Turcas Petrol : 2022 Earnings Releases 1Q22

1Q22 Earnings Presentation

1Q2022 General Overview

Turcas 1Q22

Turcas Petrol IFRS Consolidated Net Income/Loss Bridging (1Q22)

Net Profit: 799 MM TL

900

57

19

-12

-4

-33

799

800

700

600

500

400

318

300

200

100

0

Turcas KuyucakTurcas Share inGeothermal Share STAŞ's Net ProfitTurcas Share in RTG's Net Profit

Sale Profit

Profit For The Period From Suspended Operations (TKJ)

Other*

Holding OpexDeferred Tax

ExpenseNet Financing Expenses (o/w 26 MM TL from net FX losses)Profit For The

Period

1Q22 results are marked by below performance factors

• (+) 318 MM TL of Share Sale Profit resulting from the sale of 100% shares of Turcas Kuyucak Geothermal ("TKG") and TKG's 57 MM TL Profit in the period between January 1 and February 14 (Date of share transfer);

• (+) Shell&Turcas's record quarterly Net Profit of 1,285 MM TL mostly due to significant stock gains (as high as ca. 1.1 Billion TL) due to oil / product price increases and partially supported by increased volumes and market share.

• (+) RWE&Turcas's outstanding operational performance delivering a Net Profit of 232 MM TL;