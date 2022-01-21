Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri : 12th New Holland Yaren Children's Library Opened at Adana Çukur Köy

TürkTraktör's Gift to the Children of Adana Çukur Köy: 12th New Holland Yaren Children's Library TürkTraktör, the first manufacturer in the Turkish automotive industry, continues to help children in various villages of Anatolia reach books and knowledge in collaboration with its leading brand New Holland. Aware of the importance of encouraging reading habit in children, TürkTraktör started to build "New Holland Yaren Children's Libraries" in 2016 as a social responsibility project. This year, TürkTraktör opened the 12th library at Adana Çukur Köy to reach even more children.



Emphasizing TürkTraktör's aim of realizing sustainable corporate responsibility projects, Aykut Özüner, TürkTraktör CEO, said: "It's a great pleasure to open the 12th New Holland Yaren Children's Library at Adana Çukur Köy. We are aware of the importance of habits gained at an early age. With this in mind, we started to build libraries in 2016 to expand the horizons of our children, who will shape our future, and help them gain knowledge. Today, we are proud to support the children of 12 village schools in 12 provinces more than 8,000 books. We know that the future of Anatolia, the most precious lands in the world history, will be shaped by well-educated children, who have the means to receive world-class education. With this awareness and responsibility, we will continue to create resources that will contribute to the development of our children in order to build a better future for our country. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues who have supported this project with great motivation and great effort."



About New Holland Yaren Children's Libraries

Launched with the contribution of New Holland, the most preferred tractor brand of Turkey, the "New Holland Yaren Children's Libraries" project aims to help children in village schools easily reach books. Under the project, TürkTraktör opened "New Holland Yaren Children's Libraries" in Çankırı, Ağrı, Uşak, Kayseri, Tekirdağ, Balıkesir, Denizli, Kars, Bursa, Osmaniye, Amasya, and Adana. Within the scope of the project, the libraries in crowded village schools, which enroll students from neighboring villages, are renewed and equipped with books and necessary furnishings.



Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri AS published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:41:01 UTC.