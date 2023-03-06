Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S.
  News
  Summary
    TTRAK   TRETTRK00010

TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.

(TTRAK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-03-02
591.40 TRY   +0.29%
08:40aTürk Traktör Ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
PU
02/06Türk Traktör Ve Ziraat Makineleri : 31.12.2022 Export Breakdown
PU
02/06Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)

03/06/2023 | 08:40am EST
FEBRUARY 2023

TYPES

SALES FROM

EXPORT

FACTORY

SALES

TRACTOR

Monthly

2.609

1.654

Cumulative

5.680

3.292

SALES FROM FACTORY: Invoiced to the dealer by the company

EXPORT SALES: Exported vehicles

MANUFACTURED TRACTOR

A

B

TOTAL

4.282

8.563

  1. Related Month
  2. Cumulated amount from the beginning of the year

Financials
Sales 2023 31 784 M 1 682 M 1 682 M
Net income 2023 3 265 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2023 785 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 7,00%
Capitalization 31 562 M 1 670 M 1 670 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 782
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 591,40 TRY
Average target price 599,88 TRY
Spread / Average Target 1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ibrahim Aykut Özüner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Federico Pamfili Chief Financial Officer
Levent Çakiroglu Chairman
Leonardo Sergio D'Alessandro Chief Technical Officer
Arif Nuri Bulut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-10.39%1 670
DEERE & COMPANY0.35%127 502
THE TORO COMPANY0.56%11 915
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG12.51%4 747
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-6.28%2 653
LINDSAY CORPORATION-3.14%1 736