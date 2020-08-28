Log in
TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON A.S.

TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON A.S.

(TTKOM)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turk Telekomunikasyon : 28 August 2020 dated Regulatory Disclosure – Fitch Ratings Affirmed Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş.'s Corporate Ratings and Revised the Outlooks


08/28/2020 | 12:30pm EDT
28 August 2020 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Fitch Ratings Affirmed Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş.'s Corporate Ratings and Revised the Outlooks
27.08.2020
On August 21 2020, Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at "BB-", and revised the outlook to "Negative" from "Stable".

Subsequent to the above, Fitch Ratings affirmed Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş.'s (Türk Telekom) Long-Term IDRs as "BB-", and revised the outlooks from "Stable" to "Negative".

Fitch Ratings currently assigns "BB-" for Türk Telekom's long-term foreign and local currency IDRs with "Negative" Outlooks and "AA+(tur)" for Türk Telekom's National Long-Term Rating with "Stable" Outlook.​

Attachments

Disclaimer

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 16:29:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 27 104 M 3 691 M 3 691 M
Net income 2020 3 407 M 464 M 464 M
Net Debt 2020 14 031 M 1 911 M 1 911 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,13x
Yield 2020 7,54%
Capitalization 24 395 M 3 307 M 3 322 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 33 921
Free-Float 13,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,13 TRY
Last Close Price 6,97 TRY
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ümit Önal Chief Executive Officer & AGM-Marketing
Ömer Faith Sayan Chairman
Kaan Aktan Assistant General Manager-Finance
Yusuf Kiraç Assistant General Manager-Technology
Yigit Bulut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON A.S.3 307
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.16%245 925
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-7.82%89 582
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.91%84 699
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.30%51 405
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY3.30%40 013
