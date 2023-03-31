Advanced search
    TRCAS   TRATRCAS92E6

TURCAS PETROL A.S.

(TRCAS)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-03-29
14.01 TRY   +4.24%
05:14aTurcas Petrol : Investor Presentation - 1Q23
03/01Turcas Petrol : 2022 YE Earnings Release
03/01Turcas Petrol A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Turcas Petrol : Investor Presentation - 1Q23

03/31/2023
Investor Presentation

Table of Contents

  • 1. Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform

    Page #

    • a) Turcas at a Glance ………………………………………………………………… ... 2

    • b) Group Structure & Milestones …………………………………………………… . 3-4

    • c) Shareholding Structure & Stock Information ……………………………………… 5

    • d) Turcas Dividend Stream …………………………………………………………… 6-7

  • 2. Investments

    • a) Fuel Distribution : Shell & Turcas JV ……………………………………........... 8-13

    • b) Power Generation (Natural Gas Power Plant): RWE & Turcas JV ………… .. 14-17

  • 3. Financial Overview ………………………………………………………………… .. 18-19

  • 4. Guidance ............................................................................................................... 20

At a Glance

Oil & Energy focused Investment Company

Extensive industrial know-how in Turkish Energy Business Active in Fuel Distribution-Lubricants and Power Generation Carved-in Business Partnership culture

Targeting to Further Diversify its portfolio

54% owned by Aksoy Girişimcilik Enerji ve Turizm A.Ş. (previous title Aksoy Holding) and traded on Borsa Istanbul since 1992

A history full of strong partnerships with global major players

Rated by Kobirate for Corporate Governance (Latest Rating: 9.60 out of 10)

among energy companies listed in BIST Corporate Governance Index

Shell & Turcas: Market leader in under canopy sales, #1 in Throughput ratio (sales per station);

RWE & Turcas: One of the most sizeable (800 MW) and efficient (57%) CCPPs in the Turkish Power market; ATAŞ: 3rd largest Oil Terminal in Turkey with a total capacity of 577K m3;

Turcas is the only listed Company in Turkey that provides exposure to local operations of global energy giants like Shell and RWE

Strong cash inflows from Shell & Turcas and RWE & Turcas thanks to excellent performance Portfolio Hedge via exposure in different fields of energy (fuel distribution and conventional power generation)

(1) ATAŞ' direct ownership is as follows: 68% BP; 27% Shell & Turcas; and 5% Turcas. Since Turcas owns 30% of Shell & Turcas, total of

Turcas' direct and indirect ownership at ATAŞ becomes 13.1%

Group Structure

* ATAŞ appears twice on the Group Structure due to both direct and indirect shareholdings which in total make Turcas ownership at ATAŞ 13.1%.

** As end of December 2022

Equity Pick Up Consolidation under IFRS

Classified under Financial Assets in IFRS

Corporate Milestones

1931

1953

1962

1996

2005

2006

2006

  • Foundation of LubricantsTürkpetrol Ltd.

sales partnership with Burmah Castrol

  • Start of operations at

    Ataş Refinery

  • Acquisition by Conoco, Aksoy and Partners

  • Acquisition of

    Conoco's shares in Turcas by Aksoy Holding

  • Merger with Royal Dutch Shell in fuel retail under Shell & Turcas JV

  • Foundation of Socar & Turcas JV

2007

2008

2009

2011

2013

2014

2016

2018

2022

  • Partnership Acquisition Acquisition of Divestment Start ofwith E.ON AG under E.ON & Turcas JVof 51% shares of Petkim by Socar & TurcasE.ON shares from operationsby RWE AG & Petkim Establishment of RWE & Turcas JV

  • Divestment Acquisition of Start ofat Denizli Power Plantfrom STAR 46% shares operations at shares ofrefineryof Turcas Turcas Kuyucak Kuyucak Geothermal Geothermal PP from BM PP Engineering

  • Sale of %100

Turcas Kuyucak Geothermal PP to Albioma SA

Disclaimer

Turcas Petrol AS published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 09:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
