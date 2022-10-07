Advanced search
    THYAO   TRATHYAO91M5

TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI

(THYAO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-05
84.70 TRY   -0.12%
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : September 2022 Traffic Results (xlsx)

10/07/2022

10/07/2022 | 02:52am EDT
Notes
MONTHLY TRAFFIC UPDATE
Please note that: Noncurrent traffic data is subject to change when the new update is available.
While total, domestic and international traffic data include all operations of Turkish Airlines, regional traffic data includes scheduled and additional flights except charter and hajj.
For further information please contact Turkish Airlines Investor Relations: Telefon: +90 212 463 63 63
E-mail: ir@thy.com
2019
TOTAL
January February March April May June July August September October November December
Number of Landing 38,737 35,057 39,058 37,466 40,900 43,898 45,791 46,694 43,124
Available Seat Km ('000) 14,603,247 13,227,300 14,824,506 14,451,294 15,638,168 16,022,378 17,282,732 17,897,325 16,677,814
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 11,597,346 10,558,304 11,991,168 11,973,732 12,118,156 12,901,431 14,378,130 15,168,314 13,826,218
Passenger Load Factor (%) 79.4% 79.8% 80.9% 82.9% 77.5% 80.5% 83.2% 84.8% 82.9%
Passengers Carried 5,672,081 5,179,661 5,886,386 5,917,921 5,863,229 6,592,877 7,134,189 7,427,908 6,741,711
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 112,186 113,618 139,744 98,442 129,441 123,890 134,580 130,337 134,801
Km Flown ('000) 72,224 65,047 73,887 70,477 77,291 79,203 85,677 88,089 81,946
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried 1,828,433 1,713,663 1,925,752 1,855,498 1,941,398 1,992,571 2,365,576 2,406,721 2,193,077
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing 16,899 15,184 16,748 15,931 16,503 18,915 17,987 17,813 17,048
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,867,418 1,678,833 1,870,266 1,766,121 1,842,266 2,118,312 2,007,946 2,017,153 1,929,244
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,628,353 1,419,922 1,582,289 1,583,340 1,508,834 1,825,237 1,793,625 1,778,953 1,660,971
Passenger Load Factor (%) 87.2% 84.6% 84.6% 89.7% 81.9% 86.2% 89.3% 88.2% 86.1%
Passengers Carried 2,569,794 2,265,213 2,518,468 2,503,584 2,396,976 2,867,312 2,855,046 2,816,962 2,626,846
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 5,075 5,012 5,874 4,552 6,242 5,807 6,640 5,933 6,316
Km Flown ('000) 10,522 9,410 10,488 9,988 10,515 11,993 11,330 11,241 10,740
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing 21,838 19,873 22,310 21,535 24,397 24,983 27,804 28,881 26,076
Available Seat Km ('000) 12,735,829 11,548,467 12,954,240 12,685,173 13,795,902 13,904,066 15,274,786 15,880,172 14,748,570
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 9,968,993 9,138,382 10,408,879 10,390,392 10,609,322 11,076,194 12,584,505 13,389,361 12,165,246
Passenger Load Factor (%) 78.3% 79.1% 80.4% 81.9% 76.9% 79.7% 82.4% 84.3% 82.5%
Passengers Carried 3,102,287 2,914,448 3,367,918 3,414,337 3,466,253 3,725,565 4,279,143 4,610,946 4,114,865
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 107,111 108,606 133,870 93,890 123,199 118,083 127,940 124,404 128,485
Km Flown ('000) 61,702 55,637 63,399 60,489 66,777 67,210 74,347 76,849 71,206
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,624,188 1,416,933 1,563,106 1,570,976 1,503,230 1,792,386 1,767,534 1,753,492 1,653,970
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,860,661 1,672,551 1,846,316 1,750,408 1,834,641 2,080,357 1,979,020 1,990,228 1,921,495
