Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : 2022 3 Months Financial Statements - TL

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
ASSETS
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
|
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents Financial Investments Trade Receivables
-Related Parties
-Third Parties Other Receivables
-Related Parties
-Third Parties
Derivative Financial Instruments Inventories
Prepaid Expenses
Current Income Tax Assets Other Current Assets
|
37.249
35.679
8.427 69
424 315
14.105 12.008
81
76
10.523 10.541
3.361 782
4.185 3.481
2.422 1.526
178 260
857 1.060
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
81.812
|
65.797
|
Non-Current Assets
|
Financial Investments Other Receivables
-Third Parties
Investments Accounted by Using Equity Method Property and Equipment
Right of Use Assets Intangible Assets
- Other Intangible Assets
- Goodwill
Prepaid Expenses Deferred Tax Assets
|
1.847 1.171
13.184 11.544
3.444 3.164
64.334 58.195
220.389 201.381
1.127 1.088
182 12.845 19
166 11.188 14
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
317.371
|
287.911
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
399.183
|
353.708
|
1
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
Not Reviewed
|
Audited
|
LIABILITIES
|
31 March 2022
|
31 December 2021
|
Current Liabilities
|
Short Term Borrowings
|
-Third Parties
|
-Bank Borrowings
|
14.287
|
11.792
|
Short-Term Portion of Long-Term Borrowings
|
-Related Parties
|
-Bank Borrowings
|
8.025
|
7.350
|
-Third Parties
|
-Bank Borrowings
|
15.684
|
11.914
|
-Lease Liabilities
|
23.719
|
22.305
|
Other Financial Liabilities
|
73
|
103
|
Trade Payables
|
-Related Parties
|
1.932
|
2.231
|
-Third Parties
|
10.808
|
9.665
|
Payables Related to Employee Benefits
|
1.991
|
1.407
|
Other Payables
|
-Related Parties
|
91
|
68
|
-Third Parties
|
1.165
|
2.259
|
Derivative Financial Instruments
|
1.094
|
378
|
Deferred Income
|
28.177
|
16.877
|
Current Tax Provision
|
121
|
211
|
Short-Term Provisions
|
-Provisions for Employee Benefits
|
494
|
234
|
-Other Provisions
|
112
|
105
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
4.223
|
3.544
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
111.996
|
90.443
|
Non- Current Liabilities
|
Long-Term Borrowings
|
-Related Parties
|
-Bank Borrowings
|
15.029
|
15.152
|
-Third Parties
|
-Bank Borrowings
|
12.591
|
16.000
|
-Lease Liabilities
|
121.447
|
114.495
|
Other Payables
|
-Third Parties
|
2.816
|
730
|
Deferred Income
|
1.301
|
1.224
|
Long-Term Provisions
|
-Provisions for Employee Benefits
|
1.592
|
1.506
|
-Other Provisions
|
648
|
619
|
Deferred Tax Liability
|
26.550
|
22.889
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
181.974
|
172.615
|
Equity
|
Share Capital
|
1.380
|
1.380
|
Inflation Adjustment on Share Capital
|
1.124
|
1.124
|
Items That Will Not Be Reclassified to
|
Profit or Loss
|
-Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation
|
( 1.080)
|
( 950)
|
Items That Are or May Be Reclassified to
|
Profit or Loss
|
-Foreign Currency Translation Differences
|
76.531
|
67.785
|
-Fair Value Gains on Hedging Instruments
|
Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges
|
5.778
|
2.022
|
-Losses on Remeasuring FVOCI
|
( 120)
|
( 91)
|
Restricted Profit Reserves
|
238
|
238
|
Previous Years Profit
|
19.132
|
10.918
|
Net Profit for the Period
|
2.220
|
8.214
|
Equity of the Parent
|
105.203
|
90.640
|
Non-Controlling Interests
|
10
|
10
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
105.213
|
90.650
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
399.183
|
353.708
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
Not Reviewed
|
Not Reviewed
|
1 January-
|
1 January-
|
PROFIT OR LOSS
|
31 March 2022
|
31 March 2021
|
Revenue
|
42.614
|
13.252
|
Cost of Sales (-)
|
( 35.426)
|
( 11.977)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
7.188
|
1.275
|
