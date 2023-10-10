Turk Hava Yollari AO is a Turkey-based company, which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It operates under following business segments: Air Transport (Aviation), which consist of mainly domestic and international passenger and cargo air Transportation, as well as Technical Maintenance Services (Technical), which consist of mainly aircraft repair and maintenance services and providing technical and infrastructure support related to aviation sector. Its subsidiaries include: THY Teknik AS, engaged in aircraft maintenance services, as well as THY Ucus Egitim ve Havalimani Isletme AS, engaged in training and airport operations. The Company serves all domestic destinations as well as the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia, North Africa and South Africa.

Sector Airlines