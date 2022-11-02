Advanced search
    THYAO   TRATHYAO91M5

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI

(THYAO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-31
102.40 TRY   +1.09%
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : 2022 9 Months Financial Statements - TL

11/02/2022 | 11:35am EDT
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2022

(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Not Reviewed

Audited

ASSETS

30 September 2022

31 December 2021

Current Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

66.757

35.679

Financial Investments

16.434

69

Trade Receivables

-Related Parties

499

315

-Third Parties

20.827

12.008

Other Receivables

-Related Parties

452

76

-Third Parties

16.548

10.541

Derivative Financial Instruments

3.190

782

Inventories

5.584

3.481

Prepaid Expenses

4.385

1.526

Current Income Tax Assets

591

260

Other Current Assets

1.105

1.060

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

136.372

65.797

Non-Current Assets

Financial Investments

2.444

1.171

Other Receivables

-Third Parties

15.324

11.544

Investments Accounted by Using Equity Method

5.165

3.164

Property and Equipment

84.474

58.195

Right of Use Assets

301.563

201.381

Intangible Assets

- Other Intangible Assets

1.327

1.088

- Goodwill

230

166

Prepaid Expenses

17.306

11.188

Deferred Tax Assets

12

14

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

427.845

287.911

TOTAL ASSETS

564.217

353.708

1

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2022

(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Not Reviewed

Audited

LIABILITIES

30 September 2022

31 December 2021

Current Liabilities

Short Term Borrowings

-Third Parties

-Bank Borrowings

18.036

11.792

Short-Term Portion of Long-Term Borrowings

-Related Parties

-Bank Borrowings

8.458

7.350

-Third Parties

-Bank Borrowings

14.439

11.914

-Lease Liabilities

28.395

22.305

Other Financial Liabilities

71

103

Trade Payables

-Related Parties

4.693

2.231

-Third Parties

18.224

9.665

Payables Related to Employee Benefits

3.604

1.407

Other Payables

-Related Parties

5

68

-Third Parties

6.487

2.259

Derivative Financial Instruments

623

378

Deferred Income

43.244

16.877

Current Tax Provision

211

211

Short-Term Provisions

-Provisions for Employee Benefits

776

234

-Other Provisions

117

105

Other Current Liabilities

5.893

3.544

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

153.276

90.443

Non- Current Liabilities

Long-Term Borrowings

-Related Parties

-Bank Borrowings

12.674

15.152

-Third Parties

-Bank Borrowings

9.168

16.000

-Lease Liabilities

155.888

114.495

Other Payables

-Third Parties

2.775

730

Deferred Income

1.718

1.224

Long-Term Provisions

-Provisions for Employee Benefits

2.345

1.506

-Other Provisions

957

619

Deferred Tax Liability

43.877

22.889

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

229.402

172.615

Equity

Share Capital

1.380

1.380

Inflation Adjustment on Share Capital

1.124

1.124

Items That Will Not Be Reclassified to

Profit or Loss

-Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation

( 1.533)

( 950)

-Foreign Currency Translation Differences

105.281

67.785

Items That Are or May Be Reclassified to

Profit or Loss

-Fair Value Gains on Hedging Instruments

Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges

17.897

2.022

-Losses on Remeasuring FVOCI

( 483)

( 91)

Restricted Profit Reserves

414

238

Previous Years Profit

18.956

10.918

Net Profit for the Period

38.493

8.214

Equity of the Parent

181.529

90.640

Non-Controlling Interests

10

10

TOTAL EQUITY

181.539

90.650

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

564.217

353.708

2

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2022

(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

1 January-

1 July-

1 January-

1 July-

PROFIT OR LOSS

Notes

30 September 2022

30 September 2022

30 September 2021

30 September 2021

Revenue

20

223.120

108.537

60.518

29.033

Cost of Sales (-)

21

( 167.418)

( 75.084)

( 47.846)

( 20.584)

GROSS PROFIT

55.702

33.453

12.672

8.449

General Administrative Expenses (-)

22

( 3.531)

( 1.536)

( 1.689)

( 645)

Marketing Expenses (-)

22

( 15.932)

( 6.225)

( 4.734)

( 1.855)

Other Operating Income

23

1.418

348

1.210

495

Other Operating Expenses (-)

23

( 1.537)

( 899)

( 631)

( 280)

OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE

INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

36.120

25.141

6.828

6.164

Income from Investment Activities

24

3.144

1.532

1.297

482

Expenses from Investment Activities

24

( 331)

