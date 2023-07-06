TRAFFIC DATA - JUNE 2023

2022

TOTAL

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights) Available Seat Km ('000)

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

Passenger Load Factor (%)

Passengers Carried

Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried Cargo and Mail (Tons)

Fleet

Seat Capacity

Number of Destinations (City) Km Flown ('000)

Hours Flown

42.829 18.783.949 15.706.824

83,6% 6.892.469 2.079.372

146.514

380

76.808

335

89.596

142.037

47.832

20.514.739

17.124.958

83,5%

7.724.330

2.315.918

140.223

419

85.559

339

94.673

152.262

11,7%

9,2%

9,0% -0,1 pt 12,1% 11,4% -4,3% 10,3% 11,4%

1,2%

5,7%

7,2%

2022

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

16.028

Available Seat Km ('000)

1.844.669

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

1.608.780

Passenger Load Factor (%)

87,2%

Passengers Carried

2.398.577

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

4.967

Km Flown ('000)

10.753

DOMESTIC

2023

20.358

2.477.244

2.074.457

83,7%

3.018.772

4.545

13.903

Change (%)

27,0%

34,3%

28,9% -3,5 pt 25,9% -8,5% 29,3%

2022

INTERNATIONAL

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights) Available Seat Km ('000)

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

Passenger Load Factor (%)

Passengers Carried

Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger Cargo and Mail (Tons)

Km Flown ('000)

26.801 16.939.280 14.098.043

83,2% 4.493.892 2.414.520

141.547

78.843

27.474

18.037.495

15.050.501

83,4%

4.705.558

2.389.640

135.678

80.769

2,5%

6,5%

6,8%

0,2 pt

4,7% -1,0%-4,1% 2,4%

Total domestic and international data includes all flights.

TRAFFIC DATA - JUNE 2023

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

N. America

Africa

C.& S. America

Domestic

TOTAL

1.049.918

3.950.394

2.641.458

3.345.919

1.161.742

708.638

1.592.484

14.450.552

1.212.083

3.946.607

3.316.548

3.290.048

1.194.270

906.134

2.057.236

15.922.925

15,4%

-0,1%

25,6%

-1,7%

2,8%

27,9%

29,2%

10,2%

Available Seat Km ('000)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

N. America

Africa

C.& S. America

Domestic

TOTAL

2022

1.425.690

4.875.544

3.082.123

3.792.075

1.581.752

850.555

1.826.033

17.433.772

2023

1.778.585

4.909.403

3.857.544

3.571.475

1.544.135

1.036.204

2.455.749

19.153.094

Change (%)

24,8%

0,7%

25,2%

-5,8%

-2,4%

21,8%

34,5%

9,9%

Load Factor (%)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

N. America

Africa

C.& S. America

Domestic

TOTAL

2022

73,6%

81,0%

85,7%

88,2%

73,4%

83,3%

87,2%

82,9%

2023

68,1%

80,4%

86,0%

92,1%

77,3%

87,4%

83,8%

83,1%

Change (pt)

-5,5 pt -0,6 pt 0,3 pt 3,9 pt 3,9 pt 4,1 pt -3,4 pt

0,2 pt

TRAFFIC DATA - JUNE 2023

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Passengers Carried

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

  1. America Africa
    C.& S. America Domestic
    TOTAL

650.078

2.150.129

440.249

364.155

297.343

65.686

2.378.997

6.346.637

743.905

2.198.524

522.468

356.078

311.832

85.618

2.998.982

7.217.407

14,4%

2,3%

18,7%

-2,2%

4,9%

30,3%

26,1%

13,7%

Cargo & Mail Carried (tons)

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

  1. America Africa
    C.& S. America Domestic
    TOTAL

13.817

44.393

48.195

18.316

10.785

4.574

4.965

145.046

10.787

41.020

48.166

18.201

11.196

4.424

4.545

138.338

-21,9%

-7,6%

-0,1%

-0,6%

3,8%

-3,3%

-8,5%

-4,6%

The data represented in the Regional Breakdown section include scheduled and additional flights, excluding hajj and

charter flights.

TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - JUNE 2023

2022

TOTAL

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

Available Seat Km ('000)

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

Passenger Load Factor (%)

Passengers Carried

Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

Fleet

Seat Capacity

Number of Destinations (City)

Km Flown ('000)

Hours Flown

204.849

90.637.229

68.549.152

75,6%

30.906.949

9.872.154

819.264

380

76.808

335

433.441

678.721

247.735

110.878.902

90.399.719

81,5%

38.703.323

13.962.647

750.175

419

85.559

339

511.869

814.444

20,9%

22,3%

31,9%

5,9 pt

25,2%

41,4% -8,4% 10,3% 11,4% 1,2% 18,1% 20,0%

2022

DOMESTIC

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

Available Seat Km ('000)

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

Passenger Load Factor (%)

Passengers Carried

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

Km Flown ('000)

81.077

9.372.974

7.839.409

83,6%

11.625.996

28.698

54.241

100.243

12.136.869

9.825.091

81,0%

14.183.837

26.930

68.713

23,6%

29,5%

25,3% -2,7 pt 22,0% -6,2% 26,7%

2022

INTERNATIONAL

2023

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

Available Seat Km ('000)

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

Passenger Load Factor (%)

Passengers Carried

Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

Km Flown ('000)

123.772

81.264.255

60.709.744

74,7%

19.280.953

9.408.799

790.567

379.200

147.492

98.742.033

80.574.628

81,6%

24.519.486

10.556.839

723.246

443.156

19,2%

21,5%

32,7%

6,9 pt

27,2%

12,2% -8,5%

16,9%

Total domestic and international data includes all flights.

Please note that above data do not include free of charge flights operated between February 6 and May 31 within the scope of relief efforts related to the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. During this period, our Incorporation carried 433 thousand search&rescue teams and citizens to the region, evacuated 430 thousand citizens from the region and transported 36 thousand tons of aid materials to the affected area.

TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - JUNE 2023

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

2022

2023

Change (%)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

N. America

Africa

C.& S. America

Domestic

TOTAL

5.254.532

17.731.489

11.866.177

13.639.826

6.131.427

3.971.960

7.771.057

66.366.467

7.382.873

21.164.553

19.671.413

16.303.699

7.332.702

5.444.433

9.751.399

87.051.072

40,5%

19,4%

65,8%

19,5%

19,6%

37,1%

25,5%

31,2%

Available Seat Km ('000)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

N. America

Africa

C.& S. America

Domestic

TOTAL

2022

7.278.185

23.197.148

16.852.079

18.278.907

8.516.891

4.931.695

9.301.733

88.356.638

2023

10.060.815

26.720.788

23.162.374

19.023.748

9.612.575

6.390.483

12.023.388

106.994.171

Change (%)

38,2%

15,2%

37,4%

4,1%

12,9%

29,6%

29,3%

21,1%

Load Factor (%)

Middle East

Europe

Far East

N. America

Africa

C.& S. America

Domestic

TOTAL

2022

72,2%

76,4%

70,4%

74,6%

72,0%

80,5%

83,5%

75,1%

2023

73,4%

79,2%

84,9%

85,7%

76,3%

85,2%

81,1%

81,4%

Change (pt)

1,2 pt

2,8 pt

14,5 pt

11,1 pt

4,3 pt

4,7 pt -2,4 pt

6,2 pt

