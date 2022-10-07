Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi : September 2022 Traffic Results (xlsx)
2019
TOTAL
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Number of Landing
38,737
35,057
39,058
37,466
40,900
43,898
45,791
46,694
43,124
Available Seat Km ('000)
14,603,247
13,227,300
14,824,506
14,451,294
15,638,168
16,022,378
17,282,732
17,897,325
16,677,814
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
11,597,346
10,558,304
11,991,168
11,973,732
12,118,156
12,901,431
14,378,130
15,168,314
13,826,218
Passenger Load Factor (%)
79.4%
79.8%
80.9%
82.9%
77.5%
80.5%
83.2%
84.8%
82.9%
Passengers Carried
5,672,081
5,179,661
5,886,386
5,917,921
5,863,229
6,592,877
7,134,189
7,427,908
6,741,711
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
112,186
113,618
139,744
98,442
129,441
123,890
134,580
130,337
134,801
Km Flown ('000)
72,224
65,047
73,887
70,477
77,291
79,203
85,677
88,089
81,946
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
1,828,433
1,713,663
1,925,752
1,855,498
1,941,398
1,992,571
2,365,576
2,406,721
2,193,077
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing
16,899
15,184
16,748
15,931
16,503
18,915
17,987
17,813
17,048
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,867,418
1,678,833
1,870,266
1,766,121
1,842,266
2,118,312
2,007,946
2,017,153
1,929,244
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,628,353
1,419,922
1,582,289
1,583,340
1,508,834
1,825,237
1,793,625
1,778,953
1,660,971
Passenger Load Factor (%)
87.2%
84.6%
84.6%
89.7%
81.9%
86.2%
89.3%
88.2%
86.1%
Passengers Carried
2,569,794
2,265,213
2,518,468
2,503,584
2,396,976
2,867,312
2,855,046
2,816,962
2,626,846
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
5,075
5,012
5,874
4,552
6,242
5,807
6,640
5,933
6,316
Km Flown ('000)
10,522
9,410
10,488
9,988
10,515
11,993
11,330
11,241
10,740
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing
21,838
19,873
22,310
21,535
24,397
24,983
27,804
28,881
26,076
Available Seat Km ('000)
12,735,829
11,548,467
12,954,240
12,685,173
13,795,902
13,904,066
15,274,786
15,880,172
14,748,570
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
9,968,993
9,138,382
10,408,879
10,390,392
10,609,322
11,076,194
12,584,505
13,389,361
12,165,246
Passenger Load Factor (%)
78.3%
79.1%
80.4%
81.9%
76.9%
79.7%
82.4%
84.3%
82.5%
Passengers Carried
3,102,287
2,914,448
3,367,918
3,414,337
3,466,253
3,725,565
4,279,143
4,610,946
4,114,865
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
107,111
108,606
133,870
93,890
123,199
118,083
127,940
124,404
128,485
Km Flown ('000)
61,702
55,637
63,399
60,489
66,777
67,210
74,347
76,849
71,206
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,624,188
1,416,933
1,563,106
1,570,976
1,503,230
1,792,386
1,767,534
1,753,492
1,653,970
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,860,661
1,672,551
1,846,316
1,750,408
1,834,641
2,080,357
1,979,020
1,990,228
1,921,495
Passenger Load Factor (%)
87.3%
84.7%
84.7%
89.7%
81.9%
86.2%
89.3%
88.1%
86.1%
Passengers Carried
2,564,239
2,259,808
2,495,301
2,491,269
2,390,773
2,835,051
2,836,148
2,795,197
2,618,895
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
5,075
5,006
5,872
4,552
6,242
5,802
6,640
5,931
6,316
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
2,722,722
2,586,820
3,023,255
3,105,858
3,162,284
3,276,614
3,816,895
4,075,056
3,775,140
Available Seat Km ('000)
3,795,878
3,426,904
3,858,368
3,896,394
4,444,071
4,279,176
4,877,917
4,985,576
4,633,288
Passenger Load Factor (%)
71.7%
75.5%
78.4%
79.7%
71.2%
76.6%
78.2%
81.7%
81.5%
Passengers Carried
1,542,187
1,469,981
1,719,229
1,756,447
1,839,694
1,880,809
2,161,456
2,317,432
2,165,380
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
36,753
38,633
44,364
28,722
40,576
40,420
42,771
41,766
43,254
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
989,476
935,240
1,070,457
1,084,218
860,873
1,009,708
1,252,489
1,416,187
1,065,787
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,440,095
1,334,494
1,502,035
1,456,031
1,389,218
1,628,024
1,770,718
1,848,364
1,545,960
Passenger Load Factor (%)
68.7%
70.1%
71.3%
74.5%
62.0%
62.0%
70.7%
76.6%
68.9%
Passengers Carried
546,673
526,160
606,955
637,026
519,309
619,668
745,373
