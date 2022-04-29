Turcas Petrol : 2022 Earnings Releases 1Q22

1Q22 Earnings Presentation
1Q2022 General Overview
Turcas 1Q22
Turcas Petrol IFRS Consolidated Net Income/Loss Bridging (1Q22)
Net Profit: 799 MM TL
900
57
19
-12
-4
-33
799
800
700
600
500
400
318
300
200
100
0
Turcas KuyucakTurcas Share inGeothermal Share STAŞ's Net ProfitTurcas Share in RTG's Net Profit
Sale Profit
Profit For The Period From Suspended Operations (TKJ)
Other*
Holding OpexDeferred Tax
ExpenseNet Financing Expenses (o/w 26 MM TL from net FX losses)Profit For The
Period
1Q22 results are marked by below performance factors
-
• (+) 318 MM TL of Share Sale Profit resulting from the sale of 100% shares of Turcas Kuyucak Geothermal ("TKG") and TKG's 57 MM TL Profit in the period between January 1 and February 14 (Date of share transfer);
-
• (+) Shell&Turcas's record quarterly Net Profit of 1,285 MM TL mostly due to significant stock gains (as high as ca. 1.1 Billion TL) due to oil / product price increases and partially supported by increased volumes and market share.
-
• (+) RWE&Turcas's outstanding operational performance delivering a Net Profit of 232 MM TL;
-
• (-) Net FX losses accruing on FX denominated Financial Liabilities, which has significantly decreased compared to previous quarters thanks to the ongoing successful financial deleveraging (please see slide #10).
*Consists of Usufruct Certificate Revaluation Gain (9 MM TL), Fair Value Difference Of Venture Capital Investment Fund Valuation (8 MM TL) and Rent & Service income (1.6 MM TL)
At a glance - 1Q22
Shell & Turcas
VOLUME (1)
Fuel Distribution & Lubricants
NET SALES
Power Generation
EBITDA
NET PROFIT
(1) For Shell & Turcas: Includes Onsite B2C Fuels, Onsite B2B Fuels, Commercial Fuels , LPG, Lubricants. Excluding Supply Third Party Sales.
Quarterly Segmental Analysis
|
MM TL
|
Oil Segment
|
Energy Segment
|
Shell & Turcas (Turcas share: 30%)
|
RWE & Turcas (Turcas share: 30%)
|
Revenues
|
EBITDA
|
Net Profit/
Loss
|
Revenues
|
EBITDA
|
Net Profit/
Loss
|
1Q22
|
26,155
|
2,212
|
1,285
|
1,249
|
225
|
232
|
1Q21
|
8,816
|
494
|
69
|
750
|
30
|
26
|
4Q21
|
19,281
|
341
|
-110
|
1,322
|
230
|
231
Shell & Turcas JV - 1Q22 Key Operational Highlights
Onsite B2B + B2C Fuel Sales
ths m3
1Q2021
1Q2022
Lubricants Sales
ths m3
37
37
1Q2021
1Q2022
Source: STAŞ management reports. Market share info : EMRA
Commercial Fuel Sales
ths m3
1Q2021
1Q2022
Onsite Market Share Progress in 2021-2022 Feb. 1
22,0%
21,9%
21,0%
20,0%
19,0%
18,0%
17,0%
16,0%Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 21' 22' 22'
ShellOpetPO
