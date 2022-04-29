Log in
    TRCAS   TRATRCAS92E6

TURCAS PETROL A.S.

(TRCAS)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  04-27
6.220 TRY   -0.96%
02:38pTURCAS PETROL : 2022 Earnings Releases 1Q22
PU
03/14TURCAS PETROL : 2021 YE Earnings Release
PU
03/01Turcas Petrol A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Turcas Petrol : 2022 Earnings Releases 1Q22

04/29/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
1Q22 Earnings Presentation

1Q2022 General Overview

Turcas 1Q22

Turcas Petrol IFRS Consolidated Net Income/Loss Bridging (1Q22)

Net Profit: 799 MM TL

900

57

19

-12

-4

-33

799

800

700

600

500

400

318

300

200

100

0

Turcas KuyucakTurcas Share inGeothermal Share STAŞ's Net ProfitTurcas Share in RTG's Net Profit

Sale Profit

Profit For The Period From Suspended Operations (TKJ)

Other*

Holding OpexDeferred Tax

ExpenseNet Financing Expenses (o/w 26 MM TL from net FX losses)Profit For The

Period

1Q22 results are marked by below performance factors

  • (+) 318 MM TL of Share Sale Profit resulting from the sale of 100% shares of Turcas Kuyucak Geothermal ("TKG") and TKG's 57 MM TL Profit in the period between January 1 and February 14 (Date of share transfer);

  • (+) Shell&Turcas's record quarterly Net Profit of 1,285 MM TL mostly due to significant stock gains (as high as ca. 1.1 Billion TL) due to oil / product price increases and partially supported by increased volumes and market share.

  • (+) RWE&Turcas's outstanding operational performance delivering a Net Profit of 232 MM TL;

  • (-) Net FX losses accruing on FX denominated Financial Liabilities, which has significantly decreased compared to previous quarters thanks to the ongoing successful financial deleveraging (please see slide #10).

*Consists of Usufruct Certificate Revaluation Gain (9 MM TL), Fair Value Difference Of Venture Capital Investment Fund Valuation (8 MM TL) and Rent & Service income (1.6 MM TL)

At a glance - 1Q22

Shell & Turcas

VOLUME (1)

Fuel Distribution & Lubricants

NET SALES

Power Generation

EBITDA

NET PROFIT

(1) For Shell & Turcas: Includes Onsite B2C Fuels, Onsite B2B Fuels, Commercial Fuels , LPG, Lubricants. Excluding Supply Third Party Sales.

Quarterly Segmental Analysis

MM TL

Oil Segment

Energy Segment

Shell & Turcas (Turcas share: 30%)

RWE & Turcas (Turcas share: 30%)

Revenues

EBITDA

Net Profit/

Loss

Revenues

EBITDA

Net Profit/

Loss

1Q22

26,155

2,212

1,285

1,249

225

232

1Q21

8,816

494

69

750

30

26

4Q21

19,281

341

-110

1,322

230

231

Shell & Turcas JV - 1Q22 Key Operational Highlights

Onsite B2B + B2C Fuel Sales

ths m3

1Q2021

1Q2022

Lubricants Sales

ths m3

37

37

1Q2021

1Q2022

Source: STAŞ management reports. Market share info : EMRA

Commercial Fuel Sales

ths m3

1Q2021

1Q2022

Onsite Market Share Progress in 2021-2022 Feb. 1

22,0%

21,9%

21,0%

20,0%

19,0%

18,0%

17,0%

16,0%Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 22' 22'

ShellOpetPO

Disclaimer

Turcas Petrol AS published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 80,8 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 740 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 1 589 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 28,8x
EV / Sales 2022 20,5x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 45,5%
Managers and Directors
Saffet Batu Aksoy CEO, Executive Director & General Manager
Erkan Ilhantekin Chief Financial Officer
Erdal Aksoy Chairman
Hasan Ali Kendir Manager-Information Technology
Semith Genc Chief Operating Officer