Passenger Load Factor (%) 87.3% 84.7% 84.7% 89.7% 81.9% 86.2% 89.3% 88.1% 86.1%
Passengers Carried 2,564,239 2,259,808 2,495,301 2,491,269 2,390,773 2,835,051 2,836,148 2,795,197 2,618,895
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 5,075 5,006 5,872 4,552 6,242 5,802 6,640 5,931 6,316
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 2,722,722 2,586,820 3,023,255 3,105,858 3,162,284 3,276,614 3,816,895 4,075,056 3,775,140
Available Seat Km ('000) 3,795,878 3,426,904 3,858,368 3,896,394 4,444,071 4,279,176 4,877,917 4,985,576 4,633,288
Passenger Load Factor (%) 71.7% 75.5% 78.4% 79.7% 71.2% 76.6% 78.2% 81.7% 81.5%
Passengers Carried 1,542,187 1,469,981 1,719,229 1,756,447 1,839,694 1,880,809 2,161,456 2,317,432 2,165,380
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 36,753 38,633 44,364 28,722 40,576 40,420 42,771 41,766 43,254
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 989,476 935,240 1,070,457 1,084,218 860,873 1,009,708 1,252,489 1,416,187 1,065,787
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,440,095 1,334,494 1,502,035 1,456,031 1,389,218 1,628,024 1,770,718 1,848,364 1,545,960
Passenger Load Factor (%) 68.7% 70.1% 71.3% 74.5% 62.0% 62.0% 70.7% 76.6% 68.9%
Passengers Carried 546,673 526,160 606,955 637,026 519,309 619,668 745,373 840,051 682,766
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 12,954 13,326 15,788 10,473 13,156 12,080 15,029 14,278 14,852
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 3,074,594 2,817,752 3,081,680 2,981,737 3,029,392 2,952,942 3,326,520 3,548,486 3,370,804
Available Seat Km ('000) 3,592,209 3,273,050 3,648,094 3,457,816 3,663,360 3,478,682 3,752,468 3,981,794 3,993,062
Passenger Load Factor (%) 85.6% 86.1% 84.5% 86.2% 82.7% 84.9% 88.6% 89.1% 84.4%
Passengers Carried 468,269 431,726 474,888 457,103 468,137 458,565 515,383 542,112 516,155
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 31,961 31,099 41,542 31,189 40,678 38,655 41,049 40,151 41,417
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,113,223 989,694 1,111,967 1,025,994 1,011,072 1,104,007 1,275,626 1,361,102 1,255,280
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,470,283 1,322,956 1,480,238 1,332,605 1,430,157 1,464,809 1,623,798 1,672,005 1,588,545
Passenger Load Factor (%) 75.7% 74.8% 75.1% 77.0% 70.7% 75.4% 78.6% 81.4% 79.0%
Passengers Carried 283,566 256,544 296,965 279,244 259,790 287,982 332,274 355,879 330,812
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 10,284 9,629 12,137 9,535 11,288 10,192 11,516 9,709 10,396
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,621,160 1,419,753 1,679,139 1,754,897 1,907,233 1,927,680 2,028,423 2,028,541 1,919,000
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,856,733 1,679,103 1,883,648 1,987,071 2,140,016 2,096,519 2,183,767 2,175,790 2,121,074
Passenger Load Factor (%) 87.3% 84.6% 89.1% 88.3% 89.1% 91.9% 92.9% 93.2% 90.5%
Passengers Carried 177,479 155,647 184,029 194,452 211,697 213,331 225,350 224,852 213,155
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 10,497 11,803 14,109 9,309 11,627 10,906 12,024 13,367 12,330
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 353,641 301,122 349,187 320,333 356,684 349,403 396,116 407,751 468,437
Available Seat Km ('000) 408,475 363,914 403,693 371,040 405,978 408,466 449,447 474,992 540,809
Passenger Load Factor (%) 86.6% 82.7% 86.5% 86.3% 87.9% 85.5% 88.1% 85.8% 86.6%
Passengers Carried 38,230 32,246 37,880 33,935 35,339 35,655 43,488 39,573 43,511
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 2,132 2,808 3,281 2,287 3,006 2,927 2,827 2,660 3,123
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.
