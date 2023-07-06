TRAFFIC DATA - JUNE 2023
2022
TOTAL
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights) Available Seat Km ('000)
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
Passenger Load Factor (%)
Passengers Carried
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried Cargo and Mail (Tons)
Fleet
Seat Capacity
Number of Destinations (City) Km Flown ('000)
Hours Flown
42.829 18.783.949 15.706.824
83,6% 6.892.469 2.079.372
146.514
380
76.808
335
89.596
142.037
47.832
20.514.739
17.124.958
83,5%
7.724.330
2.315.918
140.223
419
85.559
339
94.673
152.262
11,7%
9,2%
9,0% -0,1 pt 12,1% 11,4% -4,3% 10,3% 11,4%
1,2%
5,7%
7,2%
2022
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
16.028
Available Seat Km ('000)
1.844.669
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1.608.780
Passenger Load Factor (%)
87,2%
Passengers Carried
2.398.577
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
4.967
Km Flown ('000)
10.753
DOMESTIC
2023
20.358
2.477.244
2.074.457
83,7%
3.018.772
4.545
13.903
Change (%)
27,0%
34,3%
28,9% -3,5 pt 25,9% -8,5% 29,3%
2022
INTERNATIONAL
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights) Available Seat Km ('000)
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
Passenger Load Factor (%)
Passengers Carried
Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger Cargo and Mail (Tons)
Km Flown ('000)
26.801 16.939.280 14.098.043
83,2% 4.493.892 2.414.520
141.547
78.843
27.474
18.037.495
15.050.501
83,4%
4.705.558
2.389.640
135.678
80.769
2,5%
6,5%
6,8%
0,2 pt
4,7% -1,0%-4,1% 2,4%
Total domestic and international data includes all flights.
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS
Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com
TRAFFIC DATA - JUNE 2023
SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
2022
2023
Change (%)
Middle East
Europe
Far East
N. America
Africa
C.& S. America
Domestic
TOTAL
1.049.918
3.950.394
2.641.458
3.345.919
1.161.742
708.638
1.592.484
14.450.552
1.212.083
3.946.607
3.316.548
3.290.048
1.194.270
906.134
2.057.236
15.922.925
15,4%
-0,1%
25,6%
-1,7%
2,8%
27,9%
29,2%
10,2%
Available Seat Km ('000)
Middle East
Europe
Far East
N. America
Africa
C.& S. America
Domestic
TOTAL
2022
1.425.690
4.875.544
3.082.123
3.792.075
1.581.752
850.555
1.826.033
17.433.772
2023
1.778.585
4.909.403
3.857.544
3.571.475
1.544.135
1.036.204
2.455.749
19.153.094
Change (%)
24,8%
0,7%
25,2%
-5,8%
-2,4%
21,8%
34,5%
9,9%
Load Factor (%)
Middle East
Europe
Far East
N. America
Africa
C.& S. America
Domestic
TOTAL
2022
73,6%
81,0%
85,7%
88,2%
73,4%
83,3%
87,2%
82,9%
2023
68,1%
80,4%
86,0%
92,1%
77,3%
87,4%
83,8%
83,1%
Change (pt)
-5,5 pt -0,6 pt 0,3 pt 3,9 pt 3,9 pt 4,1 pt -3,4 pt
0,2 pt
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS Phone: +90 212 463 63 63|E-mail:ir@thy.com
TRAFFIC DATA - JUNE 2023
SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Passengers Carried
2022
2023
Change (%)
Middle East
Europe
Far East
- America Africa
C.& S. America Domestic
TOTAL
650.078
2.150.129
440.249
364.155
297.343
65.686
2.378.997
6.346.637
743.905
2.198.524
522.468
356.078
311.832
85.618
2.998.982
7.217.407
14,4%
2,3%
18,7%
-2,2%
4,9%
30,3%
26,1%
13,7%
Cargo & Mail Carried (tons)
2022
2023
Change (%)
Middle East
Europe
Far East
- America Africa
C.& S. America Domestic
TOTAL
13.817
44.393
48.195
18.316
10.785
4.574
4.965
145.046
10.787
41.020
48.166
18.201
11.196
4.424
4.545
138.338
-21,9%
-7,6%
-0,1%
-0,6%
3,8%
-3,3%
-8,5%
-4,6%
The data represented in the Regional Breakdown section include scheduled and additional flights, excluding hajj and
charter flights.
