Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : 2022 9 Months Financial Statements - TL

Right of Use Assets

Investments Accounted by Using Equity Method

(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2022

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Equity of the Parent

Net Profit for the Period

Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges

-Fair Value Gains on Hedging Instruments

Items That Are or May Be Reclassified to

Items That Will Not Be Reclassified to

Other Financial Liabilities

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2022

Not Reviewed Not Reviewed Not Reviewed Not Reviewed 1 January- 1 July- 1 January- 1 July- PROFIT OR LOSS Notes 30 September 2022 30 September 2022 30 September 2021 30 September 2021 Revenue 20 223.120 108.537 60.518 29.033 Cost of Sales (-) 21 ( 167.418) ( 75.084) ( 47.846) ( 20.584) GROSS PROFIT 55.702 33.453 12.672 8.449 General Administrative Expenses (-) 22 ( 3.531) ( 1.536) ( 1.689) ( 645) Marketing Expenses (-) 22 ( 15.932) ( 6.225) ( 4.734) ( 1.855) Other Operating Income 23 1.418 348 1.210 495 Other Operating Expenses (-) 23 ( 1.537) ( 899) ( 631) ( 280) OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES 36.120 25.141 6.828 6.164 Income from Investment Activities 24 3.144 1.532 1.297 482 Expenses from Investment Activities 24 ( 331) - ( 51) ( 17) Share of Investments' Profit/(Loss) Accounted by Using The Equity Method 3 1.865 1.686 432 638 OPERATING PROFIT 40.798 28.359 8.506 7.267 Financial Income 25 6.610 4.477 808 1.031 Financial Expenses (-) 25 ( 4.774) ( 1.905) ( 2.354) ( 858) PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 42.634 30.931 6.960 7.440 Tax (Expense)/Income ( 4.141) ( 3.813) ( 728) ( 1.149) Current Tax Expense 26 ( 520) ( 161) ( 144) ( 75) Deferred Tax Income 26 ( 3.621) ( 3.652) ( 584) ( 1.074) NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 38.493 27.118 6.232 6.291

