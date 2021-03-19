Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BORSA ISTANBUL  >  Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S.    TTKOM   TRETTLK00013

TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON A.S.

(TTKOM)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turk Telekomunikasyon : 19 March 2021 Regulatory Disclosure - Ordinary General Assembly Decision for Profit Distribution

03/19/2021 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
18.03.2021

The details of the dividend distribution announced on the Public Disclosure Platform dated 18 March 2021 were discussed and approved at the General Assembly Meeting of our Company held on 19 March 2021. It has been decided that the dividend distribution to our shareholders shall be made in 3 equal installments on 1 April 2021, 1 July 2021, 1 October 2021.


Disclaimer

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 13:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON A.S.
09:17aTURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON  : 19 March 2021 Regulatory Disclosure - Ordinary General ..
PU
03/18TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON  : 18 March 2021 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Board of Di..
PU
03/09New Turkey wealth fund CEO latest in raft of top-level changes
RE
03/08Turkey appoints new CEO for its wealth fund
RE
02/04TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON  : 04 February 2021 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Appointm..
PU
02/03TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON  : 03 February 2021 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Guidance..
PU
01/25TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON  : 25 January 2021 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Board of ..
PU
01/21TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON  : 21 January 2021 dated Regulatory Disclosure - 2020 4th ..
PU
2020TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON  : 14 December 2020 dated Regulatory Disclosure – 20..
PU
2020TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON  : 09 December 2020 dated Regulatory Disclosure – Bo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 928 M 4 401 M 4 401 M
Net income 2021 4 704 M 648 M 648 M
Net Debt 2021 15 386 M 2 121 M 2 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,81x
Yield 2021 10,3%
Capitalization 27 860 M 3 820 M 3 841 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 34 748
Free-Float 13,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 10,67 TRY
Last Close Price 7,96 TRY
Spread / Highest target 79,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ümit Önal Chief Executive Officer & AGM-Marketing
Kaan Aktan Assistant General Manager-Finance
Ömer Faith Sayan Chairman
Yusuf Kiraç Assistant General Manager-Technology
Eren Öner Manager-IR, Corporate Governance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON A.S.3 656
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.11%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.86%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.66%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.04%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.11%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