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS
Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com
TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - JUNE 2023
2022
TOTAL
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
Available Seat Km ('000)
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
Passenger Load Factor (%)
Passengers Carried
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
Fleet
Seat Capacity
Number of Destinations (City)
Km Flown ('000)
Hours Flown
204.849
90.637.229
68.549.152
75,6%
30.906.949
9.872.154
819.264
380
76.808
335
433.441
678.721
247.735
110.878.902
90.399.719
81,5%
38.703.323
13.962.647
750.175
419
85.559
339
511.869
814.444
20,9%
22,3%
31,9%
5,9 pt
25,2%
41,4% -8,4% 10,3% 11,4% 1,2% 18,1% 20,0%
2022
DOMESTIC
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
Available Seat Km ('000)
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
Passenger Load Factor (%)
Passengers Carried
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
Km Flown ('000)
81.077
9.372.974
7.839.409
83,6%
11.625.996
28.698
54.241
100.243
12.136.869
9.825.091
81,0%
14.183.837
26.930
68.713
23,6%
29,5%
25,3% -2,7 pt 22,0% -6,2% 26,7%
2022
INTERNATIONAL
2023
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
Available Seat Km ('000)
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
Passenger Load Factor (%)
Passengers Carried
Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
Km Flown ('000)
123.772
81.264.255
60.709.744
74,7%
19.280.953
9.408.799
790.567
379.200
147.492
98.742.033
80.574.628
81,6%
24.519.486
10.556.839
723.246
443.156
19,2%
21,5%
32,7%
6,9 pt
27,2%
12,2% -8,5%
16,9%
Total domestic and international data includes all flights.
Please note that above data do not include free of charge flights operated between February 6 and May 31 within the scope of relief efforts related to the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. During this period, our Incorporation carried 433 thousand search&rescue teams and citizens to the region, evacuated 430 thousand citizens from the region and transported 36 thousand tons of aid materials to the affected area.
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS
Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com
TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - JUNE 2023
SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
2022
2023
Change (%)
Middle East
Europe
Far East
N. America
Africa
C.& S. America
Domestic
TOTAL
5.254.532
17.731.489
11.866.177
13.639.826
6.131.427
3.971.960
7.771.057
66.366.467
7.382.873
21.164.553
19.671.413
16.303.699
7.332.702
5.444.433
9.751.399
87.051.072
40,5%
19,4%
65,8%
19,5%
19,6%
37,1%
25,5%
31,2%
Available Seat Km ('000)
Middle East
Europe
Far East
N. America
Africa
C.& S. America
Domestic
TOTAL
2022
7.278.185
23.197.148
16.852.079
18.278.907
8.516.891
4.931.695
9.301.733
88.356.638
2023
10.060.815
26.720.788
23.162.374
19.023.748
9.612.575
6.390.483
12.023.388
106.994.171
Change (%)
38,2%
15,2%
37,4%
4,1%
12,9%
29,6%
29,3%
21,1%
Load Factor (%)
Middle East
Europe
Far East
N. America
Africa
C.& S. America
Domestic
TOTAL
2022
72,2%
76,4%
70,4%
74,6%
72,0%
80,5%
83,5%
75,1%
2023
73,4%
79,2%
84,9%
85,7%
76,3%
85,2%
81,1%
81,4%
Change (pt)
1,2 pt
2,8 pt
14,5 pt
11,1 pt
4,3 pt
4,7 pt -2,4 pt
6,2 pt
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS Phone: +90 212 463 63 63|E-mail:ir@thy.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Turkish Airlines AO published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 17:13:11 UTC.