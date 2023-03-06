Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
FEBRUARY 2023
TYPES
SALES FROM
EXPORT
FACTORY
SALES
TRACTOR
Monthly
2.609
1.654
Cumulative
5.680
3.292
SALES FROM FACTORY: Invoiced to the dealer by the company
EXPORT SALES: Exported vehicles
MANUFACTURED TRACTOR
A
B
TOTAL
4.282
8.563
Related Month
Cumulated amount from the beginning of the year
Disclaimer
Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri AS published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 13:39:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2023
31 784 M
1 682 M
1 682 M
Net income 2023
3 265 M
173 M
173 M
Net Debt 2023
785 M
41,6 M
41,6 M
P/E ratio 2023
10,3x
Yield 2023
7,00%
Capitalization
31 562 M
1 670 M
1 670 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,02x
EV / Sales 2024
0,80x
Nbr of Employees
2 782
Free-Float
25,0%
