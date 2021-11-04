2021 9 Months Financial Statements - USD
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM
ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim
Financial Statements As at and For
The Nine-Month Period
Ended 30 September 2021
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2021
(All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.)
Not Reviewed
Audited
ASSETS
Notes
30 September 2021
31 December 2020
Non-Current Assets
Financial Investments
6
70
75
Other Receivables
-Third Parties
10
1,038
1,200
Investments Accounted for Using Equity Method
3
258
256
Property and Equipment
12
4,331
4,145
Right of Use Assets
12
15,203
14,777
Intangible Assets
- Other Intangible Assets
13
84
89
- Goodwill
12
12
Prepaid Expenses
814
798
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
21,810
21,352
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5
2,984
1,811
Financial Investments
6
11
18
Trade Receivables
-Related Parties
9
21
18
-Third Parties
918
619
Other Receivables
-Related Parties
9
12
6
-Third Parties
10
831
1,095
Derivative Financial Instruments
28
88
2
Inventories
269
305
Prepaid Expenses
135
141
Current Income Tax Assets
26
18
38
Other Current Assets
63
125
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
5,350
4,178
TOTAL ASSETS
27,160
25,530
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
1
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2021
(All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.)
Not Reviewed
Audited
LIABILITIES
Notes
30 September 2021
31 December 2020
Equity
Share Capital
19
1,597
1,597
Items That Will Not Be Reclassified to
Profit or Loss
-Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation
19
( 50)
( 48)
Items That Are or May Be Reclassified to
Profit or Loss
-Foreign Currency Translation Differences
19
( 229)
( 201)
-Fair Value Losses on Hedging Instruments
19
Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges
( 4)
( 450)
-(Losses) / Gains on Remeasuring FVOCI
( 3)
2
Restricted Profit Reserves
76
72
Previous Years Profit
19
4,406
5,246
Net Profit / (Loss) for the Period
734
( 836)
Equity of the Parent
6,527
5,382
Non-Controlling Interests
1
1
TOTAL EQUITY
6,528
5,383
Non- Current Liabilities
Long-Term Borrowings
7 and 14
2,775
2,681
Long-Term Lease Liabilities
7 and 14
9,035
9,579
Other Payables
-Third Parties
69
22
Deferred Income
11
95
109
Long-Term Provisions
-Provisions for Employee Benefits
17
131
134
-Other Provisions
48
49
Deferred Tax Liability
26
1,414
1,119
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
13,567
13,693
Current Liabilities
Short Term Borrowings
7
1,437
1,527
Short-Term Portion of Long-Term Borrowings
7 and 14
1,399
1,186
Short-Term Portion of Lease Liabilities
7 and 14
1,671
1,728
Other Financial Liabilities
8
5
17
Trade Payables
-Related Parties
9
129
141
-Third Parties
715
720
Payables Related to Employee Benefits
100
90
Other Payables
-Related Parties
9
4
-
-Third Parties
191
88
Derivative Financial Instruments
28
27
64
Deferred Income
11
1,071
614
Current Tax Provision
26
9
-
Short-Term Provisions
-Provisions for Employee Benefits
15
22
16
-Other Provisions
15
10
10
Other Current Liabilities
275
253
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
7,065
6,454
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
27,160
25,530
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2021
(All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.)
Not Reviewed
Not Reviewed
Not Reviewed
Not Reviewed
1 January -
1 July -
1 January -
1 July -
PROFIT OR LOSS
Notes
30 September 2021
30 September 2021
30 September 2020
30 September 2020
Revenue
20
7,377
3,405
4,962
1,528
Cost of Sales (-)
21
( 5,864)
( 2,414)
( 4,873)
( 1,399)
GROSS PROFIT
1,513
991
89
129
General Administrative Expenses (-)
22
( 209)
( 76)
( 165)
( 49)
Selling and Marketing Expenses (-)
22
( 583)
( 218)
( 515)
( 139)
Other Operating Income
23
151
58
257
139
Other Operating Expenses (-)
23
( 77)
( 33)
( 33)
( 5)
OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE
INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
795
722
( 367)
75
Income from Investment Activities
24
160
56
130
39
Expenses for Investment Activities
24
( 7)
( 2)
( 9)
( 9)
Share of Investments' Profit / (Loss) Accounted
by Using The Equity Method
3
48
74
( 96)
( 5)
OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS)
996
850
( 342)
100
Financial Income
25
107
121
52
6
Financial Expenses (-)
25
( 292)
( 101)
( 628)
( 354)
PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
811
870
( 918)
( 248)
Tax (Expense) / Income
( 77)
( 135)
132
116
Current Tax Expense
26
( 17)
( 9)
-
-
Deferred Tax (Expense) / Income
26
( 60)
( 126)
132
116
NET PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
734
735
( 786)
( 132)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
3
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2021
(All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Notes
Items That May Be Reclassified Subsequently To
Profit or Loss
Currency Translation Adjustment
Losses on Remeasuring FVOCI
Fair Value Gains / (Losses ) on Hedging Instruments
Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges
Fair Value Gains / (Losses ) Hedging Instruments of
Investment Accounted by Using the Equity Method
Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges
Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Income
Items That Will Not Be Reclassified Subsequently
To Profit or Loss
Actuarial Losses on Retirement
Pay Obligation
Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Income
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (EXPENSE)
FOR THE PERIOD
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (EXPENSE)
FOR THE PERIOD
Basic Gain / (Loss) Per Share (Full US Cents)
27
Diluted Gain / (Loss) Per Share (Full US Cents)
27
Not Reviewed
Not Reviewed
Not Reviewed
Not Reviewed
1 January -
1 July -
1 January -
1 July -
30 September 2021
30 September 2021
30 September 2020
30 September 2020
413
128
( 438)
( 197)
( 28)
( 1)
( 28)
( 9)
( 6)
( 2)
( 7)
( 3)
548
160
( 497)
( 232)
12
4
( 13)
-
( 113)
( 33)
107
47
( 2)
-
( 7)
-
( 3)
-
( 8)
-
1
-
1
-
411
128
( 445)
( 197)
1,145
863
( 1,231)
( 329)
0.53
0.53
( 0.57)
( 0.10)
0.53
0.53
( 0.57)
( 0.10)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
4
Disclaimer
Türk Hava Yollari AO published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
Analyst Recommendations on TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
Sales 2021
85 610 M
8 833 M
8 833 M
Net income 2021
2 678 M
276 M
276 M
Net Debt 2021
132 B
13 578 M
13 578 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,14x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
21 500 M
2 224 M
2 218 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,79x
EV / Sales 2022
1,34x
Nbr of Employees
36 823
Free-Float
50,9%
Chart TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
15,58 TRY
Average target price
16,57 TRY
Spread / Average Target
6,35%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.