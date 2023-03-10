Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : February 2023 Traffic Results
TRAFFIC DATA - FEBRUARY 2023
2022
TOTAL
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
Available Seat Km ('000)
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
Passenger Load Factor (%)
Passengers Carried
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
Fleet
Seat Capacity
Number of Destinations (City)
Km Flown ('000)
Hours Flown
27.827
12.043.408
8.254.247
68,5%
3.976.675
1.227.590
119.313
372
75.275
329
58.448
90.225
31.070
15.410.517
12.521.982
81,3%
4.852.714
2.082.733
101.776
400
81.081
337
69.301
110.532
11,7%
28,0%
51,7%
12,7 pt
22,0%
69,7% -14,7% 7,5% 7,7% 2,4% 18,6% 22,5%
2022
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
11.677
Available Seat Km ('000)
1.358.220
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1.143.022
Passenger Load Factor (%)
84,2%
Passengers Carried
1.666.003
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
4.313
Km Flown ('000)
7.881
DOMESTIC
2023
10.384
1.199.031
965.564
80,5%
1.424.311
3.789
6.871
Change (%)
-11,1%
-11,7%
-15,5%
-3,6 pt
-14,5%
-12,2%
-12,8%
2022
INTERNATIONAL
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
Available Seat Km ('000)
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
Passenger Load Factor (%)
Passengers Carried
Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
Km Flown ('000)
16.150
10.685.188
7.111.225
66,6%
2.310.672
1.083.082
114.999
50.567
20.686
14.211.486
11.556.418
81,3%
3.428.403
1.345.670
97.988
62.430
28,1%
33,0%
62,5%
14,8 pt
48,4%
24,2% -14,8%
23,5%
Total domestic and international data includes all flights.
Please note that above data do not include free of charge flights operated between February 6 and 28 within the scope of relief efforts related to the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. During February, our Incorporation carried 433 thousand search&rescue teams and citizens to the region, evacuated 430 thousand citizens from the region and transported 16 thousand tons of aid materials to the affected area.
The data represented in the Regional Breakdown section include scheduled and additional flights, excluding hajj and
charter flights.
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS
Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com
TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - FEBRUARY 2023
2022
TOTAL
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
Available Seat Km ('000)
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
Passenger Load Factor (%)
Passengers Carried
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
Fleet
Seat Capacity
Number of Destinations (City)
Km Flown ('000)
Hours Flown
57.041
25.054.787
16.830.644
67,2%
7.873.798
2.533.571
239.628
372
75.275
329
121.296
188.082
70.732
33.499.880
27.116.705
80,9%
10.940.397
4.343.988
220.810
400
81.081
337
151.932
243.009
24,0%
33,7%
61,1%
13,8 pt
38,9%
71,5% -7,9% 7,5% 7,7% 2,4% 25,3% 29,2%
2022
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
23.271
Available Seat Km ('000)
2.702.752
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
2.209.529
Passenger Load Factor (%)
81,8%
Passengers Carried
3.228.445
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
9.272
Km Flown ('000)
15.829
DOMESTIC
2023
26.100
3.081.871
2.514.569
81,6%
3.655.613
8.027
17.610
Change (%)
12,2%
14,0%
13,8%
-0,2 pt
13,2%
-13,4%
11,2%
2022
INTERNATIONAL
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
Available Seat Km ('000)
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
Passenger Load Factor (%)
Passengers Carried
Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
Km Flown ('000)
33.770
22.352.035
14.621.115
65,4%
4.645.353
2.111.782
230.356
105.466
44.632
30.418.009
24.602.136
80,9%
7.284.784
2.940.796
212.784
134.322
32,2%
36,1%
68,3%
15,5 pt
56,8%
39,3% -7,6%
27,4%
Total domestic and international data includes all flights.
Please note that above data do not include free of charge flights operated between February 6 and 28 within the scope of relief efforts related to the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. During February, our Incorporation carried 433 thousand search&rescue teams and citizens to the region, evacuated 430 thousand citizens from the region and transported 16 thousand tons of aid materials to the affected area.
