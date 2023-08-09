1H23 Earnings Presentation

2Q & 1H23 General Overview

Turcas 2Q23

Turcas Petrol IFRS Consolidated Net Income/Loss Bridging (2Q23) (MM TL) Net Profit: 66 MM TL

108

13

1

-97

159

-20

-28

-26

-44

-59

-125

Loss For The

STAŞ Usufruct

Fair value

Fair Value

Other (Net)* Turcas' Share in

Turcas' Share in

Opex

STAŞ BPA

Net Financing

Loss For The

Period 1Q 2023

Certificate

difference of

Difference Of

STAŞ Net Loss in RTG Net Loss in

Expenses (o/w

Period 1H 2023

Revaluation Gain ATAŞ valuation

Venture Capital

Q2

Q2

49 MM TL from

Investment Fund

net FX losses)

* Fixed asset sale gain (+5.1 MM TL), Rent & Service & Other income (+3.3 MM TL), Deferred Tax Expense (-6.7 MM TL) and Net other expenses (-0.5 MM TL) Turcas 1H23

Turcas Petrol IFRS Consolidated Net Income Bridging (1H23) (MM TL)

Net Loss: -59 MM TL

108

18

19

10

-239

158

-53

-26

-54

-59

STAŞ Usufruct

Fair value

Fair Value

Turcas' Share in

Other (Net)**

Turcas' Share in

Opex

STAŞ BPA

Net Financing

Net Loss as of

Certificate

difference of ATAŞ Difference Of RTG Net Profit

STAŞ Net Loss

Expenses (o/w 62

1H2023

Revaluation Gain

valuation

Venture Capital

MM TL from net

Investment Fund

FX losses)

  • Fixed asset sale gain (+5.1 MM TL), Rent & Service & Other income (+5.6 MM TL), ECA Premium Reimbursement (+5.0 MM TL), Deferred Tax Expense (-6.2 MM TL) and Net other income (+0,3 MM TL)

2Q23 results were marked by below performance factors:

  1. Revaluation gains from Usufruct Certificate amounting to 159 MM TL in 2Q23 and income from fair value difference of ATAŞ valuation (based on a study performed by a 3rd party independent valuation company) amounting to 108 MM TL in 2Q23;
    (-) RWE&Turcas's Quarterly Net Loss of -66 MM TL (Net Profit of 64 MM TL in 1H23) due to ca. 2 months long major maintenance at the Plant and abundant renewable energy generation in the market;
    (-) Shell&Turcas's Quarterly Net Loss of -325 MM TL mostly due to stock losses (ca -729 MM TL in 2Q23) and increased financing expenses in 2Q23; (-)/(+) Devaluation of the currency resulting in 49 MM TL Net FX Losses. However, FX impacts are decreasing (compared to previous years) thanks to well on track financial deleveraging (Slide#10).

1

At a glance - 1H23 & [2Q23]

Retail (Fuel Distribution & Lubricants)

VOLUME

NET SALES

EBITDA

NET PROFIT

3,836

68,394

574

-798

ths m3

MM TL

MM TL

MM TL

Shell & Turcas

in 1H23

in 1H23

in 1H23

in 1H23

(1)

[2,043 ths m3 in 2Q]

[35,747 MM TL in 2Q]

[419 MM TL in 2Q]

[-325 MM TL in 2Q]

Electricity (Power Generation)

886 MM

3,356

197

64

kWh

MM TL

MM TL

MM TL

RWE & Turcas

in 1H23

in 1H23

in 1H23

in 1H23

[402 MM kWh in 2Q]

[1,337 MM TL in 2Q]

[119 MM TL in 2Q]

[-66 MM TL in 2Q]

(1) Includes Onsite B2C Fuels, Onsite B2B Fuels, Commercial Fuels , LPG, Lubricants. Excluding Supply Third Party Sales.

2

Quarterly & YoY Segmental Analysis

Oil Segment

Energy Segment

MM

Shell & Turcas

RWE & Turcas

TL

(Turcas share: 30%)

(Turcas share: 30%)

Revenues

EBITDA

Net Profit/

Revenues

EBITDA

Net Profit/

Loss

Loss

1H23

68,394

574

-798

3,356

197

64

1H22

68,697

4,478

2,467

2,525

355

347

2Q23

35,747

419

-325

1,337

119

-66

2Q22

42,542

2,265

1,182

1,276

131

115

3

Shell & Turcas JV - 1H23 Key Operational Highlights

Onsite B2B + B2C Fuel Sales

ths m3

+15% y/y

2,825

2,462

+1,529

in Q2

1H22

1H23

Lubricants Sales

ths m3

+23% y/y

91

74

+45

in Q2

1H22

1H23

Commercial Fuel Sales

ths m3

-11% y/y

600

532

+263 in Q2

1H22

1H23

Onsite Market Share Progress in 2021-2023 May

1

22.0%

21.9%

21.6%

21.5%

21.5%

21.0%

21.4%

19.1% 19.3%

20.0%

19.1%

19.3%

19.0%

18.7%

18.8% 18.8%18.9%

18.0%

17.6%

18.4%

19.2% 18.9%

18.0%

18.1% 18.2%

17.0%

17.4%

16.0%

Jan. 21' Feb. 21' Mar. 21'

Apr. 21' May. 21' Jun. 21' Jul. 21' Aug. 21' Sept. 21' Oct. 21' Nov. 21' Dec. 21' Jan. 22'

Feb 22' Mar. 22'

Apr. 22'

May. 22' Jun. 22' Jul. 22' Aug. 22' Sep. 22' Oct. 22' Nov. 22' Dec. 22' Jan. 23'

Feb. 23' Mar. 23' Apr. 23' May. 23'

Shell

Opet

PO

Source: STAŞ management reports. Market share info : EMRA

4

