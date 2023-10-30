9M23 Earnings Presentation
3Q & 9M23 General Overview
Turcas 3Q23
Turcas Petrol IFRS Consolidated Net Income/Loss Bridging (3Q23) (MM TL) Net Profit: 824 MM TL
754
74
8
9
-3
-26
7
765
-59
Net Loss at 1H 2023 Turcas' Share in
Turcas' Share in RTG
STAŞ Preferred
Other (Net)*
Fair Value
Opex
Net Financing
Net Profit as of 9M
STAŞ Net Profit in
Net Profit in Q3
Shares Revaluation
Difference Of
Income (o/w 2 MM
2023
Q3
Gain
Venture Capital
TL from net FX
Investment Fund
losses)
* Fixed asset sale gain (+6.2 MM TL), Rent & Service & Other income (+2.6 MM TL), Deferred Tax Expense (-0.6 MM TL) and Net other income (0.8 MM TL)
Turcas 9M23
Turcas Petrol IFRS Consolidated Net Income Bridging (9M23) (MM TL)
Net Profit: 765 MM TL
166
108
19
15
-79
-26
-47
765
93
514
Turcas' Share in
Turcas' Share in
STAŞ Preferred
Fair value
Other (Net)**
Fair Value
Opex
STAŞ BPA
Net Financing
Net Profit as of
STAŞ Net Profit
RTG Net Profit
Shares
difference of ATAŞ
Difference Of
Expenses (o/w 64
9M2023
Revaluation Gain
valuation
Venture Capital
MM TL from net
Investment Fund
FX losses)
** Fixed asset sale gain (+11.4 MM TL), Rent & Service & Other income (+9.3 MM TL), ECA Premium Reimbursement (+5.0 MM TL), Deferred Tax Expense (-6.8 MM TL)
3Q23 and 9M23 results were marked by below performance factors:
- Shell&Turcas's Quarterly Net Profit of +2,513 MM TL (-798 MM TL in 1H23) mostly due to significant stock gains (as high as ca. 2.3 Billion TL in 3Q23 and 1.1 Billion TL in 9M23) resulting from oil price increases and one-time effect of special consumption tax increase;
- RWE&Turcas's outstanding operational performance delivering a Quarterly Net Profit of 248 MM TL (64 MM TL in 1H23);
- Revaluation gains from Preferred Shares amounting to 166 MM TL and income from fair value difference of ATAŞ valuation (based on a
study performed by a 3rd party independent valuation company) amounting to 108 MM TL in 9M23.
1
At a glance - 9M23 & [3Q23]
Retail (Fuel Distribution & Lubricants)
VOLUME
NET SALES
EBITDA
NET PROFIT
6,113
136,969
4,964
1,715
ths m3
MM TL
MM TL
MM TL
Shell & Turcas
in 9M23
in 9M23
in 9M23
in 9M23
(1)
[2,277 ths m3 in 3Q]
[68,575 MM TL in 3Q]
[4,390 MM TL in 3Q]
[2,513 MM TL in 3Q]
Electricity (Power Generation)
2,081 MM
6,454
394
312
kWh
MM TL
MM TL
MM TL
RWE & Turcas
in 9M23
in 9M23
in 9M23
in 9M23
[1,194 MM kWh in 3Q]
[3,097 MM TL in 3Q]
[198 MM TL in 3Q]
[248 MM TL in 3Q]
(1) Includes Onsite B2C Fuels, Onsite B2B Fuels, Commercial Fuels , LPG, Lubricants. Excluding Supply Third Party Sales.
