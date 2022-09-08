Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : August 2022 Traffic Results (xlsx)
2019
TOTAL
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Number of Landing
38,737
35,057
39,058
37,466
40,900
43,898
45,791
46,694
Available Seat Km ('000)
14,603,247
13,227,300
14,824,506
14,451,294
15,638,168
16,022,378
17,282,732
17,897,325
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
11,597,346
10,558,304
11,991,168
11,973,732
12,118,156
12,901,431
14,378,130
15,168,314
Passenger Load Factor (%)
79.4%
79.8%
80.9%
82.9%
77.5%
80.5%
83.2%
84.8%
Passengers Carried
5,672,081
5,179,661
5,886,386
5,917,921
5,863,229
6,592,877
7,134,189
7,427,908
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
112,186
113,618
139,744
98,442
129,441
123,890
134,580
130,337
Km Flown ('000)
72,224
65,047
73,887
70,477
77,287
79,203
85,677
88,089
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
1,820,747
1,708,038
1,922,172
1,850,196
1,938,462
1,988,913
2,362,323
2,403,669
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing
16,899
15,184
16,748
15,931
16,503
18,915
17,987
17,813
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,867,418
1,678,833
1,870,266
1,766,121
1,842,266
2,118,312
2,007,946
2,017,153
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,628,353
1,419,922
1,582,289
1,583,340
1,508,834
1,825,237
1,793,625
1,778,953
Passenger Load Factor (%)
87.2%
84.6%
84.6%
89.7%
81.9%
86.2%
89.3%
88.2%
Passengers Carried
2,569,794
2,265,213
2,518,468
2,503,584
2,396,976
2,867,312
2,855,046
2,816,962
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
5,075
5,012
5,874
4,552
6,242
5,807
6,640
5,933
Km Flown ('000)
10,522
9,410
10,488
9,988
10,515
11,993
11,330
11,241
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing
21,838
19,873
22,310
21,535
24,397
24,983
27,804
28,881
Available Seat Km ('000)
12,735,829
11,548,467
12,954,240
12,685,173
13,795,902
13,904,066
15,274,786
15,880,172
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
9,968,993
9,138,382
10,408,879
10,390,392
10,609,322
11,076,194
12,584,505
13,389,361
Passenger Load Factor (%)
78.3%
79.1%
80.4%
81.9%
76.9%
79.7%
82.4%
84.3%
Passengers Carried
3,102,287
2,914,448
3,367,918
3,414,337
3,466,253
3,725,565
4,279,143
4,610,946
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
107,111
108,606
133,870
93,890
123,199
118,083
127,940
124,404
Km Flown ('000)
61,702
55,637
63,399
60,489
66,772
67,210
74,347
76,849
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,624,188
1,416,933
1,563,106
1,570,976
1,503,230
1,792,386
1,767,534
1,753,492
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,860,661
1,672,551
1,846,316
1,750,408
1,834,641
2,080,357
1,979,020
1,990,228
Passenger Load Factor (%)
87.3%
84.7%
84.7%
89.7%
81.9%
86.2%
89.3%
88.1%
Passengers Carried
2,564,239
2,259,808
2,495,301
2,491,269
2,390,773
2,835,051
2,836,148
2,795,197
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
5,075
5,006
5,872
4,552
6,242
5,802
6,640
5,931
