  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
  News
  Summary
    THYAO   TRATHYAO91M5

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI

(THYAO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-02-28
147.50 TRY   +2.72%
10:32aTürk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : December 2022 - Earnings Call Presentation
03/01Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : 2022 12 Months Financial Statements - USD
03/01Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : 2022 12 Months Financial Statements - TL
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : December 2022 - Earnings Call Presentation

03/02/2023 | 10:32am EST
2022 Results

Investor Presentation

KEY

1.

2.

3.

4.

TAKEAWAYS

SUMMARY

2022

2022

STRATEGY

OF 2022

OPERATIONAL

FINANCIAL

AND

HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

TARGETS

2

Total Revenues

Passenger

Revenue

Cargo Revenue Cash & Liquidity Ex-Fuel CASK

39% higher revenue

achieved in 2022 compared to 2019.

mn USD

18,426

13,229

20192022

Passenger revenue

surpassed 2019 levels

by 28% as demand gained momentum.

mn USD

14,291

11,167

20192022

Cargo revenue more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2019.

mn USD

3,735

1,688

20192022

Liquidity remains strong

with ~4.7 bn USD

Cash & Eqv.

mn USD

31 Dec. 2022

4,701

31 Dec. 2021

2,682

Ex-Fuel unit cost

decreased by 2% in

2022 compared to 2019.

USc

4.674.58

20192022

Turkish Airlines offered the highest seat capacity in the world among the network carriers

International Seat Capacity Ranking1

(2022)

Top 10 Airports in Europe2

(2022)

Turkish

57.9

Airlines

54.9

Emirates

Lufthansa

43.8

Qatar

41.1

American

40.7

British

35.7

Air France

34.2

United

33.2

Delta

25.2

KLM

24.0

1 Source: OAG.

Ranked 3rd in 2019 with 54.1 mn.

Istanbul (IST)

London (LHR)

Parıs (CDG)

Amsterdam

Madrid

Barcelona

41.6

London (LGW)

32.8

Munich

31.6

31.2

Antalya

2In terms of Passenger Volume (thousand). Source: ACI Europe.

64.3

61.6

57.5

52.5

50.6

Ranked 3rd in 2019 with 68.5 mn.

Turkish Airlines climbed to 1st place in 2022 from 3rd place in 2019 among the global network carriers.

Turkish Airlines' main hub, Istanbul Airport was Europe's busiest airport in 2022.

4

We have one of the lowest cost base compared to our peers

During the pandemic, we continued to invest in our fleet and workforce while preserving our unit cost advantage.

Doing so allowed us to capitalize on surging passenger demand and capture significant market share profitably.

Ex-Fuel CASK (USc)

2022 Network Airlines Average 8.2 Usc*

2019

-43%

6.9

6.7

6.3

5.4

4.7

4.6

2022

11.4

9.4

9.5

8.0

7.4

7.3

7.2

6.5

(vs. 2019)

Turkish Airlines

IAG

AF-KLM

United

American

Delta

2

Lufthansa G.

Passenger Capacity (ASK1)

7%

-22%

-15%

-13%

-9%

-15%

-30%

Number of Aircraft

-11%

-7%

-6%

-2%

-6%

-1%

-6%

Number of Personnel

4%

-10%

-13%

-3%

-3%

1%

-22%

1ASK: Available Seat Kilometers

2LTM 9M'22 data for Lufthansa Group

5

Source: Company reports.

Disclaimer

Turkish Airlines AO published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 15:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 318 B 16 823 M 16 823 M
Net income 2022 47 095 M 2 494 M 2 494 M
Net Debt 2022 186 B 9 838 M 9 838 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 204 B 10 778 M 10 778 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 38 097
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
Duration : Period :
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 147,50 TRY
Average target price 183,70 TRY
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bilal Eksi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murat Seker Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ahmet Bolat Chairman
Levent Konukcu Chief Investment & Technology Officer
Kerem Kiziltunc Chief IT & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI4.68%10 778
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.44%27 485
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.17.19%24 574
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.32%23 096
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.80%18 890
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.81%18 222