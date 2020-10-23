Log in
Turk Telekomunikasyon : 23 October 2020 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Corporate Governance Rating Agreement Extension

10/23/2020 | 12:15pm EDT
23 October 2020 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Corporate Governance Rating Agreement Extension

22.10.2020

Our company signed "Rating for Compliance with Corporate Governance Principles" agreement with SAHA Kurumsal Yönetim ve Kredi Derecelendirme Hizmetleri A.Ş. (SAHA) on 23.10.2020 to renew our corporate governance rating, to be effective for one year. SAHA Kurumsal Yönetim ve Kredi Derecelendirme Hizmetleri A.Ş. is authorized to conduct corporate governance rating in compliance with Corporate Governance Principals of Capital Markets Board.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 16:14:07 UTC

