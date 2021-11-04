Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THYAO   TRATHYAO91M5

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI

(THYAO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL - 11/03
15.58 TRY   +0.58%
05:22a2021 9 Months Financial Statements - USD
PU
01:42aSeptember 2021
PU
01:32a2021 9 Months Financial Statements - TL
PU
2021 9 Months Financial Statements - USD

11/04/2021 | 05:22am EDT
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM

ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim

Financial Statements As at and For

The Nine-Month Period

Ended 30 September 2021

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2021

(All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.)

Not Reviewed

Audited

ASSETS

Notes

30 September 2021

31 December 2020

Non-Current Assets

Financial Investments

6

70

75

Other Receivables

-Third Parties

10

1,038

1,200

Investments Accounted for Using Equity Method

3

258

256

Property and Equipment

12

4,331

4,145

Right of Use Assets

12

15,203

14,777

Intangible Assets

- Other Intangible Assets

13

84

89

- Goodwill

12

12

Prepaid Expenses

814

798

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

21,810

21,352

Current Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

5

2,984

1,811

Financial Investments

6

11

18

Trade Receivables

-Related Parties

9

21

18

-Third Parties

918

619

Other Receivables

-Related Parties

9

12

6

-Third Parties

10

831

1,095

Derivative Financial Instruments

28

88

2

Inventories

269

305

Prepaid Expenses

135

141

Current Income Tax Assets

26

18

38

Other Current Assets

63

125

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

5,350

4,178

TOTAL ASSETS

27,160

25,530

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2021

(All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.)

Not Reviewed

Audited

LIABILITIES

Notes

30 September 2021

31 December 2020

Equity

Share Capital

19

1,597

1,597

Items That Will Not Be Reclassified to

Profit or Loss

-Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation

19

( 50)

( 48)

Items That Are or May Be Reclassified to

Profit or Loss

-Foreign Currency Translation Differences

19

( 229)

( 201)

-Fair Value Losses on Hedging Instruments

19

Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges

( 4)

( 450)

-(Losses) / Gains on Remeasuring FVOCI

( 3)

2

Restricted Profit Reserves

76

72

Previous Years Profit

19

4,406

5,246

Net Profit / (Loss) for the Period

734

( 836)

Equity of the Parent

6,527

5,382

Non-Controlling Interests

1

1

TOTAL EQUITY

6,528

5,383

Non- Current Liabilities

Long-Term Borrowings

7 and 14

2,775

2,681

Long-Term Lease Liabilities

7 and 14

9,035

9,579

Other Payables

-Third Parties

69

22

Deferred Income

11

95

109

Long-Term Provisions

-Provisions for Employee Benefits

17

131

134

-Other Provisions

48

49

Deferred Tax Liability

26

1,414

1,119

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

13,567

13,693

Current Liabilities

Short Term Borrowings

7

1,437

1,527

Short-Term Portion of Long-Term Borrowings

7 and 14

1,399

1,186

Short-Term Portion of Lease Liabilities

7 and 14

1,671

1,728

Other Financial Liabilities

8

5

17

Trade Payables

-Related Parties

9

129

141

-Third Parties

715

720

Payables Related to Employee Benefits

100

90

Other Payables

-Related Parties

9

4

-

-Third Parties

191

88

Derivative Financial Instruments

28

27

64

Deferred Income

11

1,071

614

Current Tax Provision

26

9

-

Short-Term Provisions

-Provisions for Employee Benefits

15

22

16

-Other Provisions

15

10

10

Other Current Liabilities

275

253

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

7,065

6,454

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

27,160

25,530

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2021

(All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.)

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

1 January -

1 July -

1 January -

1 July -

PROFIT OR LOSS

Notes

30 September 2021

30 September 2021

30 September 2020

30 September 2020

Revenue

20

7,377

3,405

4,962

1,528

Cost of Sales (-)

21

( 5,864)

( 2,414)

( 4,873)

( 1,399)

GROSS PROFIT

1,513

991

89

129

General Administrative Expenses (-)

22

( 209)

( 76)

( 165)

( 49)

Selling and Marketing Expenses (-)

22

( 583)

( 218)

( 515)

( 139)

Other Operating Income

23

151

58

257

139

Other Operating Expenses (-)

23

( 77)

( 33)

( 33)

( 5)

OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE

INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

795

722

( 367)

75

Income from Investment Activities

24

160

56

130

39

Expenses for Investment Activities

24

( 7)

( 2)

( 9)

( 9)

Share of Investments' Profit / (Loss) Accounted

by Using The Equity Method

3

48

74

( 96)

( 5)

OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS)

996

850

( 342)

100

Financial Income

25

107

121

52

6

Financial Expenses (-)

25

( 292)

( 101)

( 628)

( 354)

PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAX

811

870

( 918)

( 248)

Tax (Expense) / Income

( 77)

( 135)

132

116

Current Tax Expense

26

( 17)

( 9)

-

-

Deferred Tax (Expense) / Income

26

( 60)

( 126)

132

116

NET PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

734

735

( 786)

( 132)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2021

(All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Notes

Items That May Be Reclassified Subsequently To

Profit or Loss

Currency Translation Adjustment

Losses on Remeasuring FVOCI

Fair Value Gains / (Losses ) on Hedging Instruments

Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges

Fair Value Gains / (Losses ) Hedging Instruments of

Investment Accounted by Using the Equity Method

Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges

Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Income

Items That Will Not Be Reclassified Subsequently

To Profit or Loss

Actuarial Losses on Retirement

Pay Obligation

Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Income

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (EXPENSE)

FOR THE PERIOD

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (EXPENSE)

FOR THE PERIOD

Basic Gain / (Loss) Per Share (Full US Cents)

27

Diluted Gain / (Loss) Per Share (Full US Cents)

27

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

1 January -

1 July -

1 January -

1 July -

30 September 2021

30 September 2021

30 September 2020

30 September 2020

413

128

( 438)

( 197)

( 28)

( 1)

( 28)

( 9)

( 6)

( 2)

( 7)

( 3)

548

160

( 497)

( 232)

12

4

( 13)

-

( 113)

( 33)

107

47

( 2)

-

( 7)

-

( 3)

-

( 8)

-

1

-

1

-

411

128

( 445)

( 197)

1,145

863

( 1,231)

( 329)

0.53

0.53

( 0.57)

( 0.10)

0.53

0.53

( 0.57)

( 0.10)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

Türk Hava Yollari AO published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
