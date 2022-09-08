Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THYAO   TRATHYAO91M5

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI

(THYAO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-09-06
74.70 TRY   +1.43%
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : August 2022 Traffic Results (xlsx)

09/08/2022 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notes
MONTHLY TRAFFIC UPDATE
Please note that: Noncurrent traffic data is subject to change when the new update is available.
While total, domestic and international traffic data include all operations of Turkish Airlines, regional traffic data includes scheduled and additional flights except charter and hajj.
For further information please contact Turkish Airlines Investor Relations: Telefon: +90 212 463 63 63
E-mail: ir@thy.com
2019
TOTAL
January February March April May June July August September October November December
Number of Landing 38,737 35,057 39,058 37,466 40,900 43,898 45,791 46,694
Available Seat Km ('000) 14,603,247 13,227,300 14,824,506 14,451,294 15,638,168 16,022,378 17,282,732 17,897,325
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 11,597,346 10,558,304 11,991,168 11,973,732 12,118,156 12,901,431 14,378,130 15,168,314
Passenger Load Factor (%) 79.4% 79.8% 80.9% 82.9% 77.5% 80.5% 83.2% 84.8%
Passengers Carried 5,672,081 5,179,661 5,886,386 5,917,921 5,863,229 6,592,877 7,134,189 7,427,908
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 112,186 113,618 139,744 98,442 129,441 123,890 134,580 130,337
Km Flown ('000) 72,224 65,047 73,887 70,477 77,287 79,203 85,677 88,089
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried 1,820,747 1,708,038 1,922,172 1,850,196 1,938,462 1,988,913 2,362,323 2,403,669
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing 16,899 15,184 16,748 15,931 16,503 18,915 17,987 17,813
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,867,418 1,678,833 1,870,266 1,766,121 1,842,266 2,118,312 2,007,946 2,017,153
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,628,353 1,419,922 1,582,289 1,583,340 1,508,834 1,825,237 1,793,625 1,778,953
Passenger Load Factor (%) 87.2% 84.6% 84.6% 89.7% 81.9% 86.2% 89.3% 88.2%
Passengers Carried 2,569,794 2,265,213 2,518,468 2,503,584 2,396,976 2,867,312 2,855,046 2,816,962
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 5,075 5,012 5,874 4,552 6,242 5,807 6,640 5,933
Km Flown ('000) 10,522 9,410 10,488 9,988 10,515 11,993 11,330 11,241
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing 21,838 19,873 22,310 21,535 24,397 24,983 27,804 28,881
Available Seat Km ('000) 12,735,829 11,548,467 12,954,240 12,685,173 13,795,902 13,904,066 15,274,786 15,880,172
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 9,968,993 9,138,382 10,408,879 10,390,392 10,609,322 11,076,194 12,584,505 13,389,361
Passenger Load Factor (%) 78.3% 79.1% 80.4% 81.9% 76.9% 79.7% 82.4% 84.3%
Passengers Carried 3,102,287 2,914,448 3,367,918 3,414,337 3,466,253 3,725,565 4,279,143 4,610,946
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 107,111 108,606 133,870 93,890 123,199 118,083 127,940 124,404
Km Flown ('000) 61,702 55,637 63,399 60,489 66,772 67,210 74,347 76,849
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,624,188 1,416,933 1,563,106 1,570,976 1,503,230 1,792,386 1,767,534 1,753,492