840,051
682,766
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
12,954
13,326
15,788
10,473
13,156
12,080
15,029
14,278
14,852
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
3,074,594
2,817,752
3,081,680
2,981,737
3,029,392
2,952,942
3,326,520
3,548,486
3,370,804
Available Seat Km ('000)
3,592,209
3,273,050
3,648,094
3,457,816
3,663,360
3,478,682
3,752,468
3,981,794
3,993,062
Passenger Load Factor (%)
85.6%
86.1%
84.5%
86.2%
82.7%
84.9%
88.6%
89.1%
84.4%
Passengers Carried
468,269
431,726
474,888
457,103
468,137
458,565
515,383
542,112
516,155
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
31,961
31,099
41,542
31,189
40,678
38,655
41,049
40,151
41,417
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,113,223
989,694
1,111,967
1,025,994
1,011,072
1,104,007
1,275,626
1,361,102
1,255,280
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,470,283
1,322,956
1,480,238
1,332,605
1,430,157
1,464,809
1,623,798
1,672,005
1,588,545
Passenger Load Factor (%)
75.7%
74.8%
75.1%
77.0%
70.7%
75.4%
78.6%
81.4%
79.0%
Passengers Carried
283,566
256,544
296,965
279,244
259,790
287,982
332,274
355,879
330,812
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
10,284
9,629
12,137
9,535
11,288
10,192
11,516
9,709
10,396
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,621,160
1,419,753
1,679,139
1,754,897
1,907,233
1,927,680
2,028,423
2,028,541
1,919,000
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,856,733
1,679,103
1,883,648
1,987,071
2,140,016
2,096,519
2,183,767
2,175,790
2,121,074
Passenger Load Factor (%)
87.3%
84.6%
89.1%
88.3%
89.1%
91.9%
92.9%
93.2%
90.5%
Passengers Carried
177,479
155,647
184,029
194,452
211,697
213,331
225,350
224,852
213,155
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
10,497
11,803
14,109
9,309
11,627
10,906
12,024
13,367
12,330
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
353,641
301,122
349,187
320,333
356,684
349,403
396,116
407,751
468,437
Available Seat Km ('000)
408,475
363,914
403,693
371,040
405,978
408,466
449,447
474,992
540,809
Passenger Load Factor (%)
86.6%
82.7%
86.5%
86.3%
87.9%
85.5%
88.1%
85.8%
86.6%
Passengers Carried
38,230
32,246
37,880
33,935
35,339
35,655
43,488
39,573
43,511
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
2,132
2,808
3,281
2,287
3,006
2,927
2,827
2,660
3,123
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.
2021
TOTAL
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Number of Landing
16,168
14,977
18,973
20,174
17,837
26,504
38,180
39,741
36,083
Available Seat Km ('000)
6,798,749
6,009,567
7,455,117
8,061,324
7,932,826
9,946,994
13,899,693
14,738,884
13,331,842
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
4,087,061
3,707,906
4,889,057
4,732,779
4,631,421
6,788,832
9,905,093
10,794,541
9,296,970
Passenger Load Factor (%)
60.1%
61.7%
65.6%
58.7%
58.4%
68.3%
71.3%
73.2%
69.7%
Passengers Carried
1,970,503
1,928,180
2,546,665
2,405,468
2,135,957
3,626,248
5,511,906
5,923,665
5,026,586
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
138,750
134,081
159,632
155,066
160,508
163,842
162,670
161,525
162,750
Km Flown ('000)
41,449
37,629
45,221
48,086
47,897
56,911
75,113
77,480
70,696
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
678,169
595,879
809,418
774,635
737,878
929,664
1,247,235
1,358,742
1,275,198
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing
7,440
7,518
9,518
9,284
7,293
13,473
18,070
18,193
16,701
Available Seat Km ('000)
896,204
909,203
1,137,260
1,100,654
884,734
1,575,389
2,124,129
2,119,024
1,903,151
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
652,167
676,232
852,596
758,181
623,908
1,237,389
1,766,092
1,808,344
1,491,036
Passenger Load Factor (%)
72.8%
74.4%
75.0%
68.9%
70.5%
78.5%
83.1%
85.3%
78.3%
Passengers Carried
909,723
949,156
1,208,602
1,085,254
890,864
1,833,886
2,655,589
2,714,999
2,233,468
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
3,794
4,008
4,583
4,292
4,371
4,960
4,716
4,823
4,727
Km Flown ('000)
5,452
5,477
6,775
6,553
5,223
9,154
12,101
12,257
11,217
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing
8,728
7,459
9,455
10,890
10,544
13,031
20,110
21,548
19,382
Available Seat Km ('000)
5,902,545
5,100,364
6,317,856
6,960,669
7,048,092
8,371,605
11,775,564
12,619,860
11,428,691
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