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
2,722,722
2,586,820
3,023,255
3,105,858
3,162,284
3,276,614
3,816,895
4,075,056
Available Seat Km ('000)
3,795,878
3,426,904
3,858,368
3,896,394
4,444,071
4,279,176
4,877,917
4,985,576
Passenger Load Factor (%)
71.7%
75.5%
78.4%
79.7%
71.2%
76.6%
78.2%
81.7%
Passengers Carried
1,542,187
1,469,981
1,719,229
1,756,447
1,839,694
1,880,809
2,161,456
2,317,432
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
36,753
38,633
44,364
28,722
40,576
40,420
42,771
41,766
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
989,476
935,240
1,070,457
1,084,218
860,873
1,009,708
1,252,489
1,416,187
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,440,095
1,334,494
1,502,035
1,456,031
1,389,218
1,628,024
1,770,718
1,848,364
Passenger Load Factor (%)
68.7%
70.1%
71.3%
74.5%
62.0%
62.0%
70.7%
76.6%
Passengers Carried
546,673
526,160
606,955
637,026
519,309
619,668
745,373
840,051
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
12,954
13,326
15,788
10,473
13,156
12,080
15,029
14,278
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
3,074,594
2,817,752
3,081,680
2,981,737
3,029,392
2,952,942
3,326,520
3,548,486
Available Seat Km ('000)
3,592,209
3,273,050
3,648,094
3,457,816
3,663,360
3,478,682
3,752,468
3,981,794
Passenger Load Factor (%)
85.6%
86.1%
84.5%
86.2%
82.7%
84.9%
88.6%
89.1%
Passengers Carried
468,269
431,726
474,888
457,103
468,137
458,565
515,383
542,112
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
31,961
31,099
41,542
31,189
40,678
38,655
41,049
40,151
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,113,223
989,694
1,111,967
1,025,994
1,011,072
1,104,007
1,275,626
1,361,102
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,470,283
1,322,956
1,480,238
1,332,605
1,430,157
1,464,809
1,623,798
1,672,005
Passenger Load Factor (%)
75.7%
74.8%
75.1%
77.0%
70.7%
75.4%
78.6%
81.4%
Passengers Carried
283,566
256,544
296,965
279,244
259,790
287,982
332,274
355,879
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
10,284
9,629
12,137
9,535
11,288
10,192
11,516
9,709
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,621,160
1,419,753
1,679,139
1,754,897
1,907,233
1,927,680
2,028,423
2,028,541
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,856,733
1,679,103
1,883,648
1,987,071
2,140,016
2,096,519
2,183,767
2,175,790
Passenger Load Factor (%)
87.3%
84.6%
89.1%
88.3%
89.1%
91.9%
92.9%
93.2%
Passengers Carried
177,479
155,647
184,029
194,452
211,697
213,331
225,350
224,852
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
10,497
11,803
14,109
9,309
11,627
10,906
12,024
13,367
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
353,641
301,122
349,187
320,333
356,684
349,403
396,116
407,751
Available Seat Km ('000)
408,475
363,914
403,693
371,040
405,978
408,466
449,447
474,992
Passenger Load Factor (%)
86.6%
82.7%
86.5%
86.3%
87.9%
85.5%
88.1%
85.8%
Passengers Carried
38,230
32,246
37,880
33,935
35,339
35,655
43,488
39,573
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
2,132
2,808
3,281
2,287
3,006
2,927
2,827
2,660
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.