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,860,661 1,672,551 1,846,316 1,750,408 1,834,641 2,080,357 1,979,020 1,990,228
Passenger Load Factor (%) 87.3% 84.7% 84.7% 89.7% 81.9% 86.2% 89.3% 88.1%
Passengers Carried 2,564,239 2,259,808 2,495,301 2,491,269 2,390,773 2,835,051 2,836,148 2,795,197
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 5,075 5,006 5,872 4,552 6,242 5,802 6,640 5,931
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 2,722,722 2,586,820 3,023,255 3,105,858 3,162,284 3,276,614 3,816,895 4,075,056
Available Seat Km ('000) 3,795,878 3,426,904 3,858,368 3,896,394 4,444,071 4,279,176 4,877,917 4,985,576
Passenger Load Factor (%) 71.7% 75.5% 78.4% 79.7% 71.2% 76.6% 78.2% 81.7%
Passengers Carried 1,542,187 1,469,981 1,719,229 1,756,447 1,839,694 1,880,809 2,161,456 2,317,432
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 36,753 38,633 44,364 28,722 40,576 40,420 42,771 41,766
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 989,476 935,240 1,070,457 1,084,218 860,873 1,009,708 1,252,489 1,416,187
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,440,095 1,334,494 1,502,035 1,456,031 1,389,218 1,628,024 1,770,718 1,848,364
Passenger Load Factor (%) 68.7% 70.1% 71.3% 74.5% 62.0% 62.0% 70.7% 76.6%
Passengers Carried 546,673 526,160 606,955 637,026 519,309 619,668 745,373 840,051
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 12,954 13,326 15,788 10,473 13,156 12,080 15,029 14,278
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 3,074,594 2,817,752 3,081,680 2,981,737 3,029,392 2,952,942 3,326,520 3,548,486
Available Seat Km ('000) 3,592,209 3,273,050 3,648,094 3,457,816 3,663,360 3,478,682 3,752,468 3,981,794
Passenger Load Factor (%) 85.6% 86.1% 84.5% 86.2% 82.7% 84.9% 88.6% 89.1%
Passengers Carried 468,269 431,726 474,888 457,103 468,137 458,565 515,383 542,112
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 31,961 31,099 41,542 31,189 40,678 38,655 41,049 40,151
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,113,223 989,694 1,111,967 1,025,994 1,011,072 1,104,007 1,275,626 1,361,102
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,470,283 1,322,956 1,480,238 1,332,605 1,430,157 1,464,809 1,623,798 1,672,005
Passenger Load Factor (%) 75.7% 74.8% 75.1% 77.0% 70.7% 75.4% 78.6% 81.4%
Passengers Carried 283,566 256,544 296,965 279,244 259,790 287,982 332,274 355,879
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 10,284 9,629 12,137 9,535 11,288 10,192 11,516 9,709
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,621,160 1,419,753 1,679,139 1,754,897 1,907,233 1,927,680 2,028,423 2,028,541
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,856,733 1,679,103 1,883,648 1,987,071 2,140,016 2,096,519 2,183,767 2,175,790
Passenger Load Factor (%) 87.3% 84.6% 89.1% 88.3% 89.1% 91.9% 92.9% 93.2%
Passengers Carried 177,479 155,647 184,029 194,452 211,697 213,331 225,350 224,852
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 10,497 11,803 14,109 9,309 11,627 10,906 12,024 13,367
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 353,641 301,122 349,187 320,333 356,684 349,403 396,116 407,751
Available Seat Km ('000) 408,475 363,914 403,693 371,040 405,978 408,466 449,447 474,992
Passenger Load Factor (%) 86.6% 82.7% 86.5% 86.3% 87.9% 85.5% 88.1% 85.8%
Passengers Carried 38,230 32,246 37,880 33,935 35,339 35,655 43,488 39,573
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 2,132 2,808 3,281 2,287 3,006 2,927 2,827 2,660
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.