2021
TOTAL
January February March April May June July August September October November December
Number of Landing 16,168 14,977 18,973 20,174 17,837 26,504 38,180 39,741 36,083
Available Seat Km ('000) 6,798,749 6,009,567 7,455,117 8,061,324 7,932,826 9,946,994 13,899,693 14,738,884 13,331,842
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 4,087,061 3,707,906 4,889,057 4,732,779 4,631,421 6,788,832 9,905,093 10,794,541 9,296,970
Passenger Load Factor (%) 60.1% 61.7% 65.6% 58.7% 58.4% 68.3% 71.3% 73.2% 69.7%
Passengers Carried 1,970,503 1,928,180 2,546,665 2,405,468 2,135,957 3,626,248 5,511,906 5,923,665 5,026,586
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 138,750 134,081 159,632 155,066 160,508 163,842 162,670 161,525 162,750
Km Flown ('000) 41,449 37,629 45,221 48,086 47,897 56,911 75,113 77,480 70,696
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried 678,169 595,879 809,418 774,635 737,878 929,664 1,247,235 1,358,742 1,275,198
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing 7,440 7,518 9,518 9,284 7,293 13,473 18,070 18,193 16,701
Available Seat Km ('000) 896,204 909,203 1,137,260 1,100,654 884,734 1,575,389 2,124,129 2,119,024 1,903,151
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 652,167 676,232 852,596 758,181 623,908 1,237,389 1,766,092 1,808,344 1,491,036
Passenger Load Factor (%) 72.8% 74.4% 75.0% 68.9% 70.5% 78.5% 83.1% 85.3% 78.3%
Passengers Carried 909,723 949,156 1,208,602 1,085,254 890,864 1,833,886 2,655,589 2,714,999 2,233,468
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 3,794 4,008 4,583 4,292 4,371 4,960 4,716 4,823 4,727
Km Flown ('000) 5,452 5,477 6,775 6,553 5,223 9,154 12,101 12,257 11,217
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing 8,728 7,459 9,455 10,890 10,544 13,031 20,110 21,548 19,382
Available Seat Km ('000) 5,902,545 5,100,364 6,317,856 6,960,669 7,048,092 8,371,605 11,775,564 12,619,860 11,428,691
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 3,434,894 3,031,674 4,036,461 3,974,598 4,007,513 5,551,442 8,139,001 8,986,197 7,805,935
Passenger Load Factor (%) 58.2% 59.4% 63.9% 57.1% 56.9% 66.3% 69.1% 71.2% 68.3%
Passengers Carried 1,060,780 979,024 1,338,063 1,320,214 1,245,093 1,792,362 2,856,317 3,208,666 2,793,118
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 134,956 130,073 155,049 150,774 156,137 158,882 157,953 156,703 158,023
Km Flown ('000) 35,996 32,152 38,445 41,532 42,673 47,756 63,011 65,223 59,478
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 620,298 667,472 821,142 726,069 606,589 1,215,834 1,734,884 1,779,440 1,467,998
Available Seat Km ('000) 864,335 900,442 1,105,807 1,068,543 867,414 1,553,834 2,092,922 2,090,120 1,880,113
Passenger Load Factor (%) 71.8% 74.1% 74.3% 67.9% 69.9% 78.2% 82.9% 85.1% 78.1%
Passengers Carried 869,767 936,776 1,175,086 1,045,540 873,584 1,808,229 2,619,783 2,679,235 2,202,783
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 3,794 3,976 4,545 4,292 4,175 4,958 4,716 4,822 4,727
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 885,504 846,709 1,188,833 1,155,088 1,029,817 1,471,299 2,715,908 3,242,321 2,624,136
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,522,172 1,314,695 1,731,334 2,031,541 1,825,120 2,246,458 3,989,640 4,424,433 3,707,945
Passenger Load Factor (%) 58.2% 64.4% 68.7% 56.9% 56.4% 65.5% 68.1% 73.3% 70.8%
Passengers Carried 522,275 508,943 702,900 681,914 626,090 885,442 1,528,056 1,827,435 1,521,900
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 41,986 44,272 50,030 48,849 46,637 47,368 50,955 47,439 51,885
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 277,298 238,292 321,009 331,930 329,777 470,775 731,707 737,794 748,341
Available Seat Km ('000) 485,615 411,920 540,070 558,732 584,142 774,378 1,096,926 1,153,102 1,116,633
Passenger Load Factor (%) 57.1% 57.8% 59.4% 59.4% 56.5% 60.8% 66.7% 64.0% 67.0%
Passengers Carried 144,850 122,013 171,723 183,395 180,789 275,233 461,960 465,917 474,868
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 13,483 12,363 14,339 13,022 13,741 15,678 15,387 15,521 15,906
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 689,180 644,525 830,246 725,524 628,609 801,122 1,006,696 1,048,262 1,017,994