2021
TOTAL
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Number of Landing
16,168
14,977
18,973
20,174
17,837
26,504
38,180
39,741
Available Seat Km ('000)
6,798,749
6,009,567
7,455,117
8,061,324
7,932,826
9,948,945
13,899,693
14,738,884
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
4,087,059
3,707,904
4,889,054
4,732,768
4,631,421
6,788,832
9,905,077
10,794,540
Passenger Load Factor (%)
60.1%
61.7%
65.6%
58.7%
58.4%
68.2%
71.3%
73.2%
Passengers Carried
1,970,501
1,928,179
2,546,664
2,405,466
2,135,957
3,626,248
5,511,904
5,923,666
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
138,750
134,081
159,632
155,066
160,508
163,842
162,670
161,525
Km Flown ('000)
41,449
37,629
45,221
48,086
47,897
56,918
75,113
77,480
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
677,615
595,386
808,012
774,532
737,143
928,999
1,244,787
1,357,622
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing
7,440
7,518
9,518
9,284
7,293
13,473
18,070
18,193
Available Seat Km ('000)
896,204
909,203
1,137,260
1,100,654
884,734
1,575,389
2,124,129
2,119,024
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
652,166
676,232
852,596
758,181
623,908
1,237,388
1,766,093
1,808,345
Passenger Load Factor (%)
72.8%
74.4%
75.0%
68.9%
70.5%
78.5%
83.1%
85.3%
Passengers Carried
909,721
949,156
1,208,602
1,085,254
890,864
1,833,885
2,655,590
2,715,001
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
3,794
4,008
4,583
4,292
4,371
4,960
4,716
4,823
Km Flown ('000)
5,452
5,477
6,775
6,553
5,223
9,154
12,101
12,257
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing
8,728
7,459
9,455
10,890
10,544
13,031
20,110
21,548
Available Seat Km ('000)
5,902,545
5,100,364
6,317,856
6,960,669
7,048,092
8,373,556
11,775,564
12,619,860
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
3,434,894
3,031,672
4,036,459
3,974,587
4,007,513
5,551,445
8,138,984
8,986,195
Passenger Load Factor (%)
58.2%
59.4%
63.9%
57.1%
56.9%
66.3%
69.1%
71.2%
Passengers Carried
1,060,780
979,023
1,338,062
1,320,212
1,245,093
1,792,363
2,856,314
3,208,665
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
134,956
130,073
155,049
150,774
156,137
158,882
157,953
156,703
Km Flown ('000)
35,996
32,152
38,445
41,532
42,673
47,764
63,011
65,223
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
620,297
667,472
821,142
726,069
606,589
1,215,833
1,734,885
1,779,441
Available Seat Km ('000)
864,335
900,442
1,105,807
1,068,543
867,414
1,553,834
2,092,922
2,090,120
Passenger Load Factor (%)
71.8%
74.1%
74.3%
67.9%
69.9%
78.2%
82.9%
85.1%
Passengers Carried
869,765
936,776
1,175,086
1,045,540
873,584
1,808,228
2,619,784
2,679,237
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
3,794
3,976
4,545
4,292
4,175
4,958
4,716
4,822
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
885,504
846,709
1,188,833
1,155,088
1,029,817
1,471,299
2,715,908
3,242,319
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,522,172
1,314,695
1,731,334
2,031,541
1,825,120
2,248,409
3,989,640
4,424,433
Passenger Load Factor (%)
58.2%
64.4%
68.7%
56.9%
56.4%
65.4%
68.1%
73.3%
Passengers Carried
522,275
508,943
702,900
681,914
626,090
885,442
1,528,056
1,827,434
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
41,986
44,272
50,030
48,849
46,637
47,368
50,955
47,439
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
277,298
238,292
321,009
331,930
329,777
470,778
731,707
737,794
Available Seat Km ('000)
485,615
411,920
540,070
558,732
584,142
774,378
1,096,926
1,153,102
Passenger Load Factor (%)
57.1%
57.8%
59.4%
59.4%
56.5%
60.8%
66.7%
64.0%
Passengers Carried
144,850
122,013
171,723
183,395
180,789
275,234
461,960
465,917
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
13,483
12,363
14,339
13,022
13,741
15,678
15,387
15,521
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
689,180
644,525
830,246
725,524
628,609
801,122
1,006,696
1,048,262
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,436,282
