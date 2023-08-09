1H23 Earnings Presentation
2Q & 1H23 General Overview
Turcas 2Q23
Turcas Petrol IFRS Consolidated Net Income/Loss Bridging (2Q23) (MM TL) Net Profit: 66 MM TL
108
13
1
-97
159
-20
-28
-26
-44
-59
-125
Loss For The
STAŞ Usufruct
Fair value
Fair Value
Other (Net)* Turcas' Share in
Turcas' Share in
Opex
STAŞ BPA
Net Financing
Loss For The
Period 1Q 2023
Certificate
difference of
Difference Of
STAŞ Net Loss in RTG Net Loss in
Expenses (o/w
Period 1H 2023
Revaluation Gain ATAŞ valuation
Venture Capital
Q2
Q2
49 MM TL from
Investment Fund
net FX losses)
* Fixed asset sale gain (+5.1 MM TL), Rent & Service & Other income (+3.3 MM TL), Deferred Tax Expense (-6.7 MM TL) and Net other expenses (-0.5 MM TL) Turcas 1H23
Turcas Petrol IFRS Consolidated Net Income Bridging (1H23) (MM TL)
Net Loss: -59 MM TL
108
18
19
10
-239
158
-53
-26
-54
-59
STAŞ Usufruct
Fair value
Fair Value
Turcas' Share in
Other (Net)**
Turcas' Share in
Opex
STAŞ BPA
Net Financing
Net Loss as of
Certificate
difference of ATAŞ Difference Of RTG Net Profit
STAŞ Net Loss
Expenses (o/w 62
1H2023
Revaluation Gain
valuation
Venture Capital
MM TL from net
Investment Fund
FX losses)
- Fixed asset sale gain (+5.1 MM TL), Rent & Service & Other income (+5.6 MM TL), ECA Premium Reimbursement (+5.0 MM TL), Deferred Tax Expense (-6.2 MM TL) and Net other income (+0,3 MM TL)
2Q23 results were marked by below performance factors:
- Revaluation gains from Usufruct Certificate amounting to 159 MM TL in 2Q23 and income from fair value difference of ATAŞ valuation (based on a study performed by a 3rd party independent valuation company) amounting to 108 MM TL in 2Q23;
(-) RWE&Turcas's Quarterly Net Loss of -66 MM TL (Net Profit of 64 MM TL in 1H23) due to ca. 2 months long major maintenance at the Plant and abundant renewable energy generation in the market;
(-) Shell&Turcas's Quarterly Net Loss of -325 MM TL mostly due to stock losses (ca -729 MM TL in 2Q23) and increased financing expenses in 2Q23; (-)/(+) Devaluation of the currency resulting in 49 MM TL Net FX Losses. However, FX impacts are decreasing (compared to previous years) thanks to well on track financial deleveraging (Slide#10).
1
At a glance - 1H23 & [2Q23]
Retail (Fuel Distribution & Lubricants)
VOLUME
NET SALES
EBITDA
NET PROFIT
3,836
68,394
574
-798
ths m3
MM TL
MM TL
MM TL
Shell & Turcas
in 1H23
in 1H23
in 1H23
in 1H23
(1)
[2,043 ths m3 in 2Q]
[35,747 MM TL in 2Q]
[419 MM TL in 2Q]
[-325 MM TL in 2Q]
Electricity (Power Generation)
886 MM
3,356
197
64
kWh
MM TL
MM TL
MM TL
RWE & Turcas
in 1H23
in 1H23
in 1H23
in 1H23
[402 MM kWh in 2Q]
[1,337 MM TL in 2Q]
[119 MM TL in 2Q]
[-66 MM TL in 2Q]
(1) Includes Onsite B2C Fuels, Onsite B2B Fuels, Commercial Fuels , LPG, Lubricants. Excluding Supply Third Party Sales.
2
Quarterly & YoY Segmental Analysis
Oil Segment
Energy Segment
MM
Shell & Turcas
RWE & Turcas
TL
(Turcas share: 30%)
(Turcas share: 30%)
Revenues
EBITDA
Net Profit/
Revenues
EBITDA
Net Profit/
Loss
Loss
1H23
68,394
574
-798
3,356
197
64
1H22
68,697
4,478
2,467
2,525
355
347
2Q23
35,747
419
-325
1,337
119
-66
2Q22
42,542
2,265
1,182
1,276
131
115
3
Shell & Turcas JV - 1H23 Key Operational Highlights
Onsite B2B + B2C Fuel Sales
ths m3
+15% y/y
2,825
2,462
+1,529
in Q2
1H22
1H23
Lubricants Sales
ths m3
+23% y/y
91
74
+45
in Q2
1H22
1H23
Commercial Fuel Sales
ths m3
-11% y/y
600
532
+263 in Q2
1H22
1H23
Onsite Market Share Progress in 2021-2023 May
1
22.0%
21.9%
21.6%
21.5%
21.5%
21.0%
21.4%
19.1% 19.3%
20.0%
19.1%
19.3%
19.0%
18.7%
18.8% 18.8%18.9%
18.0%
17.6%
18.4%
19.2% 18.9%
18.0%
18.1% 18.2%
17.0%
17.4%
16.0%
Jan. 21' Feb. 21' Mar. 21'
Apr. 21' May. 21' Jun. 21' Jul. 21' Aug. 21' Sept. 21' Oct. 21' Nov. 21' Dec. 21' Jan. 22'
Feb 22' Mar. 22'
Apr. 22'
May. 22' Jun. 22' Jul. 22' Aug. 22' Sep. 22' Oct. 22' Nov. 22' Dec. 22' Jan. 23'
Feb. 23' Mar. 23' Apr. 23' May. 23'
Shell
Opet
PO
Source: STAŞ management reports. Market share info : EMRA
4
