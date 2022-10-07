Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THYAO   TRATHYAO91M5

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI

(THYAO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-05
84.70 TRY   -0.12%
02:52aTürk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : September 2022 Traffic Results
PU
02:52aTürk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : September 2022 Traffic Results (xlsx)
PU
01:32aTürk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : September 2022 Traffic Results

10/07/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2022

TOTAL

2019

2022

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

43.124

42.897

-0,5%

Available Seat Km ('000)

16.677.814

19.326.771

15,9%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

13.826.218

16.504.580

19,4%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

82,9%

85,4%

2,5 pt

Passengers Carried

6.741.711

7.282.628

8,0%

Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried

2.193.077

2.295.806

4,7%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

134.801

144.983

7,6%

Fleet

344

390

13,4%

Seat Capacity

67.589

78.909

16,7%

Number of Destinations (City)

316

335

6,0%

Km Flown ('000)

81.946

90.079

9,9%

Hours Flown

130.660

143.057

9,5%

DOMESTIC

2019

2022

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

17.048

15.258

-10,5%

Available Seat Km ('000)

1.929.244

1.798.161

-6,8%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

1.660.971

1.622.473

-2,3%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

86,1%

90,2%

4,1 pt

Passengers Carried

2.626.846

2.393.101

-8,9%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

6.316

4.818

-23,7%

Km Flown ('000)

10.740

10.430

-2,9%

INTERNATIONAL

2019

2022

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

26.076

27.639

6,0%

Available Seat Km ('000)

14.748.570

17.528.610

18,8%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

12.165.246

14.882.107

22,3%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

82,5%

84,9%

2,4 pt

Passengers Carried

4.114.865

4.889.527

18,8%

Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger

1.921.788

2.593.721

35,0%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

128.485

140.164

9,1%

Km Flown ('000)

71.206

79.649

11,9%

Total domestic and international data includes all flights.

TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS

Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com

TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2022

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

2019

2022

Change (%)

Middle East

1.065.787

1.335.323

25,3%

Europe

3.775.140

4.354.743

15,4%

Far East

3.370.804

2.765.775

-17,9%

N. America

1.919.000

3.181.132

65,8%

Africa

1.255.280

1.304.439

3,9%

C.& S. America

468.437

782.036

66,9%

Domestic

1.653.970

1.599.826

-3,3%

TOTAL

13.508.418

15.323.274

13,4%

Available Seat Km ('000)

2019

2022

Change (%)

Middle East

1.545.960

1.694.018

9,6%

Europe

4.633.288

5.126.644

10,6%

Far East

3.993.062

3.223.753

-19,3%

N. America

2.121.074

3.784.377

78,4%

Africa

1.588.545

1.663.295

4,7%

C.& S. America

540.809

869.847

60,8%

Domestic

1.921.495

1.773.180

-7,7%

TOTAL

16.344.233

18.135.114

11,0%

Load Factor (%)

2019

2022

Change (pt)

Middle East

68,9%

78,8%

9,9 pt

Europe

81,5%

84,9%

3,5 pt

Far East

84,4%

85,8%

1,4 pt

N. America

90,5%

84,1%

-6,4 pt

Africa

79,0%

78,4%

-0,6 pt

C.& S. America

86,6%

89,9%

3,3 pt

Domestic

86,1%

90,2%

4,1 pt

TOTAL

82,6%

84,5%

1,8 pt

TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS

Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com

TRAFFIC DATA - SEPTEMBER 2022

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Passengers Carried

2019

2022

Change (%)

Middle East

682.766

790.190

15,7%

Europe

2.165.380

2.374.662

9,7%

Far East

516.155

460.466

-10,8%

N. America

213.155

346.669

62,6%

Africa

330.812

335.048

1,3%

C.& S. America

43.511

72.905

67,6%

Domestic

2.618.895

2.367.254

-9,6%

TOTAL

6.570.674

6.747.194

2,7%

Cargo & Mail Carried (tons)

2019

2022

Change (%)

Middle East

14.852

14.648

-1,4%

Europe

43.254

44.000

1,7%

Far East

41.417

48.901

18,1%

N. America

12.330

16.634

34,9%

Africa

10.396

10.627

2,2%

C.& S. America

3.123

4.329

38,6%

Domestic

6.316

4.816

-23,7%

TOTAL

131.690

143.957

9,3%

The data represented in the Regional Breakdown section include scheduled and additional flights, excluding hajj and

charter flights.

TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS

Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com

TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2022

TOTAL

2019

2022

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

370.725

340.055

-8,3%

Available Seat Km ('000)

140.624.765

150.925.384

7,3%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

114.512.799

120.330.796

5,1%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

81,4%

79,7%

-1,7 pt

Passengers Carried

56.415.963

53.897.884

-4,5%

Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried

18.222.689

16.751.882

-8,1%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

1.117.038

1.258.569

12,7%

Fleet

344

390

13,4%

Seat Capacity

67.589

78.909

16,7%

Number of Destinations (City)

316

335

6,0%

Km Flown ('000)

693.842

717.042

3,3%

Hours Flown

1.123.975

1.125.550

0,1%

DOMESTIC

2019

2022

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

153.028

129.224

-15,6%

Available Seat Km ('000)

17.097.560

15.065.567

-11,9%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

14.781.524

13.041.516

-11,8%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

86,5%

86,6%

0,1 pt

Passengers Carried

23.420.201

19.348.685

-17,4%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

51.451

42.551

-17,3%

Km Flown ('000)

96.226

86.943

-9,6%

INTERNATIONAL

2019

2022

Change (%)

Number of Landing (Passenger Flights)

217.697

210.831

-3,2%

Available Seat Km ('000)

123.527.205

135.859.817

10,0%

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

99.731.275

107.289.280

7,6%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

80,7%

79,0%

-1,8 pt

Passengers Carried

32.995.762

34.549.199

4,7%

Excl. Int-to-Int Transfer Passenger

14.773.073

17.797.317

20,5%

Cargo and Mail (Tons)

1.065.586

1.216.017

14,1%

Km Flown ('000)

597.616

630.099

5,4%

Total domestic and international data includes all flights.

TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS

Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com

TRAFFIC DATA - JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2022

SCHEDULED REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Revenue Passenger Km ('000)

2019

2022

Change (%)

Middle East

9.684.435

9.304.152

-3,9%

Europe

29.544.643

31.407.317

6,3%

Far East

28.183.909

20.291.387

-28,0%

N. America

16.285.827

23.675.063

45,4%

Africa

10.247.965

10.318.390

0,7%

C.& S. America

3.302.676

6.323.597

91,5%

Domestic

14.645.814

12.897.016

-11,9%

TOTAL

111.895.268

114.216.922

2,1%

Available Seat Km ('000)

2019

2022

Change (%)

Middle East

13.914.940

12.365.007

-11,1%

Europe

38.197.571

39.476.771

3,3%

Far East

32.840.536

26.659.056

-18,8%

N. America

18.123.721

29.869.315

64,8%

Africa

13.385.396

13.709.131

2,4%

C.& S. America

3.826.815

7.599.988

98,6%

Domestic

16.935.677

14.912.610

-11,9%

TOTAL

137.224.654

144.591.879

5,4%

Load Factor (%)

2019

2022

Change (pt)

Middle East

69,6%

75,2%

5,6 pt

Europe

77,3%

79,6%

2,2 pt

Far East

85,8%

76,1%

-9,7 pt

N. America

89,9%

79,3%

-10,6 pt

Africa

76,6%

75,3%

-1,3 pt

C.& S. America

86,3%

83,2%

-3,1 pt

Domestic

86,5%

86,5%

0,0 pt

TOTAL

81,5%

79,0%

-2,5 pt

TURKISH AIRLINES INVESTOR RELATIONS

Phone: +90 212 463 63 63| E-mail:ir@thy.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Turkish Airlines AO published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 06:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
02:52aTürk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : September 2022 Traffic Results
PU
02:52aTürk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : September 2022 Traffic Results (xlsx)
PU
01:32aTürk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
09/21SunExpress announces new 3 weekly service from Newcastle International Airport to Antal..
AQ
09/16Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : Turkish Airlines Non-Deal Roadshow in New York
PU
09/12CDB Aviation Expands Cooperation with Turkish Airlines with Introduction of Carrier's F..
AQ
09/08Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : August 2022 Traffic Results (xlsx)
PU
09/08Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : August 2022 Traffic Results
PU
08/15Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : 2022 - 2Q Earnings Call Presentation
PU
08/11Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : 2022 - 2Q Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 296 B 15 956 M 15 956 M
Net income 2022 23 835 M 1 283 M 1 283 M
Net Debt 2022 226 B 12 166 M 12 166 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 117 B 6 292 M 6 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 37 546
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
Duration : Period :
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 84,70 TRY
Average target price 78,80 TRY
Spread / Average Target -6,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bilal Eksi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Murat Seker Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Ilker Ayci Chairman
Ahmet Bolat Chief Investment & Technology Officer
Ali Serdar Yakut Chief IT & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI323.08%6 292
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.61%23 339
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-21.90%19 480
AIR CHINA LIMITED16.54%18 347
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.49%14 385
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.34%12 422