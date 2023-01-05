Advanced search
    TTRAK   TRETTRK00010

TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.

(TTRAK)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-01-03
598.60 TRY   -4.33%
09:28aTürk Traktör Ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
PU
2022Türk Traktör Ve Ziraat Makineleri : TürkTraktör's Long-Term National Issuer Credit Rating Once Again At the Highest Level
PU
2022Türk Traktör Ve Ziraat Makineleri : TürkTraktör Announcing 2022 Q3 Financial Results
PU
Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)

01/05/2023 | 09:28am EST
DECEMBER 2022

TYPES

SALES FROM

EXPORT

FACTORY

SALES

TRACTOR

Monthly

2.669

1.096

Cumulative

26.922

17.095

SALES FROM FACTORY: Invoiced to the dealer by the company

EXPORT SALES: Exported vehicles

MANUFACTURED TRACTOR

A

B

TOTAL

4.252

44.619

  1. Related Month
  2. Cumulated amount from the beginning of the year

Disclaimer

Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri AS published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 14:27:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 21 691 M 1 157 M 1 157 M
Net income 2022 2 268 M 121 M 121 M
Net cash 2022 92,5 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 31 947 M 1 704 M 1 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 772
Free-Float 25,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 598,60 TRY
Average target price 499,53 TRY
Spread / Average Target -16,5%
Managers and Directors
Ibrahim Aykut Özüner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Federico Pamfili Chief Financial Officer
Levent Çakiroglu Chairman
Leonardo Sergio D'Alessandro Chief Technical Officer
Arif Nuri Bulut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-9.30%1 704
DEERE & COMPANY-1.23%126 298
THE TORO COMPANY0.04%11 779
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG3.31%4 403
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED0.24%2 803
LINDSAY CORPORATION-3.81%1 720