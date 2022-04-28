Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : 2022 3 Months Financial Statements - TL

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022

(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

ASSETS 31 March 2022 31 December 2021 Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents Financial Investments Trade Receivables -Related Parties -Third Parties Other Receivables -Related Parties -Third Parties Derivative Financial Instruments Inventories Prepaid Expenses Current Income Tax Assets Other Current Assets 37.249 35.679 8.427 69 424 315 14.105 12.008 81 76 10.523 10.541 3.361 782 4.185 3.481 2.422 1.526 178 260 857 1.060 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 81.812 65.797 Non-Current Assets Financial Investments Other Receivables -Third Parties Investments Accounted by Using Equity Method Property and Equipment Right of Use Assets Intangible Assets - Other Intangible Assets - Goodwill Prepaid Expenses Deferred Tax Assets 1.847 1.171 13.184 11.544 3.444 3.164 64.334 58.195 220.389 201.381 1.127 1.088 182 12.845 19 166 11.188 14 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 317.371 287.911 TOTAL ASSETS 399.183 353.708

Not Reviewed Audited LIABILITIES 31 March 2022 31 December 2021 Current Liabilities Short Term Borrowings -Third Parties -Bank Borrowings 14.287 11.792 Short-Term Portion of Long-Term Borrowings -Related Parties -Bank Borrowings 8.025 7.350 -Third Parties -Bank Borrowings 15.684 11.914 -Lease Liabilities 23.719 22.305 Other Financial Liabilities 73 103 Trade Payables -Related Parties 1.932 2.231 -Third Parties 10.808 9.665 Payables Related to Employee Benefits 1.991 1.407 Other Payables -Related Parties 91 68 -Third Parties 1.165 2.259 Derivative Financial Instruments 1.094 378 Deferred Income 28.177 16.877 Current Tax Provision 121 211 Short-Term Provisions -Provisions for Employee Benefits 494 234 -Other Provisions 112 105 Other Current Liabilities 4.223 3.544 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 111.996 90.443 Non- Current Liabilities Long-Term Borrowings -Related Parties -Bank Borrowings 15.029 15.152 -Third Parties -Bank Borrowings 12.591 16.000 -Lease Liabilities 121.447 114.495 Other Payables -Third Parties 2.816 730 Deferred Income 1.301 1.224 Long-Term Provisions -Provisions for Employee Benefits 1.592 1.506 -Other Provisions 648 619 Deferred Tax Liability 26.550 22.889 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 181.974 172.615 Equity Share Capital 1.380 1.380 Inflation Adjustment on Share Capital 1.124 1.124 Items That Will Not Be Reclassified to Profit or Loss -Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation ( 1.080) ( 950) Items That Are or May Be Reclassified to Profit or Loss -Foreign Currency Translation Differences 76.531 67.785 -Fair Value Gains on Hedging Instruments Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges 5.778 2.022 -Losses on Remeasuring FVOCI ( 120) ( 91) Restricted Profit Reserves 238 238 Previous Years Profit 19.132 10.918 Net Profit for the Period 2.220 8.214 Equity of the Parent 105.203 90.640 Non-Controlling Interests 10 10 TOTAL EQUITY 105.213 90.650 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 399.183 353.708

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2022

(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Not Reviewed Not Reviewed 1 January- 1 January- PROFIT OR LOSS 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 Revenue 42.614 13.252 Cost of Sales (-) ( 35.426) ( 11.977) GROSS PROFIT 7.188 1.275 General Administrative Expenses (-) ( 964) ( 489) Marketing Expenses (-) ( 4.185) ( 1.306) Other Operating Income 486 423 Other Operating Expenses (-) ( 231) ( 196) OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES 2.294 ( 293) Income from Investment Activities 639 372 Expenses from Investment Activities ( 334) ( 33) Share of Investments' Profit/(Loss) Accounted by Using The Equity Method ( 66) ( 131) OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) 2.533 ( 85) Financial Income 999 1.081 Financial Expenses (-) ( 1.878) ( 767) PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 1.654 229 Tax (Expense)/Income 566 209 Current Tax Expense ( 118) - Deferred Tax Income 684 209 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 2.220 438 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items That May Be Reclassified Subsequently To Profit or Loss 12.473 7.910 Currency Translation Adjustment 8.746 5.716 Losses on Remeasuring FVOCI ( 35) ( 48) Related Tax of Remeasuring FVOCI 6 11 Fair Value Gains on Hedging Instruments Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges 4.491 2.770 Fair Value Gains Hedging Instruments of Investment Accounted by Using the Equity Method Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges 261 20 Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Expense ( 996) ( 559) Items That Will Not Be Reclassified Subsequently To Profit or Loss ( 130) ( 6) Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation ( 163) ( 8) Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Income 33 2 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 12.343 7.904 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 14.563 8.342 Basic Profit Per Share (Kr) 1,61 0,32 Diluted Profit Per Share (Kr) 1,61 0,32

Subsequently To Profit or Loss Foreign Instruments Gains / Equity Inflation Actuarial (Losses) Currency Entered Into For (Losses) on Restricted Previous Net Profit Holders Non- Share Adjustment on Retirement Pay Translation Cash Flow Remeasuring Profit Years for The of the controlling Total Capital Share Capital Obligation Differences Hedges FVOCI Reserves Profit Period Parent Interests Equity As of 1 January 2022 1.380 1.124 (950) 67.785 2.022 (91) 238 10.918 8.214 90.640 10 90.650 Transfers - - - - - - - 8.214 (8.214) - - - Total comprehensive income - - (130) 8.746 3.756 (29) - - 2.220 14.563 - 14.563 As of 31 March 2022 1.380 1.124 (1.080) 76.531 5.778 (120) 238 19.132 10 105.213 2.220 105.203

