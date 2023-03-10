Advanced search
    THYAO   TRATHYAO91M5

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI

(THYAO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-03-08
140.50 TRY   +0.29%
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : February 2023 Traffic Results

03/10/2023 | 01:24am EST
TRAFFIC DATA - FEBRUARY 2023

2022

TOTAL

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

Available Seat Km ('000)

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

Passenger Load Factor (%)

Passengers Carried

Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

Fleet

Seat Capacity

Number of Destinations (City)

Km Flown ('000)

Hours Flown

27.827

12.043.408

8.254.247

68,5%

3.976.675

1.227.590

119.313

372

75.275

329

58.448

90.225

31.070

15.410.517

12.521.982

81,3%

4.852.714

2.082.733

101.776

400

81.081

337

69.301

110.532

11,7%

28,0%

51,7%

12,7 pt

22,0%

69,7% -14,7% 7,5% 7,7% 2,4% 18,6% 22,5%

2022

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

11.677

Available Seat Km ('000)

1.358.220

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

1.143.022

Passenger Load Factor (%)

84,2%

Passengers Carried

1.666.003

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

4.313

Km Flown ('000)

7.881

DOMESTIC

2023

10.384

1.199.031

965.564

80,5%

1.424.311

3.789

6.871

Change (%)

-11,1%

-11,7%

-15,5%

-3,6 pt

-14,5%

-12,2%

-12,8%

2022

INTERNATIONAL

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

Available Seat Km ('000)

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

Passenger Load Factor (%)

Passengers Carried

Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

Km Flown ('000)

16.150

10.685.188

7.111.225

66,6%

2.310.672

1.083.082

114.999

50.567

20.686

14.211.486

11.556.418

81,3%

3.428.403

1.345.670

97.988

62.430

28,1%

33,0%

62,5%

14,8 pt

48,4%

24,2% -14,8%

23,5%

Total domestic and international data includes all flights.

Please note that above data do not include free of charge flights operated between February 6 and 28 within the scope of relief efforts related to the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. During February, our Incorporation carried 433 thousand search&rescue teams and citizens to the region, evacuated 430 thousand citizens from the region and transported 16 thousand tons of aid materials to the affected area.

TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS

Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com

TRAFFIC DATA - FEBRUARY 2023

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

  1. America Africa
    C.& S. America Domestic
    TOTAL

2022

718.803

2.112.972

1.437.386

1.354.575

903.646

565.641

1.135.696

8.228.720

2023

1.120.511

2.979.871

3.164.239

2.001.398

1.165.034

854.698

963.024

12.248.775

Change (%)

55,9%

41,0%

120,1%

47,8%

28,9%

51,1%

-15,2%

48,9%

Available Seat Km ('000)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

  1. America Africa
    C.& S. America Domestic
    TOTAL

2022

1.045.987

2.913.953

2.495.744

2.204.296

1.266.932

740.074

1.350.894

12.017.881

2023

1.430.742

3.741.212

3.680.241

2.474.615

1.533.243

1.013.302

1.183.601

15.056.956

Change (%)

36,8%

28,4%

47,5%

12,3%

21,0%

36,9%

-12,4%

25,3%

Load Factor (%)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

  1. America Africa
    C.& S. America Domestic
    TOTAL

2022

68,7%

72,5%

57,6%

61,5%

71,3%

76,4%

84,1%

68,5%

2023

78,3%

79,6%

86,0%

80,9%

76,0%

84,3%

81,4%

81,3%

Change (pt)

9,6 pt

7,1 pt

28,4 pt

19,4 pt

4,7 pt

7,9 pt -2,7 pt

12,9 pt

TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail: ir@thy.com

TRAFFIC DATA - FEBRUARY 2023

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Passengers Carried

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

  1. America Africa
    C.& S. America Domestic
    TOTAL

424.606

1.186.738

257.382

149.765

232.159

52.610

1.657.826

3.961.086

590.260

1.638.507

486.304

217.443

288.778

78.736

1.420.399

4.720.427

39,0%

38,1%

88,9%

45,2%

24,4%

49,7%

-14,3%

19,2%

Cargo & Mail Carried (tons)

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

  1. America Africa
    C.& S. America Domestic
    TOTAL

10.579

36.059

39.766

14.515

9.464

4.228

4.313

118.923

8.747

30.420

33.113

11.260

9.009

3.540

3.708

99.797

-17,3%

-15,6%

-16,7%

-22,4%

-4,8%

-16,3%

-14,0%

-16,1%

The data represented in the Regional Breakdown section include scheduled and additional flights, excluding hajj and

charter flights.

TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS

Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com

TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - FEBRUARY 2023

2022

TOTAL

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

Available Seat Km ('000)

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

Passenger Load Factor (%)

Passengers Carried

Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

Fleet

Seat Capacity

Number of Destinations (City)

Km Flown ('000)

Hours Flown

57.041

25.054.787

16.830.644

67,2%

7.873.798

2.533.571

239.628

372

75.275

329

121.296

188.082

70.732

33.499.880

27.116.705

80,9%

10.940.397

4.343.988

220.810

400

81.081

337

151.932

243.009

24,0%

33,7%

61,1%

13,8 pt

38,9%

71,5% -7,9% 7,5% 7,7% 2,4% 25,3% 29,2%

2022

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

23.271

Available Seat Km ('000)

2.702.752

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

2.209.529

Passenger Load Factor (%)

81,8%

Passengers Carried

3.228.445

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

9.272

Km Flown ('000)

15.829

DOMESTIC

2023

26.100

3.081.871

2.514.569

81,6%

3.655.613

8.027

17.610

Change (%)

12,2%

14,0%

13,8%

-0,2 pt

13,2%

-13,4%

11,2%

2022

INTERNATIONAL

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

Available Seat Km ('000)

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

Passenger Load Factor (%)

Passengers Carried

Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

Km Flown ('000)

33.770

22.352.035

14.621.115

65,4%

4.645.353

2.111.782

230.356

105.466

44.632

30.418.009

24.602.136

80,9%

7.284.784

2.940.796

212.784

134.322

32,2%

36,1%

68,3%

15,5 pt

56,8%

39,3% -7,6%

27,4%

Total domestic and international data includes all flights.

Please note that above data do not include free of charge flights operated between February 6 and 28 within the scope of relief efforts related to the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. During February, our Incorporation carried 433 thousand search&rescue teams and citizens to the region, evacuated 430 thousand citizens from the region and transported 16 thousand tons of aid materials to the affected area.

TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS

Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com

TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - FEBRUARY 2023

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

  1. America Africa
    C.& S. America Domestic
    TOTAL

2022

1.406.405

4.237.813

2.778.572

3.157.294

1.829.492

1.168.263

2.190.462

16.768.301

2023

2.359.622

6.314.863

6.541.033

4.602.921

2.434.347

1.752.268

2.503.997

26.509.051

Change (%)

67,8%

49,0%

135,4%

45,8%

33,1%

50,0%

14,3%

58,1%

Available Seat Km ('000)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

  1. America Africa
    C.& S. America Domestic
    TOTAL

2022

2.110.935

6.225.374

5.031.209

4.911.635

2.523.319

1.506.287

2.683.684

24.992.444

2023

3.056.749

8.088.015

7.643.229

5.546.887

3.167.223

2.132.445

3.047.793

32.682.341

Change (%)

44,8%

29,9%

51,9%

12,9%

25,5%

41,6%

13,6%

30,8%

Load Factor (%)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

  1. America Africa
    C.& S. America Domestic
    TOTAL

2022

66,6%

68,1%

55,2%

64,3%

72,5%

77,6%

81,6%

67,1%

2023

77,2%

78,1%

85,6%

83,0%

76,9%

82,2%

82,2%

81,1%

Change (pt)

10,6 pt

10,0 pt

30,4 pt

18,7 pt

4,4 pt

4,6 pt

0,5 pt

14,0 pt

TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail: ir@thy.com

Disclaimer

Turkish Airlines AO published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 442 B 23 343 M 23 343 M
Net income 2023 51 835 M 2 735 M 2 735 M
Net Debt 2023 231 B 12 206 M 12 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,73x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 194 B 10 231 M 10 231 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 38 097
Free-Float 50,9%