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,436,282 1,270,552 1,529,441 1,623,185 1,495,564 1,588,721 1,926,948 1,944,970 1,830,480
Passenger Load Factor (%) 48.0% 50.7% 54.3% 44.7% 42.0% 50.4% 52.2% 53.9% 55.6%
Passengers Carried 130,711 127,112 165,209 143,870 118,459 157,583 199,886 208,451 198,235
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 44,567 39,597 50,141 50,447 54,069 54,902 54,563 55,295 53,435
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 421,189 389,497 503,381 544,190 473,952 567,092 780,519 853,199 790,887
Available Seat Km ('000) 672,230 615,599 773,903 870,268 870,029 879,411 1,174,934 1,234,224 1,187,904
Passenger Load Factor (%) 62.7% 63.3% 65.0% 62.5% 54.5% 64.5% 66.4% 69.1% 66.6%
Passengers Carried 117,923 110,601 156,179 167,175 133,595 161,410 225,173 244,865 225,009
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 12,942 13,273 16,493 14,924 14,493 14,354 13,008 13,234 13,150
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 895,200 696,455 927,644 950,849 1,278,946 1,802,873 2,172,893 2,252,244 1,887,957
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,432,786 1,164,454 1,369,400 1,485,735 1,866,835 2,320,934 2,650,979 2,838,621 2,698,889
Passenger Load Factor (%) 62.5% 59.8% 67.7% 64.0% 68.5% 77.7% 82.0% 79.3% 70.0%
Passengers Carried 99,138 77,215 102,033 105,343 141,468 198,122 239,169 248,914 209,197
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 14,973 14,511 17,541 16,639 19,506 19,866 17,923 17,994 17,357
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 245,980 205,995 245,106 254,591 241,401 275,143 385,101 486,106 488,317
Available Seat Km ('000) 332,918 312,943 353,466 378,783 381,390 398,565 589,961 658,239 638,538
Passenger Load Factor (%) 73.9% 65.8% 69.3% 67.2% 63.3% 69.0% 65.3% 73.8% 76.5%
Passengers Carried 23,809 19,273 22,905 23,144 22,135 25,343 35,512 44,714 45,628
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 4,888 4,676 5,195 5,244 5,506 5,443 5,478 5,609 5,688
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.
2022
TOTAL
January February March April May June July August September October November December
Number of Landing 29,214 27,827 30,333 33,941 40,704 42,828 46,818 45,493 42,897
Available Seat Km ('000) 13,010,526 12,043,168 13,784,344 15,407,764 17,602,422 18,782,402 20,500,895 20,467,091 19,326,771
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 8,576,473 8,254,320 10,443,494 11,483,136 14,082,900 15,704,752 17,651,191 17,629,950 16,504,580
Passenger Load Factor (%) 65.9% 68.5% 75.8% 74.5% 80.0% 83.6% 86.1% 86.1% 85.4%
Passengers Carried 3,897,156 3,976,690 4,790,903 4,998,286 6,351,323 6,892,052 7,849,978 7,858,868 7,282,628
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 120,315 119,313 142,746 146,373 143,992 146,514 145,984 148,349 144,983
Km Flown ('000) 62,848 58,448 65,627 72,984 83,933 89,592 97,216 96,314 90,079
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried 1,282,057 1,152,536 1,478,826 1,807,752 1,900,672 2,069,125 2,406,232 2,358,876 2,295,806
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing 11,594 11,677 12,507 12,971 16,299 16,028 16,719 16,171 15,258
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,344,391 1,358,220 1,446,667 1,491,526 1,886,861 1,844,677 1,982,115 1,912,947 1,798,161
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,066,512 1,143,019 1,261,158 1,179,420 1,580,315 1,608,658 1,786,706 1,793,255 1,622,473
Passenger Load Factor (%) 79.3% 84.2% 87.2% 79.1% 83.8% 87.2% 90.1% 93.7% 90.2%
Passengers Carried 1,562,449 1,665,999 1,876,586 1,778,068 2,344,056 2,398,340 2,666,107 2,663,979 2,393,101
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 4,959 4,313 4,926 5,014 4,519 4,967 4,458 4,578 4,818
Km Flown ('000) 7,948 7,881 8,285 8,548 10,825 10,753 11,309 10,963 10,430
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing 17,620 16,150 17,826 20,970 24,405 26,800 30,099 29,322 27,639
Available Seat Km ('000) 11,666,135 10,684,947 12,337,677 13,916,238 15,715,561 16,937,725 18,518,780 18,554,143 17,528,610
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 7,509,961 7,111,301 9,182,336 10,303,716 12,502,585 14,096,093 15,864,486 15,836,695 14,882,107
Passenger Load Factor (%) 64.4% 66.6% 74.4% 74.0% 79.6% 83.2% 85.7% 85.4% 84.9%