1,270,552
1,529,441
1,623,185
1,495,564
1,588,721
1,926,948
1,944,970
Passenger Load Factor (%)
48.0%
50.7%
54.3%
44.7%
42.0%
50.4%
52.2%
53.9%
Passengers Carried
130,711
127,112
165,209
143,870
118,459
157,583
199,886
208,451
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
44,567
39,597
50,141
50,447
54,069
54,902
54,563
55,295
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
421,189
389,496
503,378
544,178
473,952
567,092
780,502
853,199
Available Seat Km ('000)
672,230
615,599
773,903
870,268
870,029
879,411
1,174,934
1,234,224
Passenger Load Factor (%)
62.7%
63.3%
65.0%
62.5%
54.5%
64.5%
66.4%
69.1%
Passengers Carried
117,923
110,600
156,178
167,173
133,595
161,410
225,170
244,865
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
12,942
13,273
16,493
14,924
14,493
14,354
13,008
13,234
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
895,200
696,455
927,644
950,849
1,278,946
1,802,873
2,172,893
2,252,244
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,432,786
1,164,454
1,369,400
1,485,735
1,866,835
2,320,934
2,650,979
2,838,621
Passenger Load Factor (%)
62.5%
59.8%
67.7%
64.0%
68.5%
77.7%
82.0%
79.3%
Passengers Carried
99,138
77,215
102,033
105,343
141,468
198,122
239,169
248,914
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
14,973
14,511
17,541
16,639
19,506
19,866
17,923
17,994
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
245,980
205,995
245,106
254,591
241,401
275,143
385,101
486,106
Available Seat Km ('000)
332,918
312,943
353,466
378,783
381,390
398,565
589,961
658,239
Passenger Load Factor (%)
73.9%
65.8%
69.3%
67.2%
63.3%
69.0%
65.3%
73.8%
Passengers Carried
23,809
19,273
22,905
23,144
22,135
25,343
35,512
44,714
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
4,888
4,676
5,195
5,244
5,506
5,443
5,478
5,609
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.
2022
TOTAL
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Number of Landing
29,214
27,827
30,333
33,941
40,704
42,828
46,818
45,404
Available Seat Km ('000)
13,010,526
12,043,168
13,784,344
15,407,764
17,602,423
18,782,402
20,500,895
20,432,458
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
8,576,463
8,254,320
10,443,497
11,483,135
14,082,877
15,703,275
17,650,709
17,596,727
Passenger Load Factor (%)
65.9%
68.5%
75.8%
74.5%
80.0%
83.6%
86.1%
86.1%
Passengers Carried
3,897,154
3,976,690
4,790,904
4,998,285
6,351,318
6,891,797
7,849,889
7,844,583
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
120,315
119,313
142,746
146,373
143,992
146,580
145,984
147,971
Km Flown ('000)
62,848
58,448
65,623
72,984
83,933
89,597
97,216
96,139
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
1,297,381
1,205,799
1,515,641
1,821,054
1,907,194
2,075,390
2,409,551
2,358,419
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing
11,594
11,677
12,507
12,971
16,299
16,028
16,719
16,161
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,344,391
1,358,220
1,446,667
1,491,526
1,886,862
1,844,677
1,982,115
1,910,540
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,066,512
1,143,019
1,261,158
1,179,420
1,580,315
1,608,660
1,786,707
1,791,084
Passenger Load Factor (%)
79.3%
84.2%
87.2%
79.1%
83.8%
87.2%
90.1%
93.7%
Passengers Carried
1,562,449
1,665,999
1,876,586
1,778,068
2,344,056
2,398,343
2,666,110
2,663,013
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
4,959
4,313
4,926
5,014
4,519
4,967
4,458
4,576
Km Flown ('000)
7,948
7,881
8,285
8,548
10,825
10,753
11,309
10,950
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing
17,620
16,150
17,826
20,970
24,405
26,800
30,099
29,243
Available Seat Km ('000)
11,666,135
10,684,947
12,337,677
13,916,238
15,715,561
16,937,725
18,518,780
18,521,918
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
7,509,952
7,111,301
9,182,339
10,303,715
12,502,562
14,094,615
15,864,001
15,805,643
Passenger Load Factor (%)
64.4%
66.6%
74.4%
74.0%
79.6%
83.2%
85.7%
85.3%
