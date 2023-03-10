Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : February 2023 Traffic Results

Total domestic and international data includes all flights.

Please note that above data do not include free of charge flights operated between February 6 and 28 within the scope of relief efforts related to the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. During February, our Incorporation carried 433 thousand search&rescue teams and citizens to the region, evacuated 430 thousand citizens from the region and transported 16 thousand tons of aid materials to the affected area.

TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS

Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com