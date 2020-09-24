Turk Telekomunikasyon : 24 September 2020 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Update on Insurance Against Management Responsibilities

24 September 2020 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Update on Insurance Against Management Responsibilities
23.09.2020
In accordance with article 4.2.8 of the annex to Corporate Governance Principles published by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey, the Insurance Policy against management responsibilities of our Company has been renewed at a total liability limit which corresponds to more than 25% of the paid-in capital of our company.
