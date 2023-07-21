Turisthotel dd is a Croatia-based company active in the tourism industry. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's total accommodation capacity comprised 593 apartments with 2,323 beds, 1,500 camping site units possible to accommodate 5,500 persons and 250 caravans. It provided its customers with 118 four-star and 475 three-star apartments, which are located in Zaton Holiday Resort on the eastern Adriatic coast of Croatia, approximately 15 kilometers from Zadar town. In addition, the Company operates four cafe bars Forum, Branimir, Zoilo and Krsevan and has at its disposal the beach, swimming pools, playgrounds, tournaments, animation clubs and the schools of tennis, horseback riding, diving, wind-surfing and swimming. It also offers organized excursions to national parks and Croatian cities, catering and professional laundry services.