3,434,894
3,031,674
4,036,461
3,974,598
4,007,513
5,551,442
8,139,001
8,986,197
7,805,935
Passenger Load Factor (%)
58.2%
59.4%
63.9%
57.1%
56.9%
66.3%
69.1%
71.2%
68.3%
Passengers Carried
1,060,780
979,024
1,338,063
1,320,214
1,245,093
1,792,362
2,856,317
3,208,666
2,793,118
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
134,956
130,073
155,049
150,774
156,137
158,882
157,953
156,703
158,023
Km Flown ('000)
35,996
32,152
38,445
41,532
42,673
47,756
63,011
65,223
59,478
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
620,298
667,472
821,142
726,069
606,589
1,215,834
1,734,884
1,779,440
1,467,998
Available Seat Km ('000)
864,335
900,442
1,105,807
1,068,543
867,414
1,553,834
2,092,922
2,090,120
1,880,113
Passenger Load Factor (%)
71.8%
74.1%
74.3%
67.9%
69.9%
78.2%
82.9%
85.1%
78.1%
Passengers Carried
869,767
936,776
1,175,086
1,045,540
873,584
1,808,229
2,619,783
2,679,235
2,202,783
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
3,794
3,976
4,545
4,292
4,175
4,958
4,716
4,822
4,727
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
885,504
846,709
1,188,833
1,155,088
1,029,817
1,471,299
2,715,908
3,242,321
2,624,136
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,522,172
1,314,695
1,731,334
2,031,541
1,825,120
2,246,458
3,989,640
4,424,433
3,707,945
Passenger Load Factor (%)
58.2%
64.4%
68.7%
56.9%
56.4%
65.5%
68.1%
73.3%
70.8%
Passengers Carried
522,275
508,943
702,900
681,914
626,090
885,442
1,528,056
1,827,435
1,521,900
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
41,986
44,272
50,030
48,849
46,637
47,368
50,955
47,439
51,885
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
277,298
238,292
321,009
331,930
329,777
470,775
731,707
737,794
748,341
Available Seat Km ('000)
485,615
411,920
540,070
558,732
584,142
774,378
1,096,926
1,153,102
1,116,633
Passenger Load Factor (%)
57.1%
57.8%
59.4%
59.4%
56.5%
60.8%
66.7%
64.0%
67.0%
Passengers Carried
144,850
122,013
171,723
183,395
180,789
275,233
461,960
465,917
474,868
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
13,483
12,363
14,339
13,022
13,741
15,678
15,387
15,521
15,906
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
689,180
644,525
830,246
725,524
628,609
801,122
1,006,696
1,048,262
1,017,994
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,436,282
1,270,552
1,529,441
1,623,185
1,495,564
1,588,721
1,926,948
1,944,970
1,830,480
Passenger Load Factor (%)
48.0%
50.7%
54.3%
44.7%
42.0%
50.4%
52.2%
53.9%
55.6%
Passengers Carried
130,711
127,112
165,209
143,870
118,459
157,583
199,886
208,451
198,235
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
44,567
39,597
50,141
50,447
54,069
54,902
54,563
55,295
53,435
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
421,189
389,497
503,381
544,190
473,952
567,092
780,519
853,199
790,887
Available Seat Km ('000)
672,230
615,599
773,903
870,268
870,029
879,411
1,174,934
1,234,224
1,187,904
Passenger Load Factor (%)
62.7%
63.3%
65.0%
62.5%
54.5%
64.5%
66.4%
69.1%
66.6%
Passengers Carried
117,923
110,601
156,179
167,175
133,595
161,410
225,173
244,865
225,009
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
12,942
13,273
16,493
14,924
14,493
14,354
13,008
13,234
13,150
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
895,200
696,455
927,644
950,849
1,278,946
1,802,873
2,172,893
2,252,244
1,887,957
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,432,786
1,164,454
1,369,400
1,485,735
1,866,835
2,320,934
2,650,979
2,838,621
2,698,889
Passenger Load Factor (%)
62.5%
59.8%
67.7%
64.0%
68.5%
77.7%
82.0%
79.3%
70.0%
Passengers Carried
99,138
77,215
102,033
105,343
141,468
198,122
239,169
248,914
209,197
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
14,973
14,511
17,541
16,639
19,506
19,866
17,923
17,994
17,357
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
245,980
205,995
245,106
254,591
241,401
275,143
385,101
486,106
488,317
Available Seat Km ('000)
332,918
312,943
353,466
378,783
381,390
398,565
589,961
658,239
638,538
Passenger Load Factor (%)
73.9%
65.8%
69.3%
67.2%
63.3%
69.0%
65.3%
73.8%
76.5%
Passengers Carried
23,809
19,273
22,905
23,144
22,135
25,343
35,512
44,714
45,628
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
4,888
4,676
5,195
5,244
5,506
5,443
5,478
5,609
5,688
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.
