Investor Presentation

Table of Contents

1. Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform

Page #

    1. Turcas at a Glance…………………………………………………………………... 2
    2. Group Structure & Milestones……………………………………………………. 3-4
    3. Shareholding Structure & Stock Information……………………………………… 5
    4. Turcas Dividend Stream…………………………………………………………… 6-7
  2. Investments
    1. Fuel Distribution : Shell & Turcas JV……………………………………........... 8-13
    2. Power Generation (Natural Gas Power Plant): RWE & Turcas JV………….. 14-17
  4. Financial Overview………………………………………………………………….. 18-19

4. Guidance

20

1

Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform

At a Glance

Turcas

Corporate Profile

  • Oil & Energy focused Investment Company
  • Extensive industrial know-how in Turkish Energy Business
  • Active in Fuel Distribution-Lubricants and Power Generation
  • Carved-inBusiness Partnership culture
  • Targeting to Further Diversify its portfolio
  • 54% owned by Aksoy Girişimcilik Enerji ve Turizm A.Ş. (previous title Aksoy Holding) and traded on Borsa Istanbul since 1992
  • A history full of strong partnerships with global major players
  • Rated by Kobirate for Corporate Governance (Latest Rating: 9.60 out of 10)

#2

among energy companies listed in BIST Corporate Governance Index

Existing Operations

Market Position

Key Investment

Highlights

Joint Venture with

Joint Venture with

Joint Venture with

Holding 30% shares of

Holding 30% shares of

Holding 13.1%(1) shares of

Shell & Turcas JV

RWE & Turcas JV

ATAŞ Oil Terminal

Since 2006

Since 2009

Since 1970

  • Shell & Turcas: Market leader in under canopy sales, #1 in Throughput ratio (sales per station);
  • RWE & Turcas: One of the most sizeable (800 MW) and efficient (57%) CCPPs in the Turkish Power market;
  • ATAŞ: 3rd largest Oil Terminal in Turkey with a total capacity of 577K m3;
  • Turcas is the only listed Company in Turkey that provides exposure to local operations of global energy giants like Shell and RWE
  • Strong cash inflows from Shell & Turcas and RWE & Turcas thanks to excellent performance
  • Portfolio Hedge via exposure in different fields of energy(fuel distribution and conventional power generation)
  1. ATAŞ' direct ownership is as follows: 68% BP; 27% Shell & Turcas; and 5% Turcas. Since Turcas owns 30% of Shell & Turcas, total of
    Turcas' direct and indirect ownership at ATAŞ becomes 13.1%

2

Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform

Group Structure

Bloomberg Ticker: TRCAS.TI

Reuters Ticker: TRCAS.IS

Free Float: 36% **

1,146 Nationwide Shell

800 MW

Branded Fuel Stations**

Gas Fired

Lubricants Plant

Power Plant

in Derince

  • ATAŞ appears twice on the Group Structure due to both direct and indirect shareholdings which in total make Turcas ownership at ATAŞ 13.1%.
  • As of end of June 2023

Equity Pick Up Consolidation under IFRS

Classified under Financial Assets in IFRS

3

Turcas: A Sustainable Investment Platform

Corporate Milestones

1931

1953

1962

1996

2005

2006

2006

Foundation of

Lubricants

Start of

Acquisition by

Acquisition of

Merger with

Foundation of

Türkpetrol Ltd.

sales

operations at

Conoco,

Conoco's

Royal Dutch

Socar &

partnership

Ataş Refinery

Aksoy and

shares in

Shell in fuel

Turcas JV

with Burmah

Partners

Turcas by

retail under

Castrol

Aksoy Holding

Shell & Turcas

JV

2007

2008

2009

2011

2013

2014

2016

2018

2022

Partnership Acquisition Acquisition of Divestment Start of

Divestment Acquisition of Start of

Sale of %100

with E.ON

of 51%

E.ON shares

from

operations

from STAR

46% shares

operations at

shares of

AG under

shares of

by RWE AG & Petkim

at Denizli

refinery

of Turcas

Turcas

Turcas

E.ON &

Petkim by

Establishment

Power Plant

Kuyucak

Kuyucak

Kuyucak

Turcas JV

Socar &

of RWE &

Geothermal

Geothermal

Geothermal

Turcas

Turcas JV

PP from BM

PP

PP to Albioma

Engineering

SA

4