-

( 51)

( 17)

Share of Investments' Profit/(Loss) Accounted

by Using The Equity Method

3

1.865

1.686

432

638

OPERATING PROFIT

40.798

28.359

8.506

7.267

Financial Income

25

6.610

4.477

808

1.031

Financial Expenses (-)

25

( 4.774)

( 1.905)

( 2.354)

( 858)

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX

42.634

30.931

6.960

7.440

Tax (Expense)/Income

( 4.141)

( 3.813)

( 728)

( 1.149)

Current Tax Expense

26

( 520)

( 161)

( 144)

( 75)

Deferred Tax Income

26

( 3.621)

( 3.652)

( 584)

( 1.074)

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

38.493

27.118

6.232

6.291

3

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2022

(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Items That May Be Reclassified Subsequently To Profit or Loss Losses on Remeasuring FVOCI Related Tax of Remeasuring FVOCI Fair Value Gains on Hedging Instruments Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges Fair Value Gains Hedging Instruments of Investment Accounted by Using the Equity Method Entered into for Cash Flow Hedges Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Expense Items That Will Not Be Reclassified Subsequently To

Profit or Loss Currency Translation Adjustment

Actuarial Losses on Retirement Pay Obligation Related Tax of Other Comprehensive Income OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Basic Profit Per Share (Kr)

Diluted Profit Per Share (Kr)

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

Not Reviewed

1 January-

1 July-

1 January-

1 July-

Notes

30 September 2022

30 September 2022

30 September 2021

30 September 2021

15.483

4.956

3.226

1.117

( 490)

( 80)

( 45)

( 21)

98

16

9

4

19.583

6.358

4.015

1.397

271

( 168)

84

22

( 3.979)

( 1.170)

( 837)

( 285)

36.913

14.498

8.638

1.326

37.496

14.661

8.726

1.334

( 729)

( 204)

( 110)

( 10)

146

41

22

2

52.396

19.454

11.864

2.443

90.889

46.572

18.096

8.734

33

27,89

19,65

4,52

4,56

33

27,89

19,65

4,52

4,56

4

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONİM ORTAKLIĞI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2022

(All amounts are expressed in Million Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Items That Will Not Be Reclassified

Subsequently To

Items That May Be Reclassified

Profit or Loss

Subsequently To Profit or Loss

Retained Earnings

Fair Value Gains

on Hedging

Foreign

Instruments

Equity

Inflation

Actuarial Losses

Currency Entered Into For

Losses on

Restricted

Previous

Net Profit

Holders

Non-

Share

Adjustment on

Retirement Pay

Translation

Cash Flow

Remeasuring

Profit

Years

for The

of the

controlling

Total

Capital

Share Capital

Obligation

Differences

Hedges

FVOCI

Reserves

Profit

Period

Parent

Interests

Equity

As of 1 January 2022

1.380

1.124

(950)

67.785

2.022

(91)

238

10.918

8.214

90.640

10

90.650

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

176

8.038

(8.214)

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(583)

37.496

15.875

(392)

-

-

38.493

90.889

-

90.889

As of 30 September 2022

1.380

1.124

(1.533)

105.281

17.897

(483)

414

18.956

38.493

181.529

10

181.539

Items That Will Not Be Reclassified

Subsequently To

Items That May Be Reclassified

Profit or Loss

Subsequently To Profit or Loss

Retained Earnings

Fair Value

Losses on

Hedging

Foreign

Instruments

Gains/(Losses)

Net

Equity

Inflation

Actuarial Losses

Currency Entered Into For

on

Restricted

Previous

(Loss)/Profit

Holders

Non-

Share

Adjustment on

Retirement Pay

Translation

Cash Flow

Remeasuring

Profit

Years

for The

of the

controlling

Total

Capital

Share Capital

Obligation

Differences

Hedges

FVOCI

Reserves

Profit

Period

Parent

Interests

Equity

As of 1 January 2021

1.380

1.124

(352)

29.483

(3.301)

12

211

16.533

(5.588)

39.502

9

39.511

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

27

(5.615)

5.588

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(88)

8.726

3.262

(36)

-

-

6.232

18.096

-

18.096

Transactions with non-controlling

interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

As of 30 September 2021

1.380

1.124

(440)

38.209

(39)

(24)

238

10.918

6.232

57.598

10

57.608

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Turkish Airlines AO published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 15:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
