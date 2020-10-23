Turk Telekomunikasyon : 23 October 2020 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Corporate Governance Rating Agreement Extension

22.10.2020

Our company signed "Rating for Compliance with Corporate Governance Principles" agreement with SAHA Kurumsal Yönetim ve Kredi Derecelendirme Hizmetleri A.Ş. (SAHA) on 23.10.2020 to renew our corporate governance rating, to be effective for one year. SAHA Kurumsal Yönetim ve Kredi Derecelendirme Hizmetleri A.Ş. is authorized to conduct corporate governance rating in compliance with Corporate Governance Principals of Capital Markets Board.