  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTRAK   TRETTRK00010

TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.

(TTRAK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-04-03
525.00 TRY   +3.37%
06:51aTürk Traktör Ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
PU
03/10TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/06Türk Traktör Ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)

04/05/2023 | 06:51am EDT
MARCH 2023

TYPES

SALES FROM

EXPORT

FACTORY

SALES

TRACTOR

Monthly

3.296

1.766

Cumulative

8.976

5.058

SALES FROM FACTORY: Invoiced to the dealer by the company

EXPORT SALES: Exported vehicles

MANUFACTURED TRACTOR

A

B

TOTAL

5.062

13.625

  1. Related Month
  2. Cumulated amount from the beginning of the year

Disclaimer

Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri AS published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 10:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 32 921 M 1 712 M 1 712 M
Net income 2023 3 944 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2023 803 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,17x
Yield 2023 7,88%
Capitalization 28 019 M 1 457 M 1 457 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 782
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 525,00 TRY
Average target price 610,43 TRY
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ibrahim Aykut Özüner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Federico Pamfili Chief Financial Officer
Levent Çakiroglu Chairman
Leonardo Sergio D'Alessandro Chief Technical Officer
Arif Nuri Bulut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-20.45%1 457
DEERE & COMPANY-7.25%117 836
THE TORO COMPANY-3.06%10 994
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG9.20%4 764
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-12.51%2 464
LINDSAY CORPORATION-17.83%1 473
