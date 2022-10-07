Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : September 2022 Traffic Results
TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2022
TOTAL
2019
2022
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
43.124
42.897
-0,5%
Available Seat Km ('000)
16.677.814
19.326.771
15,9%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
13.826.218
16.504.580
19,4%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
82,9%
85,4%
2,5 pt
Passengers Carried
6.741.711
7.282.628
8,0%
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
2.193.077
2.295.806
4,7%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
134.801
144.983
7,6%
Fleet
344
390
13,4%
Seat Capacity
67.589
78.909
16,7%
Number of Destinations (City)
316
335
6,0%
Km Flown ('000)
81.946
90.079
9,9%
Hours Flown
130.660
143.057
9,5%
DOMESTIC
2019
2022
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
17.048
15.258
-10,5%
Available Seat Km ('000)
1.929.244
1.798.161
-6,8%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1.660.971
1.622.473
-2,3%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
86,1%
90,2%
4,1 pt
Passengers Carried
2.626.846
2.393.101
-8,9%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
6.316
4.818
-23,7%
Km Flown ('000)
10.740
10.430
-2,9%
INTERNATIONAL
2019
2022
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
26.076
27.639
6,0%
Available Seat Km ('000)
14.748.570
17.528.610
18,8%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
12.165.246
14.882.107
22,3%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
82,5%
84,9%
2,4 pt
Passengers Carried
4.114.865
4.889.527
18,8%
Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger
1.921.788
2.593.721
35,0%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
128.485
140.164
9,1%
Km Flown ('000)
71.206
79.649
11,9%
Total domestic and international data includes all flights.
TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS
Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:
ir@thy.com
TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2022
SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
2019
2022
Change (%)
Middle East
1.065.787
1.335.323
25,3%
Europe
3.775.140
4.354.743
15,4%
Far East
3.370.804
2.765.775
-17,9%
N. America
1.919.000
3.181.132
65,8%
Africa
1.255.280
1.304.439
3,9%
C.& S. America
468.437
782.036
66,9%
Domestic
1.653.970
1.599.826
-3,3%
TOTAL
13.508.418
15.323.274
13,4%
Available Seat Km ('000)
2019
2022
Change (%)
Middle East
1.545.960
1.694.018
9,6%
Europe
4.633.288
5.126.644
10,6%
Far East
3.993.062
3.223.753
-19,3%
N. America
2.121.074
3.784.377
78,4%
Africa
1.588.545
1.663.295
4,7%
C.& S. America
540.809
869.847
60,8%
Domestic
1.921.495
1.773.180
-7,7%
TOTAL
16.344.233
18.135.114
11,0%
Load Factor (%)
2019
2022
Change (pt)
Middle East
68,9%
78,8%
9,9 pt
Europe
81,5%
84,9%
3,5 pt
Far East
84,4%
85,8%
1,4 pt
N. America
90,5%
84,1%
-6,4 pt
Africa
79,0%
78,4%
-0,6 pt
C.& S. America
86,6%
89,9%
3,3 pt
Domestic
86,1%
90,2%
4,1 pt
TOTAL
82,6%
84,5%
1,8 pt
TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2022
SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Passengers Carried
2019
2022
Change (%)
Middle East
682.766
790.190
15,7%
Europe
2.165.380
2.374.662
9,7%
Far East
516.155
460.466
-10,8%
N. America
213.155
346.669
62,6%
Africa
330.812
335.048
1,3%
C.& S. America
43.511
72.905
67,6%
Domestic
2.618.895
2.367.254
-9,6%
TOTAL
6.570.674
6.747.194
2,7%
Cargo & Mail Carried (tons)
2019
2022
Change (%)
Middle East
14.852
14.648
-1,4%
Europe
43.254
44.000
1,7%
Far East
41.417
48.901
18,1%
N. America
12.330
16.634
34,9%
Africa
10.396
10.627
2,2%
C.& S. America
3.123
4.329
38,6%
Domestic
6.316
4.816
-23,7%
TOTAL
131.690
143.957
9,3%
The data represented in the Regional Breakdown section include scheduled and additional flights, excluding hajj and
charter flights.
TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2022
TOTAL
2019
2022
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
370.725
340.055
-8,3%
Available Seat Km ('000)
140.624.765
150.925.384
7,3%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
114.512.799
120.330.796
5,1%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
81,4%
79,7%
-1,7 pt
Passengers Carried
56.415.963
53.897.884
-4,5%
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
18.222.689
16.751.882
-8,1%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
1.117.038
1.258.569
12,7%
Fleet
344
390
13,4%
Seat Capacity
67.589
78.909
16,7%
Number of Destinations (City)
316
335
6,0%
Km Flown ('000)
693.842
717.042
3,3%
Hours Flown
1.123.975
1.125.550
0,1%
DOMESTIC
2019
2022
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
153.028
129.224
-15,6%
Available Seat Km ('000)
17.097.560
15.065.567
-11,9%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
14.781.524
13.041.516
-11,8%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
86,5%
86,6%
0,1 pt
Passengers Carried
23.420.201
19.348.685
-17,4%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
51.451
42.551
-17,3%
Km Flown ('000)
96.226
86.943
-9,6%
INTERNATIONAL
2019
2022
Change (%)
Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)
217.697
210.831
-3,2%
Available Seat Km ('000)
123.527.205
135.859.817
10,0%
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
99.731.275
107.289.280
7,6%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
80,7%
79,0%
-1,8 pt
Passengers Carried
32.995.762
34.549.199
4,7%
Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger
14.773.073
17.797.317
20,5%
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
1.065.586
1.216.017
14,1%
Km Flown ('000)
597.616
630.099
5,4%
Total domestic and international data includes all flights.
TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2022
SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
2019
2022
Change (%)
Middle East
9.684.435
9.304.152
-3,9%
Europe
29.544.643
31.407.317
6,3%
Far East
28.183.909
20.291.387
-28,0%
N. America
16.285.827
23.675.063
45,4%
Africa
10.247.965
10.318.390
0,7%
C.& S. America
3.302.676
6.323.597
91,5%
Domestic
14.645.814
12.897.016
-11,9%
TOTAL
111.895.268
114.216.922
2,1%
Available Seat Km ('000)
2019
2022
Change (%)
Middle East
13.914.940
12.365.007
-11,1%
Europe
38.197.571
39.476.771
3,3%
Far East
32.840.536
26.659.056
-18,8%
N. America
18.123.721
29.869.315
64,8%
Africa
13.385.396
13.709.131
2,4%
C.& S. America
3.826.815
7.599.988
98,6%
Domestic
16.935.677
14.912.610
-11,9%
TOTAL
137.224.654
144.591.879
5,4%
Load Factor (%)
2019
2022
Change (pt)
Middle East
69,6%
75,2%
5,6 pt
Europe
77,3%
79,6%
2,2 pt
Far East
85,8%
76,1%
-9,7 pt
N. America
89,9%
79,3%
-10,6 pt
Africa
76,6%
75,3%
-1,3 pt
C.& S. America
86,3%
83,2%
-3,1 pt
Domestic
86,5%
86,5%
0,0 pt
TOTAL
81,5%
79,0%
-2,5 pt
