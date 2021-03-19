Turk Telekomunikasyon : 19 March 2021 Regulatory Disclosure - Ordinary General Assembly Decision for Profit Distribution
03/19/2021 | 09:17am EDT
18.03.2021
The details of the dividend distribution announced on the Public Disclosure Platform dated 18 March 2021 were discussed and approved at the General Assembly Meeting of our Company held on 19 March 2021. It has been decided that the dividend distribution to our shareholders shall be made in 3 equal installments on 1 April 2021, 1 July 2021, 1 October 2021.
