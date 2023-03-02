Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : December 2022 - Earnings Call Presentation
2022 Results
Investor Presentation
KEY
1.
2.
3.
4.
TAKEAWAYS
SUMMARY
2022
2022
STRATEGY
OF 2022
OPERATIONAL
FINANCIAL
AND
HIGHLIGHTS
HIGHLIGHTS
TARGETS
Cargo Revenue Cash & Liquidity Ex-Fuel CASK
39% higher revenue
achieved in 2022 compared to 2019.
mn USD
18,426
13,229
2019
2022
Passenger revenue
surpassed 2019 levels
by 28% as demand gained momentum.
mn USD
14,291
11,167
2019
2022
Cargo revenue more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2019.
mn USD
3,735
1,688
2019
2022
Liquidity remains strong
with ~4.7 bn USD
Cash & Eqv.
mn USD
Ex-Fuel unit cost
decreased by 2% in
2022 compared to 2019.
USc
4.67
4.58
2019
2022
Turkish Airlines offered the highest seat capacity in the world among the network carriers
International Seat Capacity Ranking
1
(2022)
Top 10 Airports in Europe
2
(2022)
Turkish
57.9
Airlines
54.9
Emirates
Lufthansa
43.8
Qatar
41.1
American
40.7
British
35.7
Air France
34.2
United
33.2
Delta
25.2
KLM
24.0
1 Source: OAG.
Ranked 3
rd in 2019 with 54.1 mn.
Istanbul (IST)
London (LHR)
Parıs (CDG)
Amsterdam
Madrid
Barcelona
41.6
London (LGW)
32.8
Munich
31.6
31.2
Antalya
2In terms of Passenger Volume (thousand). Source: ACI Europe.
Ranked 3
rd in 2019 with 68.5 mn.
Turkish Airlines climbed to
1 st place in 2022 from 3 rd place in 2019 among the global network carriers.
Turkish Airlines' main hub, Istanbul Airport was Europe's busiest airport in 2022.
We have one of the lowest cost base compared to our peers
During the pandemic, we continued to invest in our fleet and workforce while preserving our unit cost advantage.
Doing so allowed us to capitalize on surging passenger demand and capture significant market share profitably.
Ex-Fuel CASK (USc)
2022 Network Airlines Average
8.2 Usc*
2019
-43%
6.9
6.7
6.3
5.4
4.7
4.6
2022
11.4
9.4
9.5
8.0
7.4
7.3
7.2
6.5
Turkish Airlines
IAG
AF-KLM
United
American
Delta
2
Lufthansa G.
Passenger Capacity (ASK
1)
7%
-22%
-15%
-13%
-9%
-15%
-30%
Number of Aircraft
-11%
-7%
-6%
-2%
-6%
-1%
-6%
Number of Personnel
4%
-10%
-13%
-3%
-3%
1%
-22%
1ASK: Available Seat Kilometers
2LTM 9M'22 data for Lufthansa Group
5
Source: Company reports.
All news about TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
Sales 2022
318 B
16 823 M
16 823 M
Net income 2022
47 095 M
2 494 M
2 494 M
Net Debt 2022
186 B
9 838 M
9 838 M
P/E ratio 2022
4,20x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
204 B
10 778 M
10 778 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,23x
EV / Sales 2023
1,08x
Nbr of Employees
38 097
Free-Float
50,9%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
147,50 TRY
Average target price
183,70 TRY
Spread / Average Target
24,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.