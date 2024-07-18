Investor Presentation
Table of Contents
Page # a) Turcas at a Glance…………………………………………………………………... 2
- Group Structure & Milestones……………………………………………………. 3-4
- Shareholding Structure & Stock Information……………………………………… 5
- Turcas Dividend Stream…………………………………………………………… 6-7
- Investments
- Fuel Distribution : Shell & Turcas JV……………………………………........... 8-13
- Power Generation (Natural Gas Power Plant): RWE & Turcas JV………….. 14-17
- Financial Overview………………………………………………………………….. 18-19
4. Guidance
20
1
Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform
At a Glance
Turcas
Corporate Profile
- Oil & Energy focused Investment Company
- Extensive industrial know-how in Turkish Energy Business
- Active in Fuel Distribution-Lubricants and Power Generation
- Carved-inBusiness Partnership culture
- Targeting to Further Diversify its portfolio
- 54% owned by Aksoy Girişimcilik Enerji ve Turizm A.Ş. (previous title Aksoy Holding) and traded on Borsa Istanbul since 1992
- A history full of strong partnerships with global major players
- Rated by Kobirate for Corporate Governance (Latest Rating: 9.65 out of 10)
▪
#2
among energy companies listed in BIST Corporate Governance Index
Existing Operations
Market Position
Key Investment
Highlights
Joint Venture with
Joint Venture with
Joint Venture with
Holding 30% shares of
Holding 30% shares of
Holding 13.1%(1) shares of
Shell & Turcas JV
RWE & Turcas JV
ATAŞ Oil Terminal
Since 2006
Since 2009
Since 1970
- Shell & Turcas: Market leader in under canopy sales, #1 in Throughput ratio (sales per station);
- RWE & Turcas: One of the most sizeable (800 MW) and efficient (57%) CCPPs in the Turkish Power market;
- ATAŞ: 3rd largest Oil Terminal in Turkey with a total capacity of 577K m3;
- Turcas is the only listed Company in Turkey that provides exposure to local operations of global energy giants like Shell and RWE
- Strong cash inflows from Shell & Turcas and RWE & Turcas thanks to excellent performance
- Portfolio Hedge via exposure in different fields of energy (fuel distribution and conventional power generation)
- ATAŞ' direct ownership is as follows: 68% BP; 27% Shell & Turcas; and 5% Turcas. Since Turcas owns 30% of Shell & Turcas, total of
Turcas' direct and indirect ownership at ATAŞ becomes 13.1%
2
Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform
Group Structure
Bloomberg Ticker: TRCAS.TI
Reuters Ticker: TRCAS.IS
Free Float: 36% **
1,170 Nationwide Shell
800 MW
Branded Fuel Stations**
Gas Fired
Power Plant
Lubricants Plant
in Derince
- ATAŞ appears twice on the Group Structure due to both direct and indirect shareholdings which in total make Turcas ownership at ATAŞ 13.1%.
- As of end of December 2023
Equity Pick Up Consolidation under IFRS
Classified under Financial Assets in IFRS
3
Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform
Corporate Milestones
1931
1953
1962
1996
2005
2006
2006
▪Foundation of
▪Lubricants
▪Start of
▪Acquisition by
▪Acquisition of
▪Merger with
▪Foundation of
Türkpetrol Ltd.
