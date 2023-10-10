TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2023
TOTAL
2022
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
42.909
47.633
11,0%
Available Seat Km ('000)
19.335.074
21.058.143
8,9%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
16.489.447
17.868.686
8,4%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
85,3%
84,9%
-0,4 pt
Passengers Carried
7.272.648
7.943.811
9,2%
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
2.317.242
2.655.166
14,6%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
145.414
150.333
3,4%
Fleet
390
429
10,0%
Seat Capacity
78.909
87.946
11,5%
Number of Destinations (City)
335
339
1,2%
Km Flown ('000)
90.034
96.137
6,8%
Hours Flown
143.070
154.574
8,0%
.
DOMESTIC
2022
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
15.251
19.068
25,0%
Available Seat Km ('000)
1.797.710
2.288.066
27,3%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1.617.404
1.996.568
23,4%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
90,0%
87,3%
-2,7 pt
Passengers Carried
2.383.506
2.911.054
22,1%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
4.818
5.402
12,1%
Km Flown ('000)
10.425
12.913
23,9%
INTERNATIONAL
2022
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
27.658
28.565
3,3%
Available Seat Km ('000)
17.537.365
18.770.077
7,0%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
14.872.043
15.872.119
6,7%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
84,8%
84,6%
-0,2 pt
Passengers Carried
4.889.142
5.032.757
2,9%
Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger
2.571.900
2.377.591
-7,6%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
140.596
144.930
3,1%
Km Flown ('000)
79.609
83.224
4,5%
Total domestic and international data includes all flights.
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS
Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com
TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2023
SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
2022
2023
Change (%)
Middle East
1.333.408
1.247.363
-6,5%
Europe
4.360.905
4.420.917
1,4%
Far East
2.754.807
3.699.184
34,3%
N. America
3.178.310
3.284.863
3,4%
Africa
1.299.671
1.264.070
-2,7%
C.& S. America
781.921
1.000.869
28,0%
Domestic
1.595.309
1.980.093
24,1%
TOTAL
15.304.331
16.897.359
10,4%
Available Seat Km ('000)
2022
2023
Change (%)
Middle East
1.694.019
1.757.110
3,7%
Europe
5.137.450
5.314.566
3,4%
Far East
3.213.999
4.235.142
31,8%
N. America
3.784.377
3.762.054
-0,6%
Africa
1.664.833
1.614.923
-3,0%
C.& S. America
871.950
1.126.730
29,2%
Domestic
1.773.278
2.271.348
28,1%
TOTAL
18.139.906
20.081.873
10,7%
Load Factor (%)
2022
2023
Change (pt)
Middle East
78,7%
71,0%
-7,7 pt
Europe
84,9%
83,2%
-1,7 pt
Far East
85,7%
87,3%
1,6 pt
N. America
84,0%
87,3%
3,3 pt
Africa
78,1%
78,3%
0,2 pt
C.& S. America
89,7%
88,8%
-0,8 pt
Domestic
90,0%
87,2%
-2,8 pt
TOTAL
84,4%
84,1%
-0,2 pt
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS
Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com
TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2023
SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Passengers Carried
2022
2023
Change (%)
Middle East
789.258
786.804
-0,3%
Europe
2.378.084
2.474.137
4,0%
Far East
455.352
576.572
26,6%
N. America
346.549
358.864
3,6%
Africa
333.989
335.585
0,5%
C.& S. America
72.964
95.789
31,3%
Domestic
2.359.008
2.890.913
22,5%
TOTAL
6.735.204
7.518.664
11,6%
Cargo & Mail Carried (tons)
2022
2023
Change (%)
Middle East
14.652
12.497
-14,7%
Europe
44.166
44.597
1,0%
Far East
49.005
51.356
4,8%
N. America
16.647
18.817
13,0%
Africa
10.753
10.853
0,9%
C.& S. America
4.336
4.568
5,4%
Domestic
4.816
5.401
12,2%
TOTAL
144.374
148.089
2,6%
The data represented in the Regional Breakdown section include scheduled and additional flights, excluding hajj and
charter flights.
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS
Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com
TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2023
TOTAL
2022
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
340.069
395.920
16,4%
Available Seat Km ('000)
150.946.467
176.007.648
16,6%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
120.323.135
146.257.717
21,6%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
79,7%
83,1%
3,4 pt
Passengers Carried
53.888.760
63.919.734
18,6%
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
17.064.448
22.393.112
31,2%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
1.259.011
1.187.346
-5,7%
Fleet
390
429
10,0%
Seat Capacity
78.909
87.946
11,5%
Number of Destinations (City)
335
339
1,2%
Km Flown ('000)
716.371
807.253
12,7%
Hours Flown
1.125.566
1.293.755
14,9%
.
DOMESTIC
2022
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
129.217
158.188
22,4%
Available Seat Km ('000)
15.066.315
19.137.418
27,0%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
13.037.493
16.244.939
24,6%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
86,5%
84,9%
-1,6 pt
Passengers Carried
19.339.666
23.573.548
21,9%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
42.551
42.505
-0,1%
Km Flown ('000)
86.903
107.987
24,3%
INTERNATIONAL
2022
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
210.852
237.732
12,7%
Available Seat Km ('000)
135.880.152
156.870.230
15,4%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
107.285.642
130.012.778
21,2%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
79,0%
82,9%
3,9 pt
Passengers Carried
34.549.094
40.346.186
16,8%
Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger
17.484.646
17.953.074
2,7%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
1.216.460
1.144.840
-5,9%
Km Flown ('000)
629.469
699.266
11,1%
Total domestic and international data includes all flights.
Please note that above data do not include free of charge flights operated between February 6 and May 31 within the scope of relief efforts related to the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. During this period, our Incorporation carried 433 thousand search&rescue teams and citizens to the region, evacuated 430 thousand citizens from the region and transported 36 thousand tons of aid materials to the affected area.
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS
Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com
TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2023
SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
2022
2023
Change (%)
Middle East
9.302.255
11.575.490
24,4%
Europe
31.456.744
34.996.447
11,3%
Far East
20.241.325
30.805.294
52,2%
N. America
23.674.391
26.415.857
11,6%
Africa
10.313.407
11.376.517
10,3%
C.& S. America
6.323.347
8.249.714
30,5%
Domestic
12.893.152
16.119.546
25,0%
TOTAL
114.204.621
139.538.866
22,2%
Available Seat Km ('000)
2022
2023
Change (%)
Middle East
12.365.250
15.830.941
28,0%
Europe
39.559.139
43.406.149
9,7%
Far East
26.582.086
35.752.196
34,5%
N. America
29.874.431
30.444.325
1,9%
Africa
13.712.861
14.590.441
6,4%
C.& S. America
7.602.091
9.580.226
26,0%
Domestic
14.913.514
18.967.773
27,2%
TOTAL
144.609.372
168.572.050
16,6%
Load Factor (%)
2022
2023
Change (pt)
Middle East
75,2%
73,1%
-2,1 pt
Europe
79,5%
80,6%
1,1 pt
Far East
76,1%
86,2%
10,0 pt
N. America
79,2%
86,8%
7,5 pt
Africa
75,2%
78,0%
2,8 pt
C.& S. America
83,2%
86,1%
2,9 pt
Domestic
86,5%
85,0%
-1,5 pt
TOTAL
79,0%
82,8%
3,8 pt
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS
Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Türk Hava Yollari AO published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2023 14:04:23 UTC.