TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2023

TOTAL

2022

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

42.909

47.633

11,0%

Available Seat Km ('000)

19.335.074

21.058.143

8,9%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

16.489.447

17.868.686

8,4%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

85,3%

84,9%

-0,4 pt

Passengers Carried

7.272.648

7.943.811

9,2%

Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried

2.317.242

2.655.166

14,6%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

145.414

150.333

3,4%

Fleet

390

429

10,0%

Seat Capacity

78.909

87.946

11,5%

Number of Destinations (City)

335

339

1,2%

Km Flown ('000)

90.034

96.137

6,8%

Hours Flown

143.070

154.574

8,0%

.

DOMESTIC

2022

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

15.251

19.068

25,0%

Available Seat Km ('000)

1.797.710

2.288.066

27,3%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

1.617.404

1.996.568

23,4%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

90,0%

87,3%

-2,7 pt

Passengers Carried

2.383.506

2.911.054

22,1%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

4.818

5.402

12,1%

Km Flown ('000)

10.425

12.913

23,9%

INTERNATIONAL

2022

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

27.658

28.565

3,3%

Available Seat Km ('000)

17.537.365

18.770.077

7,0%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

14.872.043

15.872.119

6,7%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

84,8%

84,6%

-0,2 pt

Passengers Carried

4.889.142

5.032.757

2,9%

Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger

2.571.900

2.377.591

-7,6%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

140.596

144.930

3,1%

Km Flown ('000)

79.609

83.224

4,5%

Total domestic and international data includes all flights.

TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2023

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

1.333.408

1.247.363

-6,5%

Europe

4.360.905

4.420.917

1,4%

Far East

2.754.807

3.699.184

34,3%

N. America

3.178.310

3.284.863

3,4%

Africa

1.299.671

1.264.070

-2,7%

C.& S. America

781.921

1.000.869

28,0%

Domestic

1.595.309

1.980.093

24,1%

TOTAL

15.304.331

16.897.359

10,4%

Available Seat Km ('000)

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

1.694.019

1.757.110

3,7%

Europe

5.137.450

5.314.566

3,4%

Far East

3.213.999

4.235.142

31,8%

N. America

3.784.377

3.762.054

-0,6%

Africa

1.664.833

1.614.923

-3,0%

C.& S. America

871.950

1.126.730

29,2%

Domestic

1.773.278

2.271.348

28,1%

TOTAL

18.139.906

20.081.873

10,7%

Load Factor (%)

2022

2023

Change (pt)

Middle East

78,7%

71,0%

-7,7 pt

Europe

84,9%

83,2%

-1,7 pt

Far East

85,7%

87,3%

1,6 pt

N. America

84,0%

87,3%

3,3 pt

Africa

78,1%

78,3%

0,2 pt

C.& S. America

89,7%

88,8%

-0,8 pt

Domestic

90,0%

87,2%

-2,8 pt

TOTAL

84,4%

84,1%

-0,2 pt

TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2023

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Passengers Carried

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

789.258

786.804

-0,3%

Europe

2.378.084

2.474.137

4,0%

Far East

455.352

576.572

26,6%

N. America

346.549

358.864

3,6%

Africa

333.989

335.585

0,5%

C.& S. America

72.964

95.789

31,3%

Domestic

2.359.008

2.890.913

22,5%

TOTAL

6.735.204

7.518.664

11,6%

Cargo & Mail Carried (tons)

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

14.652

12.497

-14,7%

Europe

44.166

44.597

1,0%

Far East

49.005

51.356

4,8%

N. America

16.647

18.817

13,0%

Africa

10.753

10.853

0,9%

C.& S. America

4.336

4.568

5,4%

Domestic

4.816

5.401

12,2%

TOTAL

144.374

148.089

2,6%

The data represented in the Regional Breakdown section include scheduled and additional flights, excluding hajj and

charter flights.

TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2023

TOTAL

2022

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

340.069

395.920

16,4%

Available Seat Km ('000)

150.946.467

176.007.648

16,6%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

120.323.135

146.257.717

21,6%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

79,7%

83,1%

3,4 pt

Passengers Carried

53.888.760

63.919.734

18,6%

Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried

17.064.448

22.393.112

31,2%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

1.259.011

1.187.346

-5,7%

Fleet

390

429

10,0%

Seat Capacity

78.909

87.946

11,5%

Number of Destinations (City)

335

339

1,2%

Km Flown ('000)

716.371

807.253

12,7%

Hours Flown

1.125.566

1.293.755

14,9%

.

DOMESTIC

2022

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

129.217

158.188

22,4%

Available Seat Km ('000)

15.066.315

19.137.418

27,0%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

13.037.493

16.244.939

24,6%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

86,5%

84,9%

-1,6 pt

Passengers Carried

19.339.666

23.573.548

21,9%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

42.551

42.505

-0,1%

Km Flown ('000)

86.903

107.987

24,3%

INTERNATIONAL

2022

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

210.852

237.732

12,7%

Available Seat Km ('000)

135.880.152

156.870.230

15,4%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

107.285.642

130.012.778

21,2%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

79,0%

82,9%

3,9 pt

Passengers Carried

34.549.094

40.346.186

16,8%

Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger

17.484.646

17.953.074

2,7%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

1.216.460

1.144.840

-5,9%

Km Flown ('000)

629.469

699.266

11,1%

Total domestic and international data includes all flights.

Please note that above data do not include free of charge flights operated between February 6 and May 31 within the scope of relief efforts related to the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. During this period, our Incorporation carried 433 thousand search&rescue teams and citizens to the region, evacuated 430 thousand citizens from the region and transported 36 thousand tons of aid materials to the affected area.

TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2023

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

9.302.255

11.575.490

24,4%

Europe

31.456.744

34.996.447

11,3%

Far East

20.241.325

30.805.294

52,2%

N. America

23.674.391

26.415.857

11,6%

Africa

10.313.407

11.376.517

10,3%

C.& S. America

6.323.347

8.249.714

30,5%

Domestic

12.893.152

16.119.546

25,0%

TOTAL

114.204.621

139.538.866

22,2%

Available Seat Km ('000)

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

12.365.250

15.830.941

28,0%

Europe

39.559.139

43.406.149

9,7%

Far East

26.582.086

35.752.196

34,5%

N. America

29.874.431

30.444.325

1,9%

Africa

13.712.861

14.590.441

6,4%

C.& S. America

7.602.091

9.580.226

26,0%

Domestic

14.913.514

18.967.773

27,2%

TOTAL

144.609.372

168.572.050

16,6%

Load Factor (%)

2022

2023

Change (pt)

Middle East

75,2%

73,1%

-2,1 pt

Europe

79,5%

80,6%

1,1 pt

Far East

76,1%

86,2%

10,0 pt

N. America

79,2%

86,8%

7,5 pt

Africa

75,2%

78,0%

2,8 pt

C.& S. America

83,2%

86,1%

2,9 pt

Domestic

86,5%

85,0%

-1,5 pt

TOTAL

79,0%

82,8%

3,8 pt