2
Shell & Turcas JV - 9M23 Volumes & Market Share
Onsite B2B + B2C Fuel Sales
ths m3
+13% y/y
4,516
3,991
+11% q/q
+1,691
+1,527
in Q3
in Q3
9M22
9M23
Lubricants Sales
ths m3
+19% y/y
+11% q/q
133
112
+42
+38
in Q3
in Q3
9M22
9M23
Commercial Fuel Sales
ths m3
945
-8% y/y
-3% q/q
867
+346
+335
in Q3
in Q3
9M22
9M23
Onsite Market Share Progress in 2021-2023 July
1
23.0%
22.0%
21.9%
21.5%
21.5%
21.6%
21.0%
21.4%
20.0%
19.1%
18.8%
19.1%
19.3%
19.3%
19.0%
18.7% 18.8%
18.9%
17.6%
19.2%
18.0%
18.1% 18.2% 18.4%
18.7%
17.0%
18.0%
17.4%
16.0%
Jan. 21' Feb. 21' Mar. 21'
Apr. 21' May. 21' Jun. 21' Jul. 21' Aug. 21' Sept. 21' Oct. 21' Nov. 21' Dec. 21'
Jan. 22' Feb 22' Mar. 22' Apr. 22'
May. 22' Jun. 22' Jul. 22'
Aug. 22' Sep. 22'
Oct. 22' Nov. 22' Dec. 22' Jan. 23' Feb. 23' Mar. 23' Apr. 23' May. 23'
Jun. 23' Jul. 23'
Shell
Opet
PO
Source: STAŞ management reports. Market share info : EMRA
3
Shell & Turcas JV - 9M23 Key Financial Highlights
Net Sales
MM TL
+17% y/y
+40% q/q
136,969
117,553
+68,575
+48,856
in Q3
in Q3
9M22
9M23
Net Profit / Loss
MM TL
+4% y/y
1,645
+406% q/q
1,715
+2,513
-822
in Q3
in Q
3
9M22
9M23
Source: STAŞ IFRS consolidated financials
EBITDA
MM TL
+24% y/y
+1,047% q/q
4,964
4,014
+4,390
-464in Q3 in Q3
9M22
9M23
Shell & Turcas 3Q23 & 9M23 Highlights
- Total sales volume is up by 9% compared to the first 9 months of the previous year and also up by 6% in 3Q23 compared to 3Q22.
- Net sales has increased by 17% compared to the first 9 months of 2022. This increase is significantly higher than the increase in sales volume due to the increase in oil / product prices in 9M23 compared to 9M22.
- Significant stock gains (ca 1.1 Billion TL in 9M23 and 2.3 Billion TL in 3Q23) fueled by the increase in sales volume have boosted the EBITDA and Net Profit figures.
- As a result, 2.5 Billion TL of Net Profit in 3Q23 has turned 798 Million TL of Net Loss in 1H23 (which included stock losses of 1.2 Billion TL) into a Net Profit of 1.7 Billion TL.
4
Cash inflows from Shell & Turcas
MM TL
**
177
65
*
57
168
***
10
5
16
23
85
120
13
14
75
7
50
53
16
51
70
45
36
41
31
27
30
33
24
26
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
October
MM USD
4
7
11
6
8
15
9
11
39
8
11
34
30
20
18
16
7
15
15
13
13
12
10
11
8
9
10
4
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
October
Ordinary Dividends Received from Shell & Turcas
Management Fees & Preferred Dividends & SHL Interest Received from Shell & Turcas
- 82 MM TL of Shareholder Loan Repayment plus 86.3 MM TL of Preferred Dividends (8 MM USD) net off BPA Payments (3.56 MM USD).
- Preferred Dividends (8 MM USD) net off BPA Payments (1.2 MM USD).
- Expected to be collected at the end of October.
5
RWE & Turcas JV - 9M23 Key Operational Highlights
Gas Consumption
Electricity Generation
mcm
GWh
+18% y/y
+21% y/y
+124% q/q
2,081
394
+132% q/q
334
1,725
+1,194
+225
+516
in Q3
+101
in Q3
in Q3
in Q3
9M22
9M23
9M22
9M23
RTG Average Electricity Sales Price (TL/MWh)
Cash inflows to Turcas from RWE & Turcas JV
4,506
MM TL
SHL Repayment
Cash Capital Decrease
Dividend Payment
4,004
3,519
2,644
2,268
30
169*
1,530
2,232
913
32
83
339
318 323
308
421 557
8
11
11
20
8
6
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2022
11M2023
2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23
*67.5 MM TL realized in May 2023. 101.3 MM TL is expected to be collected in November, after the General Assembly at 10th of November.
Source: RWE & Turcas management reports
6
RWE & Turcas JV - 9M23 Key Financial Highlights
Net Sales
MM TL
+41% y/y
6,454
+50% q/q
4,584
+3,097
in Q3
+2,059
in Q3
9M22
9M23
Net Profit / Loss
MM TL
-35% y/y
478 +89% q/q
+131
312
in Q3
+248
in Q3
9M22
9M23
Source: RWE & Turcas IFRS consolidated financials.
