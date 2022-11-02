Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : 2022 9 Months Financial Statements - TL

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
Not Reviewed
|
|
Audited
|
ASSETS
|
30 September 2022
|
|
31 December 2021
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
66.757
|
35.679
|
Financial Investments
|
16.434
|
69
|
Trade Receivables
|
|
|
|
-Related Parties
|
499
|
315
|
-Third Parties
|
20.827
|
12.008
|
Other Receivables
|
|
|
|
-Related Parties
|
452
|
76
|
-Third Parties
|
16.548
|
10.541
|
Derivative Financial Instruments
|
3.190
|
782
|
Inventories
|
5.584
|
3.481
|
Prepaid Expenses
|
4.385
|
1.526
|
Current Income Tax Assets
|
591
|
260
|
Other Current Assets
|
1.105
|
|
1.060
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
136.372
|
65.797
|
Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
Financial Investments
|
2.444
|
1.171
|
Other Receivables
|
|
|
|
-Third Parties
|
15.324
|
11.544
|
Investments Accounted by Using Equity Method
|
5.165
|
3.164
|
Property and Equipment
|
84.474
|
58.195
|
Right of Use Assets
|
301.563
|
201.381
|
Intangible Assets
|
|
|
|
- Other Intangible Assets
|
1.327
|
1.088
|
- Goodwill
|
230
|
166
|
Prepaid Expenses
|
17.306
|
11.188
|
Deferred Tax Assets
|
12
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
427.845
|
287.911
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
|
564.217
|
353.708
1
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
Not Reviewed
|
|
Audited
|
LIABILITIES
|
30 September 2022
|
|
31 December 2021
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Short Term Borrowings
|
|
|
|
-Third Parties
|
|
|
|
-Bank Borrowings
|
18.036
|
11.792
|
Short-Term Portion of Long-Term Borrowings
|
|
|
|
-Related Parties
|
|
|
|
-Bank Borrowings
|
8.458
|
7.350
|
-Third Parties
|
|
|
|
-Bank Borrowings
|
14.439
|
11.914
|
-Lease Liabilities
|
28.395
|
22.305
|
Other Financial Liabilities
|
71
|
103
|
Trade Payables
|
|
|
|
-Related Parties
|
4.693
|
2.231
|
-Third Parties
|
18.224
|
9.665
|
Payables Related to Employee Benefits
|
3.604
|
1.407
|
Other Payables
|
|
|
|
-Related Parties
|
5
|
68
|
-Third Parties
|
6.487
|
2.259
|
Derivative Financial Instruments
|
623
|
378
|
Deferred Income
|
43.244
|
16.877
|
Current Tax Provision
|
211
|
211
|
Short-Term Provisions
|
|
|
|
-Provisions for Employee Benefits
|
776
|
234
|
-Other Provisions
|
117
|
105
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
5.893
|
|
3.544
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
153.276
|
90.443
|
Non- Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Borrowings
|
|
|
|
-Related Parties
|
|
|
|
-Bank Borrowings
|
12.674
|
15.152
|
-Third Parties
|
|
|
|
-Bank Borrowings
|
9.168
|
16.000
|
-Lease Liabilities
|
155.888
|
114.495
|
Other Payables
|
|
|
|
-Third Parties
|
2.775
|
730
|
Deferred Income
|
1.718
|
1.224
|
Long-Term Provisions
|
|
|
|
-Provisions for Employee Benefits
|
2.345
|
1.506
|
-Other Provisions
|
957
|
619
|
Deferred Tax Liability
|
43.877
|
|
22.889
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
229.402
|
172.615
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
1.380
|
1.380
|
Inflation Adjustment on Share Capital
|
1.124
|
1.124
|
Items That Will Not Be Reclassified to
|
|
|
|
Profit or Loss
|
|
|
|
-Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation
|
( 1.533)
|
( 950)
|
-Foreign Currency Translation Differences
|
105.281
|
67.785
|
Items That Are or May Be Reclassified to
|
|
|
|
Profit or Loss
|
|
|
|
-Fair Value Gains on Hedging Instruments
|
|
|
|
Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges
|
17.897
|
2.022
|
-Losses on Remeasuring FVOCI
|
( 483)
|
( 91)
|
Restricted Profit Reserves
|
414
|
238
|
Previous Years Profit
|
18.956
|
10.918
|
Net Profit for the Period
|
38.493
|
|
8.214
|
Equity of the Parent
|
181.529
|
90.640
|
Non-Controlling Interests
|
10
|
10
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
|
|
181.539
|
90.650
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
564.217
|
353.708
2
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
|
Not Reviewed
|
Not Reviewed
|
Not Reviewed
|
Not Reviewed
|
|
|
1 January-
|
1 July-
|
1 January-
|
1 July-
|
PROFIT OR LOSS
|
Notes
|
30 September 2022
|
30 September 2022
|
30 September 2021
|
30 September 2021
|
Revenue
|
20
|
223.120
|
108.537
|
60.518
|
29.033
|
Cost of Sales (-)
|
21
|
( 167.418)
|
( 75.084)
|
( 47.846)
|
( 20.584)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
55.702
|
33.453
|
12.672
|
8.449
|
General Administrative Expenses (-)
|
22
|
( 3.531)
|
( 1.536)
|
( 1.689)
|
( 645)
|
Marketing Expenses (-)
|
22
|
( 15.932)
|
( 6.225)
|
( 4.734)
|
( 1.855)
|
Other Operating Income
|
23
|
1.418
|
348
|
1.210
|
495
|
Other Operating Expenses (-)
|
23
|
( 1.537)
|
( 899)
|
( 631)
|
( 280)
|
OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
|
|
36.120
|
25.141
|
6.828
|
6.164
|
Income from Investment Activities
