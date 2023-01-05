Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
DECEMBER 2022
TYPES
SALES FROM
EXPORT
FACTORY
SALES
TRACTOR
Monthly
2.669
1.096
Cumulative
26.922
17.095
SALES FROM FACTORY: Invoiced to the dealer by the company
EXPORT SALES: Exported vehicles
MANUFACTURED TRACTOR
A
B
TOTAL
4.252
44.619
Related Month
Cumulated amount from the beginning of the year
Disclaimer
Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri AS published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 14:27:12 UTC.
Sales 2022
21 691 M
1 157 M
1 157 M
Net income 2022
2 268 M
121 M
121 M
Net cash 2022
92,5 M
4,93 M
4,93 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,5x
Yield 2022
5,49%
Capitalization
31 947 M
1 704 M
1 704 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,47x
EV / Sales 2023
1,09x
Nbr of Employees
2 772
Free-Float
25,0%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
598,60 TRY
Average target price
499,53 TRY
Spread / Average Target
-16,5%
