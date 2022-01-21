Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTRAK   TRETTRK00010

TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.

(TTRAK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri : 12th New Holland Yaren Children's Library Opened at Adana Çukur Köy

01/21/2022 | 12:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TürkTraktör's Gift to the Children of Adana Çukur Köy: 12th New Holland Yaren Children's Library TürkTraktör, the first manufacturer in the Turkish automotive industry, continues to help children in various villages of Anatolia reach books and knowledge in collaboration with its leading brand New Holland. Aware of the importance of encouraging reading habit in children, TürkTraktör started to build "New Holland Yaren Children's Libraries" in 2016 as a social responsibility project. This year, TürkTraktör opened the 12th library at Adana Çukur Köy to reach even more children.

Emphasizing TürkTraktör's aim of realizing sustainable corporate responsibility projects, Aykut Özüner, TürkTraktör CEO, said: "It's a great pleasure to open the 12th New Holland Yaren Children's Library at Adana Çukur Köy. We are aware of the importance of habits gained at an early age. With this in mind, we started to build libraries in 2016 to expand the horizons of our children, who will shape our future, and help them gain knowledge. Today, we are proud to support the children of 12 village schools in 12 provinces more than 8,000 books. We know that the future of Anatolia, the most precious lands in the world history, will be shaped by well-educated children, who have the means to receive world-class education. With this awareness and responsibility, we will continue to create resources that will contribute to the development of our children in order to build a better future for our country. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues who have supported this project with great motivation and great effort."

About New Holland Yaren Children's Libraries
Launched with the contribution of New Holland, the most preferred tractor brand of Turkey, the "New Holland Yaren Children's Libraries" project aims to help children in village schools easily reach books. Under the project, TürkTraktör opened "New Holland Yaren Children's Libraries" in Çankırı, Ağrı, Uşak, Kayseri, Tekirdağ, Balıkesir, Denizli, Kars, Bursa, Osmaniye, Amasya, and Adana. Within the scope of the project, the libraries in crowded village schools, which enroll students from neighboring villages, are renewed and equipped with books and necessary furnishings.

Disclaimer

Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri AS published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.
12:42aTÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI : 12th New Holland Yaren Children's Library Opened at Ad..
PU
01/19TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI : 31.12.2021 Export Breakdown
PU
01/13TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI : TürkTraktör Receiving the Highest Rating of AAA (Trk) ..
PU
01/04TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
PU
2021TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
PU
2021TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI : New Holland, the Pioneer Brand of Modern Agriculture, ..
PU
2021TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI : TürkTraktör Showcasing New Modern Agriculture Products..
PU
2021Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
PU
2021TürkTraktör Introducing Smart Agricultural Products to Farmers in Collaboration with Tr..
PU
2021New Holland Showcases Its Latest Models at the Bursa Agriculture and Stock Breeding Fai..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 488 M 859 M 859 M
Net income 2021 1 173 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
Net Debt 2021 44,1 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 8,08%
Capitalization 12 195 M 912 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 678
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 228,50 TRY
Average target price 260,10 TRY
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ibrahim Aykut Özüner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ahmet Canbeyli Chief Financial Officer
Levent Çakiroglu Chairman
Jetender Ahuja Chief Technical Officer
Umut Kolçuoglu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.2.01%912
DEERE & COMPANY7.03%115 851
THE TORO COMPANY-5.69%10 334
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG3.10%5 194
ESCORTS LIMITED-2.21%3 008
ALAMO GROUP INC.2.89%1 806