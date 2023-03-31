Turcas Petrol : Investor Presentation - 1Q23

Investor Presentation
Table of Contents
1. Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform
a) Turcas at a Glance ………………………………………………………………… ... 2
b) Group Structure & Milestones …………………………………………………… . 3-4
c) Shareholding Structure & Stock Information ……………………………………… 5
d) Turcas Dividend Stream …………………………………………………………… 6-7
2. Investments
3. Financial Overview ………………………………………………………………… .. 18-19
4. Guidance ............................................................................................................... 20
At a Glance
Oil & Energy focused Investment Company
Extensive industrial know-how in Turkish Energy Business Active in Fuel Distribution-Lubricants and Power Generation Carved-in Business Partnership culture
Targeting to Further Diversify its portfolio
54% owned by Aksoy Girişimcilik Enerji ve Turizm A.Ş. (previous title Aksoy Holding) and traded on Borsa Istanbul since 1992
A history full of strong partnerships with global major players
Rated by Kobirate for Corporate Governance (Latest Rating: 9.60 out of 10)
among energy companies listed in BIST Corporate Governance Index
Shell & Turcas: Market leader in under canopy sales, #1 in Throughput ratio (sales per station);
RWE & Turcas: One of the most sizeable (800 MW) and efficient (57%) CCPPs in the Turkish Power market; ATAŞ: 3rd largest Oil Terminal in Turkey with a total capacity of 577K m3;
Turcas is the only listed Company in Turkey that provides exposure to local operations of global energy giants like Shell and RWE
Strong cash inflows from Shell & Turcas and RWE & Turcas thanks to excellent performance Portfolio Hedge via exposure in different fields of energy (fuel distribution and conventional power generation)
(1) ATAŞ' direct ownership is as follows: 68% BP; 27% Shell & Turcas; and 5% Turcas. Since Turcas owns 30% of Shell & Turcas, total of
Turcas' direct and indirect ownership at ATAŞ becomes 13.1%
Group Structure
* ATAŞ appears twice on the Group Structure due to both direct and indirect shareholdings which in total make Turcas ownership at ATAŞ 13.1%.
** As end of December 2022
Equity Pick Up Consolidation under IFRS
Classified under Financial Assets in IFRS
Corporate Milestones
1931
1953
1962
1996
2005
2006
2006
sales partnership with Burmah Castrol
▪ Start of operations at
Ataş Refinery
2007
2008
2009
2011
2013
2014
2016
2018
2022
Turcas Kuyucak Geothermal PP to Albioma SA