EBITDA
MM TL
-23% y/y
512+26% q/q
+157
394
in Q3
+198
in Q3
9M22
9M23
RWE & Turcas 3Q23 & 9M23 Highlights
- Despite the ca. 2 months long planned major maintenance in 1H23 which kept the Plant non-operational, YoY electricity generation has recovered to +21% (was -27% in 1H23) and net sales has increased by 41% thanks to the outstanding 3Q performance in the summer (seasonally high) period.
- Although the QoQ EBITDA and Net Profit performance was better in 2023, YTD figures fell below the previous year's due to (i) planned major maintenance mentioned above and (ii) weaker demand.
- Unlike most of its peers, RWE & Turcas carries 155 MM TL of CIT and deferred tax expenses in its P&L in 9M2023 which is another reason for a lower YoY Net Profit.
7
Turcas Consolidated IFRS Summary BS & PL
IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements & Financing Ratios
Balance Sheet , million TL Cash & Cash Equivalents Associates (STAS & RTG) Fixed Assets Financial Investments (ATAŞ & 92 MM TL CPD* in 9M23) Financial Assets (FMV of Preferred Shares, VCF investment) Total Assets S - T Financial Liabilities (PF Loans for RTG) L - T Financial Liabilities (PF Loans for RTG) Equity Total Liabilities & Equity Net Debt
2022 32 1,127 25 17 278 1,494 85 335 1,061 1,494 389
9M2023 38 1,668 27 217 398 2,370 199 325 1,823 2,370 486
YTD 21% 48% 7% 1172% 43% 59% 133% -3%72% 59% 25%
Income Statement, million TL
Revenues
Gross Profit
Operating Expenses
Other Operational Income (Net)
Operating Profit
Income from Investments
Income from Subsidiaries
Shell & Turcas
RWE & Turcas
Earnings Before Financing & Tax
Net Financial Losses
Net FX Losses
Net Income Before Tax
Deferred Tax Income/Loss
Profit From Suspended Operations (TKG)
Net Income/Loss
9M2022
9M2023
Y/Y
0
0
n.m.
0
0
n.m.
-35
-79
125%
-47
-11
76%
-82
-90
-9%
479
300
-37%
637
608
-5%
493
514
4%
143
93
-35%
1,034
818
-21%
-26
-47
76%
-31
-64
105%
1,007
771
-23%
-2
-7
194%
57
0
n.m.
1,062
765
-28%
Note: Leverage = Financial Liabilities / Total Assets, Net Leverage = Net Debt / Total Assets
*CPD : Currency Protected Deposits
8
Financial Deleveraging Well On Track
MM EUR
Denizli CCPP +TKJ PP Project Finance Loans Principal Outstanding Balance
(2023-25 Balances reflect the scheduled repayment plan)
200
150
100
50
0
As of 9M2023: Ca. 90% of Denizli
127
CCPP PF Loans have been repaid
114
39
100
85
Loan Balance as of end of 9M 2023:
37
173
165
151
33
17.7 MM EUR
135
31
120
102
88
77
67
54
21
18
18
6
-
2013 Dec.
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 9M
2023 P
2024 P
2025 P
Denizli CCPP Loan
TKJ PP Loan
Turcas Petrol sold its Geothermal Power Plant on February 14, 2022 to Albioma SA of France and as result, this investment's project finance loans of 31 MM EUR (as of 2021-end) were cleared from Turcas Balance Sheet.
Total Share Sales Proceeds of 24.3 MM USD were used for early debt repayments to the Denizli CCGT Lenders amounting to 19 MM EUR.
With 32.8 MM EUR loan repayments in 2022, Turcas' consolidated loan balance has decreased to 21.2 MM EUR by 2022-end. After the 240k EUR deduction from loan balance due to ECA risk premium decrease in 1Q23 and early repayment of 3.2 MM EUR principal amount (originally scheduled for December 2023) in June 2023, consolidated loan balance of Turcas has decreased to 17.7 MM EUR as of end of 9M23.
9