2021
TOTAL
January February March April May June July August September October November December
Number of Landing 16,168 14,977 18,973 20,174 17,837 26,504 38,180 39,741
Available Seat Km ('000) 6,798,749 6,009,567 7,455,117 8,061,324 7,932,826 9,948,945 13,899,693 14,738,884
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 4,087,059 3,707,904 4,889,054 4,732,768 4,631,421 6,788,832 9,905,077 10,794,540
Passenger Load Factor (%) 60.1% 61.7% 65.6% 58.7% 58.4% 68.2% 71.3% 73.2%
Passengers Carried 1,970,501 1,928,179 2,546,664 2,405,466 2,135,957 3,626,248 5,511,904 5,923,666
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 138,750 134,081 159,632 155,066 160,508 163,842 162,670 161,525
Km Flown ('000) 41,449 37,629 45,221 48,086 47,897 56,918 75,113 77,480
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried 677,615 595,386 808,012 774,532 737,143 928,999 1,244,787 1,357,622
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing 7,440 7,518 9,518 9,284 7,293 13,473 18,070 18,193
Available Seat Km ('000) 896,204 909,203 1,137,260 1,100,654 884,734 1,575,389 2,124,129 2,119,024
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 652,166 676,232 852,596 758,181 623,908 1,237,388 1,766,093 1,808,345
Passenger Load Factor (%) 72.8% 74.4% 75.0% 68.9% 70.5% 78.5% 83.1% 85.3%
Passengers Carried 909,721 949,156 1,208,602 1,085,254 890,864 1,833,885 2,655,590 2,715,001
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 3,794 4,008 4,583 4,292 4,371 4,960 4,716 4,823
Km Flown ('000) 5,452 5,477 6,775 6,553 5,223 9,154 12,101 12,257
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing 8,728 7,459 9,455 10,890 10,544 13,031 20,110 21,548
Available Seat Km ('000) 5,902,545 5,100,364 6,317,856 6,960,669 7,048,092 8,373,556 11,775,564 12,619,860
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 3,434,894 3,031,672 4,036,459 3,974,587 4,007,513 5,551,445 8,138,984 8,986,195
Passenger Load Factor (%) 58.2% 59.4% 63.9% 57.1% 56.9% 66.3% 69.1% 71.2%
Passengers Carried 1,060,780 979,023 1,338,062 1,320,212 1,245,093 1,792,363 2,856,314 3,208,665
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 134,956 130,073 155,049 150,774 156,137 158,882 157,953 156,703
Km Flown ('000) 35,996 32,152 38,445 41,532 42,673 47,764 63,011 65,223
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 620,297 667,472 821,142 726,069 606,589 1,215,833 1,734,885 1,779,441
Available Seat Km ('000) 864,335 900,442 1,105,807 1,068,543 867,414 1,553,834 2,092,922 2,090,120
Passenger Load Factor (%) 71.8% 74.1% 74.3% 67.9% 69.9% 78.2% 82.9% 85.1%
Passengers Carried 869,765 936,776 1,175,086 1,045,540 873,584 1,808,228 2,619,784 2,679,237
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 3,794 3,976 4,545 4,292 4,175 4,958 4,716 4,822
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 885,504 846,709 1,188,833 1,155,088 1,029,817 1,471,299 2,715,908 3,242,319
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,522,172 1,314,695 1,731,334 2,031,541 1,825,120 2,248,409 3,989,640 4,424,433
Passenger Load Factor (%) 58.2% 64.4% 68.7% 56.9% 56.4% 65.4% 68.1% 73.3%
Passengers Carried 522,275 508,943 702,900 681,914 626,090 885,442 1,528,056 1,827,434
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 41,986 44,272 50,030 48,849 46,637 47,368 50,955 47,439
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 277,298 238,292 321,009 331,930 329,777 470,778 731,707 737,794
Available Seat Km ('000) 485,615 411,920 540,070 558,732 584,142 774,378 1,096,926 1,153,102
Passenger Load Factor (%) 57.1% 57.8% 59.4% 59.4% 56.5% 60.8% 66.7% 64.0%
Passengers Carried 144,850 122,013 171,723 183,395 180,789 275,234 461,960 465,917
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 13,483 12,363 14,339 13,022 13,741 15,678 15,387 15,521
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 689,180 644,525 830,246 725,524 628,609 801,122 1,006,696 1,048,262
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,436,282 1,270,552 1,529,441 1,623,185 1,495,564 1,588,721 1,926,948 1,944,970
Passenger Load Factor (%) 48.0% 50.7% 54.3% 44.7% 42.0% 50.4% 52.2% 53.9%
Passengers Carried 130,711 127,112 165,209 143,870 118,459 157,583 199,886 208,451
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 44,567 39,597 50,141 50,447 54,069 54,902 54,563 55,295
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 421,189 389,496 503,378 544,178 473,952 567,092 780,502 853,199
Available Seat Km ('000) 672,230 615,599 773,903 870,268 870,029 879,411 1,174,934 1,234,224
Passenger Load Factor (%) 62.7% 63.3% 65.0% 62.5% 54.5% 64.5% 66.4% 69.1%
Passengers Carried 117,923 110,600 156,178 167,173 133,595 161,410 225,170 244,865
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 12,942 13,273 16,493 14,924 14,493 14,354 13,008 13,234
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 895,200 696,455 927,644 950,849 1,278,946 1,802,873 2,172,893 2,252,244
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,432,786 1,164,454 1,369,400 1,485,735 1,866,835 2,320,934 2,650,979 2,838,621
Passenger Load Factor (%) 62.5% 59.8% 67.7% 64.0% 68.5% 77.7% 82.0% 79.3%
Passengers Carried 99,138 77,215 102,033 105,343 141,468 198,122 239,169 248,914
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 14,973 14,511 17,541 16,639 19,506 19,866 17,923 17,994
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 245,980 205,995 245,106 254,591 241,401 275,143 385,101 486,106
Available Seat Km ('000) 332,918 312,943 353,466 378,783 381,390 398,565 589,961 658,239
Passenger Load Factor (%) 73.9% 65.8% 69.3% 67.2% 63.3% 69.0% 65.3% 73.8%
Passengers Carried 23,809 19,273 22,905 23,144 22,135 25,343 35,512 44,714
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 4,888 4,676 5,195 5,244 5,506 5,443 5,478 5,609
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.
