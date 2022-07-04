Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
JUNE 2022
TYPES
SALES FROM
EXPORT
FACTORY
SALES
TRACTOR
Monthly
2.129
1.530
Cumulative
13.248
8.254
SALES FROM FACTORY: Invoiced to the dealer by the company
EXPORT SALES: Exported vehicles
MANUFACTURED TRACTOR
A
B
TOTAL
4.014
22.155
Related Month
Cumulated amount from the beginning of the year
Disclaimer
Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri AS published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 14:42:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.
Sales 2022
18 098 M
1 080 M
1 080 M
Net income 2022
2 017 M
120 M
120 M
Net cash 2022
8,95 M
0,53 M
0,53 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,35x
Yield 2022
12,2%
Capitalization
11 731 M
700 M
700 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,65x
EV / Sales 2023
0,59x
Nbr of Employees
2 717
Free-Float
25,0%
Chart TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
219,80 TRY
Average target price
298,46 TRY
Spread / Average Target
35,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.