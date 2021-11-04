2021 9 Months Financial Statements - USD

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements As at and For The Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2021

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2021 (All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.) Not Reviewed Audited ASSETS Notes 30 September 2021 31 December 2020 Non-Current Assets Financial Investments 6 70 75 Other Receivables -Third Parties 10 1,038 1,200 Investments Accounted for Using Equity Method 3 258 256 Property and Equipment 12 4,331 4,145 Right of Use Assets 12 15,203 14,777 Intangible Assets - Other Intangible Assets 13 84 89 - Goodwill 12 12 Prepaid Expenses 814 798 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 21,810 21,352 Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents 5 2,984 1,811 Financial Investments 6 11 18 Trade Receivables -Related Parties 9 21 18 -Third Parties 918 619 Other Receivables -Related Parties 9 12 6 -Third Parties 10 831 1,095 Derivative Financial Instruments 28 88 2 Inventories 269 305 Prepaid Expenses 135 141 Current Income Tax Assets 26 18 38 Other Current Assets 63 125 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,350 4,178 TOTAL ASSETS 27,160 25,530 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 1

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2021 (All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.) Not Reviewed Audited LIABILITIES Notes 30 September 2021 31 December 2020 Equity Share Capital 19 1,597 1,597 Items That Will Not Be Reclassified to Profit or Loss -Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation 19 ( 50) ( 48) Items That Are or May Be Reclassified to Profit or Loss -Foreign Currency Translation Differences 19 ( 229) ( 201) -Fair Value Losses on Hedging Instruments 19 Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges ( 4) ( 450) -(Losses) / Gains on Remeasuring FVOCI ( 3) 2 Restricted Profit Reserves 76 72 Previous Years Profit 19 4,406 5,246 Net Profit / (Loss) for the Period 734 ( 836) Equity of the Parent 6,527 5,382 Non-Controlling Interests 1 1 TOTAL EQUITY 6,528 5,383 Non- Current Liabilities Long-Term Borrowings 7 and 14 2,775 2,681 Long-Term Lease Liabilities 7 and 14 9,035 9,579 Other Payables -Third Parties 69 22 Deferred Income 11 95 109 Long-Term Provisions -Provisions for Employee Benefits 17 131 134 -Other Provisions 48 49 Deferred Tax Liability 26 1,414 1,119 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,567 13,693 Current Liabilities Short Term Borrowings 7 1,437 1,527 Short-Term Portion of Long-Term Borrowings 7 and 14 1,399 1,186 Short-Term Portion of Lease Liabilities 7 and 14 1,671 1,728 Other Financial Liabilities 8 5 17 Trade Payables -Related Parties 9 129 141 -Third Parties 715 720 Payables Related to Employee Benefits 100 90 Other Payables -Related Parties 9 4 - -Third Parties 191 88 Derivative Financial Instruments 28 27 64 Deferred Income 11 1,071 614 Current Tax Provision 26 9 - Short-Term Provisions -Provisions for Employee Benefits 15 22 16 -Other Provisions 15 10 10 Other Current Liabilities 275 253 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,065 6,454 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 27,160 25,530 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2021 (All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.) Not Reviewed Not Reviewed Not Reviewed Not Reviewed 1 January - 1 July - 1 January - 1 July - PROFIT OR LOSS Notes 30 September 2021 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 30 September 2020 Revenue 20 7,377 3,405 4,962 1,528 Cost of Sales (-) 21 ( 5,864) ( 2,414) ( 4,873) ( 1,399) GROSS PROFIT 1,513 991 89 129 General Administrative Expenses (-) 22 ( 209) ( 76) ( 165) ( 49) Selling and Marketing Expenses (-) 22 ( 583) ( 218) ( 515) ( 139) Other Operating Income 23 151 58 257 139 Other Operating Expenses (-) 23 ( 77) ( 33) ( 33) ( 5) OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES 795 722 ( 367) 75 Income from Investment Activities 24 160 56 130 39 Expenses for Investment Activities 24 ( 7) ( 2) ( 9) ( 9) Share of Investments' Profit / (Loss) Accounted by Using The Equity Method 3 48 74 ( 96) ( 5) OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS) 996 850 ( 342) 100 Financial Income 25 107 121 52 6 Financial Expenses (-) 25 ( 292) ( 101) ( 628) ( 354) PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAX 811 870 ( 918) ( 248) Tax (Expense) / Income ( 77) ( 135) 132 116 Current Tax Expense 26 ( 17) ( 9) - - Deferred Tax (Expense) / Income 26 ( 60) ( 126) 132 116 NET PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 734 735 ( 786) ( 132) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 3

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2021 (All amounts are expressed in Million US Dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Notes Items That May Be Reclassified Subsequently To Profit or Loss Currency Translation Adjustment Losses on Remeasuring FVOCI Fair Value Gains / (Losses ) on Hedging Instruments Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges Fair Value Gains / (Losses ) Hedging Instruments of Investment Accounted by Using the Equity Method Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Income Items That Will Not Be Reclassified Subsequently To Profit or Loss Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Income OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (EXPENSE) FOR THE PERIOD TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (EXPENSE) FOR THE PERIOD Basic Gain / (Loss) Per Share (Full US Cents) 27 Diluted Gain / (Loss) Per Share (Full US Cents) 27 Not Reviewed Not Reviewed Not Reviewed Not Reviewed 1 January - 1 July - 1 January - 1 July - 30 September 2021 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 30 September 2020 413 128 ( 438) ( 197) ( 28) ( 1) ( 28) ( 9) ( 6) ( 2) ( 7) ( 3) 548 160 ( 497) ( 232) 12 4 ( 13) - ( 113) ( 33) 107 47 ( 2) - ( 7) - ( 3) - ( 8) - 1 - 1 - 411 128 ( 445) ( 197) 1,145 863 ( 1,231) ( 329) 0.53 0.53 ( 0.57) ( 0.10) 0.53 0.53 ( 0.57) ( 0.10) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 4