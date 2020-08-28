Turk Telekomunikasyon : 28 August 2020 dated Regulatory Disclosure – Fitch Ratings Affirmed Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş.'s Corporate Ratings and Revised the Outlooks

28 August 2020 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Fitch Ratings Affirmed Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş.'s Corporate Ratings and Revised the Outlooks
27.08.2020
On August 21 2020, Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at "BB-", and revised the outlook to "Negative" from "Stable".
Subsequent to the above, Fitch Ratings affirmed Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş.'s (Türk Telekom) Long-Term IDRs as "BB-", and revised the outlooks from "Stable" to "Negative".
Fitch Ratings currently assigns "BB-" for Türk Telekom's long-term foreign and local currency IDRs with "Negative" Outlooks and "AA+(tur)" for Türk Telekom's National Long-Term Rating with "Stable" Outlook.