2022
TOTAL
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Number of Landing
29,214
27,827
30,333
33,941
40,704
42,828
46,818
45,493
42,897
Available Seat Km ('000)
13,010,526
12,043,168
13,784,344
15,407,764
17,602,422
18,782,402
20,500,895
20,467,091
19,326,771
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
8,576,473
8,254,320
10,443,494
11,483,136
14,082,900
15,704,752
17,651,191
17,629,950
16,504,580
Passenger Load Factor (%)
65.9%
68.5%
75.8%
74.5%
80.0%
83.6%
86.1%
86.1%
85.4%
Passengers Carried
3,897,156
3,976,690
4,790,903
4,998,286
6,351,323
6,892,052
7,849,978
7,858,868
7,282,628
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
120,315
119,313
142,746
146,373
143,992
146,514
145,984
148,349
144,983
Km Flown ('000)
62,848
58,448
65,627
72,984
83,933
89,592
97,216
96,314
90,079
Int-to-Int Transfer Passengers Carried
1,282,057
1,152,536
1,478,826
1,807,752
1,900,672
2,069,125
2,406,232
2,358,876
2,295,806
DOMESTIC
Number of Landing
11,594
11,677
12,507
12,971
16,299
16,028
16,719
16,171
15,258
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,344,391
1,358,220
1,446,667
1,491,526
1,886,861
1,844,677
1,982,115
1,912,947
1,798,161
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,066,512
1,143,019
1,261,158
1,179,420
1,580,315
1,608,658
1,786,706
1,793,255
1,622,473
Passenger Load Factor (%)
79.3%
84.2%
87.2%
79.1%
83.8%
87.2%
90.1%
93.7%
90.2%
Passengers Carried
1,562,449
1,665,999
1,876,586
1,778,068
2,344,056
2,398,340
2,666,107
2,663,979
2,393,101
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
4,959
4,313
4,926
5,014
4,519
4,967
4,458
4,578
4,818
Km Flown ('000)
7,948
7,881
8,285
8,548
10,825
10,753
11,309
10,963
10,430
INTERNATIONAL
Number of Landing
17,620
16,150
17,826
20,970
24,405
26,800
30,099
29,322
27,639
Available Seat Km ('000)
11,666,135
10,684,947
12,337,677
13,916,238
15,715,561
16,937,725
18,518,780
18,554,143
17,528,610
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
7,509,961
7,111,301
9,182,336
10,303,716
12,502,585
14,096,093
15,864,486
15,836,695
14,882,107
Passenger Load Factor (%)
64.4%
66.6%
74.4%
74.0%
79.6%
83.2%
85.7%
85.4%
84.9%
Passengers Carried
2,334,707
2,310,691
2,914,317
3,220,218
4,007,267
4,493,712
5,183,871
5,194,889
4,889,527
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
115,357
114,999
137,819
141,360
139,473
141,547
141,526
143,771
140,164
Km Flown ('000)
54,900
50,567
57,342
64,436
73,109
78,839
85,907
85,351
79,649
* This data includes all flights.