|
24
|
3.144
|
1.532
|
1.297
|
482
|
Expenses from Investment Activities
|
24
|
( 331)
|
-
|
( 51)
|
( 17)
|
Share of Investments' Profit/(Loss) Accounted
|
|
|
|
|
|
by Using The Equity Method
|
3
|
1.865
|
1.686
|
432
|
638
|
OPERATING PROFIT
|
|
40.798
|
28.359
|
8.506
|
7.267
|
Financial Income
|
25
|
6.610
|
4.477
|
808
|
1.031
|
Financial Expenses (-)
|
25
|
( 4.774)
|
( 1.905)
|
( 2.354)
|
( 858)
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX
|
|
42.634
|
30.931
|
6.960
|
7.440
|
Tax (Expense)/Income
|
|
( 4.141)
|
( 3.813)
|
( 728)
|
( 1.149)
|
Current Tax Expense
|
26
|
( 520)
|
( 161)
|
( 144)
|
( 75)
|
Deferred Tax Income
|
26
|
( 3.621)
|
( 3.652)
|
( 584)
|
( 1.074)
|
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
38.493
|
27.118
|
6.232
|
6.291
3
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items That May Be Reclassified Subsequently To Profit or Loss Losses on Remeasuring FVOCI Related Tax of Remeasuring FVOCI Fair Value Gains on Hedging Instruments Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges Fair Value Gains Hedging Instruments of Investment Accounted by Using the Equity Method Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Expense Items That Will Not Be Reclassified Subsequently To
Profit or Loss Currency Translation Adjustment
Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Income OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Basic Profit Per Share (Kr)
Diluted Profit Per Share (Kr)
|
|
Not Reviewed
|
Not Reviewed
|
Not Reviewed
|
Not Reviewed
|
|
1 January-
|
1 July-
|
1 January-
|
1 July-
|
Notes
|
30 September 2022
|
30 September 2022
|
30 September 2021
|
30 September 2021
|
|
15.483
|
4.956
|
3.226
|
1.117
|
|
( 490)
|
( 80)
|
( 45)
|
( 21)
|
|
98
|
16
|
9
|
4
|
|
19.583
|
6.358
|
4.015
|
1.397
|
|
271
|
( 168)
|
84
|
22
|
|
( 3.979)
|
( 1.170)
|
( 837)
|
( 285)
|
|
36.913
|
14.498
|
8.638
|
1.326
|
|
37.496
|
14.661
|
8.726
|
1.334
|
|
( 729)
|
( 204)
|
( 110)
|
( 10)
|
|
146
|
41
|
22
|
2
|
|
52.396
|
19.454
|
11.864
|
2.443
|
|
90.889
|
46.572
|
18.096
|
8.734
|
33
|
27,89
|
19,65
|
4,52
|
4,56
|
33
|
27,89
|
19,65
|
4,52
|
4,56
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
|
|
Items That Will Not Be Reclassified
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsequently To
|
Items That May Be Reclassified
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit or Loss
|
Subsequently To Profit or Loss
|
|
Retained Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair Value Gains
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on Hedging
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
Instruments
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Inflation
|
Actuarial Losses
|
Currency Entered Into For
|
Losses on
|
Restricted
|
Previous
|
Net Profit
|
Holders
|
Non-
|
|
|
Share
|
Adjustment on
|
Retirement Pay
|
Translation
|
Cash Flow
|
Remeasuring
|
Profit
|
Years
|
for The
|
of the
|
controlling
|
Total
|
|
Capital
|
Share Capital
|
Obligation
|
Differences
|
Hedges
|
FVOCI
|
Reserves
|
Profit
|
Period
|
Parent
|
Interests
|
Equity
|
As of 1 January 2022
|
1.380
|
1.124
|
(950)
|
67.785
|
2.022
|
(91)
|
238
|
10.918
|
8.214
|
90.640
|
10
|
90.650
|
Transfers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
176
|
8.038
|
(8.214)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
(583)
|
37.496
|
15.875
|
(392)
|
-
|
-
|
38.493
|
90.889
|
-
|
90.889
|
As of 30 September 2022
|
1.380
|
1.124
|
(1.533)
|
105.281
|
17.897
|
(483)
|
414
|
18.956
|
38.493
|
181.529
|
10
|
181.539
|
|
|
|
Items That Will Not Be Reclassified
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsequently To
|
Items That May Be Reclassified
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit or Loss
|
Subsequently To Profit or Loss
|
|
Retained Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hedging
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
Instruments
|
Gains/(Losses)
|
|
|
Net
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Inflation
|
Actuarial Losses
|
Currency Entered Into For
|
on
|
Restricted
|
Previous
|
(Loss)/Profit
|
Holders
|
Non-
|
|
|
Share
|
Adjustment on
|
Retirement Pay
|
Translation
|
Cash Flow
|
Remeasuring
|
Profit
|
Years
|
for The
|
of the
|
controlling
|
Total
|
|
Capital
|
Share Capital
|
Obligation
|
Differences
|
Hedges
|
FVOCI
|
Reserves
|
Profit
|
Period
|
Parent
|
Interests
|
Equity
|
As of 1 January 2021
|
1.380
|
1.124
|
(352)
|
29.483
|
(3.301)
|
12
|
211
|
16.533
|
(5.588)
|
39.502
|
9
|
39.511
|
Transfers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
27
|
(5.615)
|
5.588
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
(88)
|
8.726
|
3.262
|
(36)
|
-
|
-
|
6.232
|
18.096
|
-
|
18.096
|
Transactions with non-controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interests
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
As of 30 September 2021
|
1.380
|
1.124
|
(440)
|
38.209
|
(39)
|
(24)
|
238
|
10.918
|
6.232
|
57.598
|
10
|
57.608
5
