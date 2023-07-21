Title Issuer under observation - TUHO (TURISTHOTEL d.d.)
due to the notice of filing a request for the squeeze out

Full content

In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer TURISTHOTEL d.d. into observation segment due to the notice of filing a request for the squeeze out.

Publish date 21.07.2023. 10:53
Securities involved TUHO

