|Title
|Issuer under observation - TUHO (TURISTHOTEL d.d.)
|In language
|English
|Short content
due to the notice of filing a request for the squeeze out
|Full content
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer TURISTHOTEL d.d. into observation segment due to the notice of filing a request for the squeeze out.
|Publish date
|21.07.2023. 10:53
|Connected entry
|View connected entry
|Securities involved
|TUHO
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Turisthotel dd published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 09:03:10 UTC.