2022
TOTAL
January February March April May June July August September October November December
Number of Landing 29,214 27,827 30,333 33,941 40,704 42,828 46,818 45,404
Available Seat Km ('000) 13,010,526 12,043,168 13,784,344 15,407,764 17,602,423 18,782,402 20,500,895 20,432,458
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 8,576,463 8,254,320 10,443,497 11,483,135 14,082,877 15,703,275 17,650,709 17,596,727
Passenger Load Factor (%) 65.9% 68.5% 75.8% 74.5% 80.0% 83.6% 86.1% 86.1%
Passengers Carried 3,897,154 3,976,690 4,790,904 4,998,285 6,351,318 6,891,797 7,849,889 7,844,583
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 120,315 119,313 142,746 146,373 143,992 146,580 145,984 147,971
Km Flown ('000) 62,848 58,448 65,623 72,984 83,933 89,597 97,216 96,139
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried 1,297,381 1,205,799 1,515,641 1,821,054 1,907,194 2,075,390 2,409,551 2,358,419
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing 11,594 11,677 12,507 12,971 16,299 16,028 16,719 16,161
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,344,391 1,358,220 1,446,667 1,491,526 1,886,862 1,844,677 1,982,115 1,910,540
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,066,512 1,143,019 1,261,158 1,179,420 1,580,315 1,608,660 1,786,707 1,791,084
Passenger Load Factor (%) 79.3% 84.2% 87.2% 79.1% 83.8% 87.2% 90.1% 93.7%
Passengers Carried 1,562,449 1,665,999 1,876,586 1,778,068 2,344,056 2,398,343 2,666,110 2,663,013
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 4,959 4,313 4,926 5,014 4,519 4,967 4,458 4,576
Km Flown ('000) 7,948 7,881 8,285 8,548 10,825 10,753 11,309 10,950
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing 17,620 16,150 17,826 20,970 24,405 26,800 30,099 29,243
Available Seat Km ('000) 11,666,135 10,684,947 12,337,677 13,916,238 15,715,561 16,937,725 18,518,780 18,521,918
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 7,509,952 7,111,301 9,182,339 10,303,715 12,502,562 14,094,615 15,864,001 15,805,643
Passenger Load Factor (%) 64.4% 66.6% 74.4% 74.0% 79.6% 83.2% 85.7% 85.3%
Passengers Carried 2,334,705 2,310,691 2,914,318 3,220,217 4,007,262 4,493,454 5,183,779 5,181,570
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 115,357 114,999 137,819 141,360 139,473 141,613 141,526 143,395
Km Flown ('000) 54,900 50,567 57,338 64,436 73,109 78,844 85,907 85,190
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,054,770 1,135,693 1,250,201 1,171,961 1,565,908 1,592,363 1,760,045 1,766,147
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,332,650 1,350,894 1,435,711 1,484,067 1,871,905 1,826,041 1,953,308 1,884,515
Passenger Load Factor (%) 79.1% 84.1% 87.1% 79.0% 83.7% 87.2% 90.1% 93.7%
Passengers Carried 1,548,054 1,657,822 1,863,105 1,766,865 2,327,254 2,378,763 2,636,560 2,632,910
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 4,958 4,313 4,926 5,013 4,519 4,965 4,457 4,575
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 2,118,868 2,107,967 2,664,376 3,205,738 3,659,228 3,944,017 4,666,946 4,679,174
Available Seat Km ('000) 3,301,680 2,905,154 3,288,961 4,265,826 4,514,091 4,866,640 5,672,204 5,529,800
Passenger Load Factor (%) 64.2% 72.6% 81.0% 75.1% 81.1% 81.0% 82.3% 84.6%
Passengers Carried 1,193,463 1,183,877 1,448,160 1,736,017 2,000,731 2,146,496 2,506,227 2,501,744
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 34,595 36,015 42,538 42,959 43,454 44,364 46,770 44,436
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 687,604 718,819 938,177 834,553 1,025,507 1,049,896 1,308,122 1,405,653
