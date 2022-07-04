Log in
    TTRAK   TRETTRK00010

TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.

(TTRAK)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-06-30
219.80 TRY   +0.92%
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
PU
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI : Farmers' Dialogue about the Agriculture of Future on the World Farmers' Day
PU
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI : TürkTraktör Announcing the First Quarter Financial Results of 2022
PU
Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)

07/04/2022 | 10:43am EDT
JUNE 2022

TYPES

SALES FROM

EXPORT

FACTORY

SALES

TRACTOR

Monthly

2.129

1.530

Cumulative

13.248

8.254

SALES FROM FACTORY: Invoiced to the dealer by the company

EXPORT SALES: Exported vehicles

MANUFACTURED TRACTOR

A

B

TOTAL

4.014

22.155

  1. Related Month
  2. Cumulated amount from the beginning of the year

Disclaimer

Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri AS published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 14:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 098 M 1 080 M 1 080 M
Net income 2022 2 017 M 120 M 120 M
Net cash 2022 8,95 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,35x
Yield 2022 12,2%
Capitalization 11 731 M 700 M 700 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 717
Free-Float 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Ibrahim Aykut Özüner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Federico Pamfili Chief Financial Officer
Levent Çakiroglu Chairman
Leonardo Sergio D'Alessandro Chief Technical Officer
Arif Nuri Bulut Independent Non-Executive Director
