türkpetrol branded fuel

Shell & Turcas Petrol

stations owned by Turcas and 650 Shell branded fuel stations of

Shell Turkey, along with both companies' logistics centers, storage

and filling facilities and a lubricant oil production plant in Derince -

İzmit and marketing activities were merged under STAŞ and all

stations started to operate under Shell brand

  • Today, STAŞ operates through 1,170 nationwide Shell branded fuel stations as of end of December 2023.
  • STAŞ is the market leader in Gasoline and On-Site White Oil sales as of end of 2023 year-end as well as throughput ratio (white product sales / station), one of the most important profitability KPIs in the business

8

Fuel Distribution: Overall Market Growth

Gasoline Sales (Sector)

Diesel Sales (Sector)

MM m3

+23% y/y

MM m3

+6% y/y

5,3

32,8

3,9

4,3

31,1

30,8

30,9

3,1

3,2

3,3

3,0

30,0

29,0

28,0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

White Product Sales (Sector)

Lubricants Sales (Sector)

MM m3

+8% y/y

K tons

+20% y/y

34,3

34,7

35,2

38,2

433,0

31,1

33,3

32,0

342,9

339,8

349,2

361,9

306,2

318,5

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: PETDER

9

