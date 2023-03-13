Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  Turisthotel d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUHO   HRTUHORA0001

TURISTHOTEL D.D.

(TUHO)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
590.00 EUR    0.00%
02/28Turisthotel d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28Turisthotel d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/19Tankerska Plovidba d.d. make an offer to acquire remaining stake in Turisthotel d.d..
CI
Summary 
Summary

Turisthotel d d : Due to the decision of HANFA for approval to publish the takeover bid of TURISTHOTEL d.d. by TANKERSKA PLOVIDBA d.d.

03/13/2023 | 04:17am EDT
Trading announcement
Title Issuer under observation - TUHO
In language English
Short content

due to the decision of HANFA for approval to publish the takeover bid of TURISTHOTEL d.d. by TANKERSKA PLOVIDBA d.d.

Publish date 13.03.2023. 09:05
Securities involved TUHO
Disclaimer

Turisthotel dd published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 08:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 237 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net income 2021 75,4 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net cash 2021 259 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 614 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,77x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,34x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 55,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Meri Mateic Sicic Chairman-Management Board
Frane Skoblar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mate Bilaver Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ante Baric Member-Supervisory Board
Milenko Aleric Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURISTHOTEL D.D.2.49%229
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.50%50 695
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.23%37 450
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION22.40%11 763
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC16.15%11 589
ACCOR31.69%8 468