REGIONAL
Domestic
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,054,770
1,135,693
1,250,201
1,171,961
1,565,908
1,592,362
1,760,043
1,766,252
1,599,826
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,332,650
1,350,894
1,435,711
1,484,067
1,871,904
1,826,041
1,953,308
1,884,855
1,773,180
Passenger Load Factor (%)
79.1%
84.1%
87.1%
79.0%
83.7%
87.2%
90.1%
93.7%
90.2%
Passengers Carried
1,548,054
1,657,822
1,863,105
1,766,865
2,327,254
2,378,760
2,636,557
2,632,797
2,367,254
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
4,958
4,313
4,926
5,013
4,519
4,965
4,457
4,577
4,816
Europe
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
2,118,868
2,107,967
2,664,374
3,205,738
3,659,228
3,944,093
4,667,104
4,685,203
4,354,743
Available Seat Km ('000)
3,301,680
2,905,154
3,288,961
4,265,826
4,514,091
4,866,640
5,672,204
5,535,571
5,126,644
Passenger Load Factor (%)
64.2%
72.6%
81.0%
75.1%
81.1%
81.0%
82.3%
84.6%
84.9%
Passengers Carried
1,193,463
1,183,877
1,448,159
1,736,017
2,000,731
2,146,529
2,506,312
2,503,995
2,374,662
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
34,595
36,015
42,538
42,959
43,454
44,364
46,770
44,594
44,000
Middle East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
687,604
718,819
938,177
834,553
1,025,507
1,049,913
1,308,149
1,406,108
1,335,323
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,064,948
1,045,760
1,198,704
1,157,815
1,385,041
1,425,690
1,640,493
1,752,539
1,694,018
Passenger Load Factor (%)
64.6%
68.7%
78.3%
72.1%
74.0%
73.6%
79.7%
80.2%
78.8%
Passengers Carried
396,583
424,614
554,155
497,316
639,755
650,073
798,492
830,790
790,190
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
10,961
10,579
12,681
12,951
12,908
13,817
14,491
14,443
14,648
Far East
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,347,190
1,442,412
1,846,715
2,119,616
2,494,021
2,645,680
2,794,866
2,835,110
2,765,775
Available Seat Km ('000)
2,545,181
2,504,531
2,727,231
2,896,315
3,142,505
3,089,473
3,181,450
3,348,617
3,223,753
Passenger Load Factor (%)
52.9%
57.6%
67.7%
73.2%
79.4%
85.6%
87.8%
84.7%
85.8%
Passengers Carried
242,170
260,250
320,506
352,302
413,081
443,631
465,139
467,507
460,466
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
41,094
39,810
48,401
49,276
47,855
48,224
46,521
48,445
48,901
Africa
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
925,868
903,646
1,022,226
1,022,316
1,095,703
1,161,765
1,429,449
1,452,978
1,304,439
Available Seat Km ('000)
1,255,699
1,266,932
1,437,958
1,440,202
1,533,463
1,581,752
1,757,563
1,772,267
1,663,295
Passenger Load Factor (%)
73.7%
71.3%
71.1%
71.0%
71.5%
73.4%
81.3%
82.0%
78.4%
Passengers Carried
229,932
232,159
273,672
260,845
286,345
297,344
365,457
373,739
335,048
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
9,507
9,464
10,944
11,049
10,928
10,785
10,358
10,480
10,627
North America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
1,802,736
1,354,614
1,996,366
2,332,380
2,805,398
3,345,966
3,517,654
3,338,817
3,181,132
Available Seat Km ('000)
2,707,339
2,204,296
2,800,356
3,208,321
3,563,136
3,792,075
3,911,106
3,898,309
3,784,377
Passenger Load Factor (%)
66.6%
61.5%
71.3%
72.7%
78.7%
88.2%
89.9%
85.6%
84.1%
Passengers Carried
198,168
149,769
219,141
255,004
307,212
364,160
382,910
364,083
346,669
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
14,772
14,515
17,513
19,266
17,809
18,316
17,610
19,761
16,634
Central & South America
Revenue Passenger Km ('000)
602,622
565,641
671,026
694,557
729,488
708,702
782,178
787,347
782,036
Available Seat Km ('000)
766,213
740,074
841,014
853,204
880,634
850,555
897,798
900,648
869,847
Passenger Load Factor (%)
78.6%
76.4%
79.8%
81.4%
82.8%
83.3%
87.1%
87.4%
89.9%
Passengers Carried
55,863
52,610
61,661
64,797
67,472
65,723
73,158
72,780
72,905
Cargo and Mail (Tons)
4,002
4,228
4,695
4,612
4,852
4,574
4,853
4,642
4,329
*This data includes only scheduled flights, excluding hajj and charter flights.
