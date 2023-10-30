Turcas Petrol sold its Geothermal Power Plant on February 14, 2022 to Albioma SA of France and as result, this investment's project finance loans of 31 MM EUR (as of 2021-end) were cleared from Turcas Balance Sheet.

Total Share Sales Proceeds of 24.3 MM USD were used for early debt repayments to the Denizli CCGT Lenders amounting to 19 MM EUR.

With 32.8 MM EUR loan repayments in 2022, Turcas' consolidated loan balance has decreased to 21.2 MM EUR by 2022-end. After the 240k EUR deduction from loan balance due to ECA risk premium decrease in 1Q23 and early repayment of 3.2 MM EUR principal amount (originally scheduled for December 2023) in June 2023, consolidated loan balance of Turcas has decreased to 17.7 MM EUR as of end of 9M23.