Passengers Carried 2,334,707 2,310,691 2,914,317 3,220,218 4,007,267 4,493,712 5,183,871 5,194,889 4,889,527
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 115,357 114,999 137,819 141,360 139,473 141,547 141,526 143,771 140,164
Km Flown ('000) 54,900 50,567 57,342 64,436 73,109 78,839 85,907 85,351 79,649
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,054,770 1,135,693 1,250,201 1,171,961 1,565,908 1,592,362 1,760,043 1,766,252 1,599,826
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,332,650 1,350,894 1,435,711 1,484,067 1,871,904 1,826,041 1,953,308 1,884,855 1,773,180
Passenger Load Factor (%) 79.1% 84.1% 87.1% 79.0% 83.7% 87.2% 90.1% 93.7% 90.2%
Passengers Carried 1,548,054 1,657,822 1,863,105 1,766,865 2,327,254 2,378,760 2,636,557 2,632,797 2,367,254
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 4,958 4,313 4,926 5,013 4,519 4,965 4,457 4,577 4,816
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 2,118,868 2,107,967 2,664,374 3,205,738 3,659,228 3,944,093 4,667,104 4,685,203 4,354,743
Available Seat Km ('000) 3,301,680 2,905,154 3,288,961 4,265,826 4,514,091 4,866,640 5,672,204 5,535,571 5,126,644
Passenger Load Factor (%) 64.2% 72.6% 81.0% 75.1% 81.1% 81.0% 82.3% 84.6% 84.9%
Passengers Carried 1,193,463 1,183,877 1,448,159 1,736,017 2,000,731 2,146,529 2,506,312 2,503,995 2,374,662
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 34,595 36,015 42,538 42,959 43,454 44,364 46,770 44,594 44,000
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 687,604 718,819 938,177 834,553 1,025,507 1,049,913 1,308,149 1,406,108 1,335,323
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,064,948 1,045,760 1,198,704 1,157,815 1,385,041 1,425,690 1,640,493 1,752,539 1,694,018
Passenger Load Factor (%) 64.6% 68.7% 78.3% 72.1% 74.0% 73.6% 79.7% 80.2% 78.8%
Passengers Carried 396,583 424,614 554,155 497,316 639,755 650,073 798,492 830,790 790,190
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 10,961 10,579 12,681 12,951 12,908 13,817 14,491 14,443 14,648
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,347,190 1,442,412 1,846,715 2,119,616 2,494,021 2,645,680 2,794,866 2,835,110 2,765,775
Available Seat Km ('000) 2,545,181 2,504,531 2,727,231 2,896,315 3,142,505 3,089,473 3,181,450 3,348,617 3,223,753
Passenger Load Factor (%) 52.9% 57.6% 67.7% 73.2% 79.4% 85.6% 87.8% 84.7% 85.8%
Passengers Carried 242,170 260,250 320,506 352,302 413,081 443,631 465,139 467,507 460,466
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 41,094 39,810 48,401 49,276 47,855 48,224 46,521 48,445 48,901
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 925,868 903,646 1,022,226 1,022,316 1,095,703 1,161,765 1,429,449 1,452,978 1,304,439
Available Seat Km ('000) 1,255,699 1,266,932 1,437,958 1,440,202 1,533,463 1,581,752 1,757,563 1,772,267 1,663,295
Passenger Load Factor (%) 73.7% 71.3% 71.1% 71.0% 71.5% 73.4% 81.3% 82.0% 78.4%
Passengers Carried 229,932 232,159 273,672 260,845 286,345 297,344 365,457 373,739 335,048
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 9,507 9,464 10,944 11,049 10,928 10,785 10,358 10,480 10,627
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 1,802,736 1,354,614 1,996,366 2,332,380 2,805,398 3,345,966 3,517,654 3,338,817 3,181,132
Available Seat Km ('000) 2,707,339 2,204,296 2,800,356 3,208,321 3,563,136 3,792,075 3,911,106 3,898,309 3,784,377
Passenger Load Factor (%) 66.6% 61.5% 71.3% 72.7% 78.7% 88.2% 89.9% 85.6% 84.1%
Passengers Carried 198,168 149,769 219,141 255,004 307,212 364,160 382,910 364,083 346,669
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 14,772 14,515 17,513 19,266 17,809 18,316 17,610 19,761 16,634
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000) 602,622 565,641 671,026 694,557 729,488 708,702 782,178 787,347 782,036
Available Seat Km ('000) 766,213 740,074 841,014 853,204 880,634 850,555 897,798 900,648 869,847
Passenger Load Factor (%) 78.6% 76.4% 79.8% 81.4% 82.8% 83.3% 87.1% 87.4% 89.9%
Passengers Carried 55,863 52,610 61,661 64,797 67,472 65,723 73,158 72,780 72,905
Cargo and Mail (Tons) 4,002 4,228 4,695 4,612 4,852 4,574 4,853 4,642 4,329
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.

Disclaimer

Türk Hava Yollari AO published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