sales
operations at
Conoco,
Conoco's
Royal Dutch
Socar &
partnership
Ataş Refinery
Aksoy and
shares in
Shell in fuel
Turcas JV
with Burmah
Partners
Turcas by
retail under
Castrol
Aksoy Holding
Shell & Turcas
JV
2007
2008
2009
2011
2013
2014
2016
2018
2022
▪Partnership▪Acquisition ▪Acquisition of ▪Divestment▪Start of
▪Divestment▪Acquisition of ▪Start of
▪Sale of %100
with E.ON
of 51%
E.ON shares
from
operations
from STAR
46% shares
operations at
shares of
AG under
shares of
by RWE AG & Petkim
at Denizli
refinery
of Turcas
Turcas
Turcas
E.ON &
Petkim by
Establishment
Power Plant
Kuyucak
Kuyucak
Kuyucak
Turcas JV
Socar &
of RWE &
Geothermal
Geothermal
Geothermal
Turcas
Turcas JV
PP from BM
PP
PP to Albioma
Engineering
SA
4
Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform
Shareholding Structure & Stock Information
Shareholding Structure of Turcas Petrol (as of 31/12/2023)
Shareholding Structure of Aksoy Girişimcilik (as of 31/12/2023)
1,2%
9,85%
Aksoy Girişimcilik Enerji
29,2%
Erdal Aksoy
ve Turizm A.Ş
34,8%
S. Batu Aksoy
35,70%
54,45%
Free Float
Banu Aksoy
Individual & Corporate
Local Investors
Other
34,8%
Stock Information
BIST Ticker
TRCAS
Bloomberg Ticker
TRCAS TI
Reuters Ticker
TRCAS IS
IPO Date
04 June 1992
Listed Exchanges
Borsa İstanbul (BIST)
Listed Indices
BIST CORPORATE GOVERNANCE / BIST
FINANCIALS / BIST ISTANBUL / BIST ALL
SHARES-100 / BIST STARS / BIST HOLDING
AND INVESTMENT / BIST ALL SHARES
Share Price (10/05/2024)
24.96 TL
Market Cap. (10/05/2024)
6,380 MM TL
Turcas Corporate Governance Rating - 9.65/10
Rating Scores by Section (out of 100)
98.57
95.59
96.32
95.65
Shareholders
Public Disclosure and Transparency
Stakeholders
Board of Directors
5
Cash Inflows From Subsidiaries (Shell Turcas & RWE Turcas)
MM TL
169
265
30
113
177
6
203
20
65
32
57
168
120
5
10
16
8
23
11
8
85
7
50
53
45
13
16
14
11
51
75
70
31
27
30
33
36
41
30
26
24
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q 2024*
MM USD
4
7
11
14
5
6
4
1
8
15
39
9
8
11
11
34
4
7
30
4
7
20
18
15
16
15
2
7
12
13
13
10
11
10
8
9
4
8
1
6
1
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q 2024
Cash inflows to Turcas from RWE & Turcas JV
BPA Revenues & Preferred Dividends & SHL Interest Received from Shell & Turcas
Ordinary Dividends Received from Shell & Turcas
The figures demonstrate actual amounts received in the respective year with no IA adjustment. The figures exclude VAT (received / paid).
* BPA Revenues (6.30 MM USD-excl. VAT; 7.55 MM USD-incl. VAT) and Ordinary Dividends (30 MM TL) collected in 1Q24.
Preferred Dividends (8 MM USD) and 2nd Ordinary Dividends (30 MM TL) will be collected in June'24.
6
Turcas: Dividend Payments
31
MM TL
2013 - 2017 avg. dividend yield: 2.5%
26
14
18
14
13
11
11
88
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
7
Fuel Distribution: Shell & Turcas JV
- In 2005, Royal Dutch Shell ('Shell') and Turcas Petrol A.Ş. have merged their fuel retail operations in Turkey under the name of
Shell & Turcas Petrol A.Ş. ('STAŞ'). Newly established company,
Royal
Turcas
STAŞ, started its operations in July 2006
Dutch Shell
Petrol A.Ş.
▪
Shell holds 70% of the shares while Turcas Petrol holds remaining
70%
30%
30% in the JV
▪
After the successful merger in 2006, 650 Türkpetrol branded fuel
Shell & Turcas Petrol
stations owned by Turcas and 650 Shell branded fuel stations of
Shell Turkey, along with both companies' logistics centers, storage
and filling facilities and a lubricant oil production plant in Derince -
İzmit and marketing activities were merged under STAŞ and all
stations started to operate under Shell brand
- Today, STAŞ operates through 1,170 nationwide Shell branded fuel stations as of end of December 2023.
- STAŞ is the market leader in Gasoline and On-Site White Oil sales as of end of 2023 year-end as well as throughput ratio (white product sales / station), one of the most important profitability KPIs in the business
8
Fuel Distribution: Overall Market Growth
Gasoline Sales (Sector)
Diesel Sales (Sector)
MM m3
+23% y/y
MM m3
+6% y/y
5,3
32,8
3,9
4,3
31,1
30,8
30,9
3,1
3,2
3,3
3,0
30,0
29,0
28,0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
White Product Sales (Sector)
Lubricants Sales (Sector)
MM m3
+8% y/y
K tons
+20% y/y
34,3
34,7
35,2
38,2
433,0
31,1
33,3
32,0
342,9
339,8
349,2
361,9
306,2
318,5
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: PETDER
9
