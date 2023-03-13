|
Turisthotel d d : Due to the decision of HANFA for approval to publish the takeover bid of TURISTHOTEL d.d. by TANKERSKA PLOVIDBA d.d.
Trading announcement
Title
Issuer under observation - TUHO
In language
English
Short content
due to the decision of HANFA for approval to publish the takeover bid of TURISTHOTEL d.d. by TANKERSKA PLOVIDBA d.d.
Publish date
13.03.2023. 09:05
Connected entry
View connected entry
Securities involved
TUHO
Disclaimer
Turisthotel dd published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 08:16:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|Sales 2021
237 M
33,6 M
33,6 M
|Net income 2021
75,4 M
10,7 M
10,7 M
|Net cash 2021
259 M
36,7 M
36,7 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|2,37x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
1 614 M
229 M
229 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|6,77x
|EV / Sales 2021
|-0,34x
|Nbr of Employees
|471
|Free-Float
|55,1%
