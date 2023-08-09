Turcas Petrol AS is a Turkey-based investment company, focused in the oil and energy sector. Its joint venture, Shell and Turcas Petrol, is engaged in retail and commercial sales, marketing and distribution of fuel products and lubricants. Its joint venture, RWE and Turcas South Power Generation, operates a natural gas fired combined cycle power plant in the city of Denizli, Turkey. The Company also develops geothermal, solar and wind power projects and invests in a geothermal power plant site at Aydin district, Turkey under the name of Turcas Kuyucak Geothermal Power Generation. Its segments are: Oil, which includes lubricants, engine oil and fuel products; Electricity, which consists of the production, wholesale and distribution of electricity products, and Natural Gas, which consists of wholesale business of natural gas. Its subsidiaries include: Turcas Enerji Holding AS, Turcas Elektrik Uretim AS, Turcas Elektrik Toptan Satis AS and Turcas Yenilenebilir Enerji Uretim AS.

Sector Independent Power Producers