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,064,948 1,045,760 1,198,704 1,157,815 1,385,041 1,425,690 1,640,493 1,752,434
Passenger Load Factor (%) 64.6% 68.7% 78.3% 72.1% 74.0% 73.6% 79.7% 80.2%
Passengers Carried 396,583 424,614 554,155 497,316 639,755 650,066 798,479 830,501
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 10,961 10,579 12,681 12,951 12,908 13,817 14,491 14,407
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,347,190 1,442,412 1,846,715 2,119,616 2,494,021 2,644,461 2,794,860 2,833,091
Available Seat Km ('000) 2,545,181 2,504,531 2,727,231 2,896,315 3,142,505 3,089,473 3,181,450 3,346,829
Passenger Load Factor (%) 52.9% 57.6% 67.7% 73.2% 79.4% 85.6% 87.8% 84.7%
Passengers Carried 242,170 260,250 320,506 352,302 413,081 443,433 465,183 467,248
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 41,094 39,810 48,401 49,276 47,855 48,290 46,521 48,414
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 925,858 903,646 1,022,226 1,022,314 1,095,681 1,161,751 1,429,410 1,456,968
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,255,699 1,266,932 1,437,958 1,440,202 1,533,463 1,581,752 1,757,563 1,771,928
Passenger Load Factor (%) 73.7% 71.3% 71.1% 71.0% 71.5% 73.4% 81.3% 82.2%
Passengers Carried 229,930 232,159 273,672 260,844 286,340 297,341 365,449 374,651
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 9,507 9,464 10,944 11,049 10,928 10,785 10,358 10,433
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,802,736 1,354,614 1,996,366 2,332,380 2,805,398 3,345,822 3,517,401 3,336,565
Available Seat Km ('000) 2,707,339 2,204,296 2,800,356 3,208,321 3,563,136 3,792,075 3,911,106 3,898,309
Passenger Load Factor (%) 66.6% 61.5% 71.3% 72.7% 78.7% 88.2% 89.9% 85.6%
Passengers Carried 198,168 149,769 219,141 255,004 307,212 364,144 382,880 363,856
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 14,772 14,515 17,513 19,266 17,809 18,316 17,610 19,708
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 602,622 565,641 671,026 694,557 729,488 708,692 782,178 787,282
Available Seat Km ('000) 766,213 740,074 841,014 853,204 880,634 850,555 897,798 900,648
Passenger Load Factor (%) 78.6% 76.4% 79.8% 81.4% 82.8% 83.3% 87.1% 87.4%
Passengers Carried 55,863 52,610 61,661 64,797 67,472 65,722 73,158 72,774
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 4,002 4,228 4,695 4,612 4,852 4,574 4,853 4,615
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.

Disclaimer

Türk Hava Yollari AO published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 07:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 294 B 16 127 M 16 127 M
Net income 2022 24 837 M 1 362 M 1 362 M
Net Debt 2022 218 B 11 954 M 11 954 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 B 5 655 M 5 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 37 546
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
Duration : Period :
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 74,70 TRY
Average target price 74,21 TRY
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bilal Eksi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Murat Seker Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Ilker Ayci Chairman
Ahmet Bolat Chief Investment & Technology Officer
Ali Serdar Yakut Chief IT & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI273.13%5 655
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.61%24 392
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-17.53%19 907
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.21%18 200
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.42%14 156
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.03%14 061