General Administrative Expenses (-)
|
( 964)
|
( 489)
|
Marketing Expenses (-)
|
( 4.185)
|
( 1.306)
|
Other Operating Income
|
486
|
423
|
Other Operating Expenses (-)
|
( 231)
|
( 196)
|
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE
|
INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
|
2.294
|
( 293)
|
Income from Investment Activities
|
639
|
372
|
Expenses from Investment Activities
|
( 334)
|
( 33)
|
Share of Investments' Profit/(Loss) Accounted
|
by Using The Equity Method
|
( 66)
|
( 131)
|
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
|
2.533
|
( 85)
|
Financial Income
|
999
|
1.081
|
Financial Expenses (-)
|
( 1.878)
|
( 767)
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX
|
1.654
|
229
|
Tax (Expense)/Income
|
566
|
209
|
Current Tax Expense
|
( 118)
|
-
|
Deferred Tax Income
|
684
|
209
|
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
2.220
|
438
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
Items That May Be Reclassified Subsequently To
|
Profit or Loss
|
12.473
|
7.910
|
Currency Translation Adjustment
|
8.746
|
5.716
|
Losses on Remeasuring FVOCI
|
( 35)
|
( 48)
|
Related Tax of Remeasuring FVOCI
|
6
|
11
|
Fair Value Gains on Hedging Instruments
|
Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges
|
4.491
|
2.770
|
Fair Value Gains Hedging Instruments of
|
Investment Accounted by Using the Equity Method
|
Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges
|
261
|
20
|
Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Expense
|
( 996)
|
( 559)
|
Items That Will Not Be Reclassified Subsequently To
|
Profit or Loss
|
( 130)
|
( 6)
|
Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation
|
( 163)
|
( 8)
|
Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Income
|
33
|
2
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
FOR THE PERIOD
|
12.343
|
7.904
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
FOR THE PERIOD
|
14.563
|
8.342
|
Basic Profit Per Share (Kr)
|
1,61
|
0,32
|
Diluted Profit Per Share (Kr)
|
1,61
|
0,32
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
Subsequently To
|
Profit or Loss
|
Foreign
|
Instruments
|
Gains /
|
Equity
|
Inflation
|
Actuarial (Losses)
|
Currency
|
Entered Into For
|
(Losses) on
|
Restricted
|
Previous
|
Net Profit
|
Holders
|
Non-
|
Share
|
Adjustment on
|
Retirement Pay
|
Translation
|
Cash Flow
|
Remeasuring
|
Profit
|
Years
|
for The
|
of the
|
controlling
|
Total
|
Capital
|
Share Capital
|
Obligation
|
Differences
|
Hedges
|
FVOCI
|
Reserves
|
Profit
|
Period
|
Parent
|
Interests
|
Equity
|
As of 1 January 2022
|
1.380
|
1.124
|
(950)
|
67.785
|
2.022
|
(91)
|
238
|
10.918
|
8.214
|
90.640
|
10
|
90.650
|
Transfers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8.214
|
(8.214)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
(130)
|
8.746
|
3.756
|
(29)
|
-
|
-
|
2.220
|
14.563
|
-
|
14.563
|
As of 31 March 2022
|
1.380
|
1.124
|
(1.080)
|
76.531
|
5.778
|
(120)
|
238
|
19.132
|
10
|
105.213
2.220 105.203
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
Subsequently To
|
Profit or Loss
|
Foreign
|
Instruments
|
Net
|
Equity
|
Inflation
|
Actuarial Losses
|
Currency
|
Entered Into For
|
Losses on
|
Restricted
|
Previous
|
Profit/(Loss)
|
Holders
|
Non-
|
Share
|
Adjustment on
|
Retirement Pay
|
Translation
|
Cash Flow
|
Remeasuring
|
Profit
|
Years
|
for The
|
of the
|
controlling
|
Total
|
Capital
|
Share Capital
|
Obligation
|
Differences
|
Hedges
|
FVOCI
|
Reserves
|
Profit
|
Period
|
Parent
|
Interests
|
Equity
|
As of 1 January 2021
|
1.380
|
1.124
|
(352)
|
29.483
|
(3.301)
|
12
|
211
|
16.533
|
(5.588)
|
39.502
|
9
|
39.511
|
Transfers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.536
|
(4.536)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
5.716
|
2.231
|
(37)
|
27
|
(27)
|
438
|
8.342
|
-
|
8.342
|
As of 31 March 2021
|
1.380
|
1.124
|
(358)
|
35.199
|
(1.070)
|
(25)
|
238
|
21.042
|
(9.686)
|
47.844
|
9
|
47.853