Passengers Carried
2,334,705
2,310,691
2,914,318
3,220,217
4,007,262
4,493,454
5,183,779
5,181,570
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
115,357
114,999
137,819
141,360
139,473
141,613
141,526
143,395
Km Flown ('000)
54,900
50,567
57,338
64,436
73,109
78,844
85,907
85,190
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,054,770
1,135,693
1,250,201
1,171,961
1,565,908
1,592,363
1,760,045
1,766,147
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,332,650
1,350,894
1,435,711
1,484,067
1,871,905
1,826,041
1,953,308
1,884,515
Passenger Load Factor (%)
79.1%
84.1%
87.1%
79.0%
83.7%
87.2%
90.1%
93.7%
Passengers Carried
1,548,054
1,657,822
1,863,105
1,766,865
2,327,254
2,378,763
2,636,560
2,632,910
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
4,958
4,313
4,926
5,013
4,519
4,965
4,457
4,575
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
2,118,868
2,107,967
2,664,376
3,205,738
3,659,228
3,944,017
4,666,946
4,679,174
Available Seat Km ('000)
3,301,680
2,905,154
3,288,961
4,265,826
4,514,091
4,866,640
5,672,204
5,529,800
Passenger Load Factor (%)
64.2%
72.6%
81.0%
75.1%
81.1%
81.0%
82.3%
84.6%
Passengers Carried
1,193,463
1,183,877
1,448,160
1,736,017
2,000,731
2,146,496
2,506,227
2,501,744
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
34,595
36,015
42,538
42,959
43,454
44,364
46,770
44,436
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
687,604
718,819
938,177
834,553
1,025,507
1,049,896
1,308,122
1,405,653
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,064,948
1,045,760
1,198,704
1,157,815
1,385,041
1,425,690
1,640,493
1,752,434
Passenger Load Factor (%)
64.6%
68.7%
78.3%
72.1%
74.0%
73.6%
79.7%
80.2%
Passengers Carried
396,583
424,614
554,155
497,316
639,755
650,066
798,479
830,501
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
10,961
10,579
12,681
12,951
12,908
13,817
14,491
14,407
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,347,190
1,442,412
1,846,715
2,119,616
2,494,021
2,644,461
2,794,860
2,833,091
Available Seat Km ('000)
2,545,181
2,504,531
2,727,231
2,896,315
3,142,505
3,089,473
3,181,450
3,346,829
Passenger Load Factor (%)
52.9%
57.6%
67.7%
73.2%
79.4%
85.6%
87.8%
84.7%
Passengers Carried
242,170
260,250
320,506
352,302
413,081
443,433
465,183
467,248
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
41,094
39,810
48,401
49,276
47,855
48,290
46,521
48,414
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
925,858
903,646
1,022,226
1,022,314
1,095,681
1,161,751
1,429,410
1,456,968
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,255,699
1,266,932
1,437,958
1,440,202
1,533,463
1,581,752
1,757,563
1,771,928
Passenger Load Factor (%)
73.7%
71.3%
71.1%
71.0%
71.5%
73.4%
81.3%
82.2%
Passengers Carried
229,930
232,159
273,672
260,844
286,340
297,341
365,449
374,651
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
9,507
9,464
10,944
11,049
10,928
10,785
10,358
10,433
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,802,736
1,354,614
1,996,366
2,332,380
2,805,398
3,345,822
3,517,401
3,336,565
Available Seat Km ('000)
2,707,339
2,204,296
2,800,356
3,208,321
3,563,136
3,792,075
3,911,106
3,898,309
Passenger Load Factor (%)
66.6%
61.5%
71.3%
72.7%
78.7%
88.2%
89.9%
85.6%
Passengers Carried
198,168
149,769
219,141
255,004
307,212
364,144
382,880
363,856
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
14,772
14,515
17,513
19,266
17,809
18,316
17,610
19,708
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
602,622
565,641
671,026
694,557
729,488
708,692
782,178
787,282
Available Seat Km ('000)
766,213
740,074
841,014
853,204
880,634
850,555
897,798
900,648
Passenger Load Factor (%)
78.6%
76.4%
79.8%
81.4%
82.8%
83.3%
87.1%
87.4%
Passengers Carried
55,863
52,610
61,661
64,797
67,472
65,722
73,158
72,774
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
4,002
4,228
4,695
4,612
4,852
4,574
4,853
4,615
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.