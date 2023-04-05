Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri : Production and Sales Units Report (AMA)
MARCH 2023
TYPES
SALES FROM
EXPORT
FACTORY
SALES
TRACTOR
Monthly
3.296
1.766
Cumulative
8.976
5.058
SALES FROM FACTORY: Invoiced to the dealer by the company
EXPORT SALES: Exported vehicles
MANUFACTURED TRACTOR
A
B
TOTAL
5.062
13.625
Related Month
Cumulated amount from the beginning of the year
Disclaimer
Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri AS published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 10:50:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2023
32 921 M
1 712 M
1 712 M
Net income 2023
3 944 M
205 M
205 M
Net Debt 2023
803 M
41,8 M
41,8 M
P/E ratio 2023
9,17x
Yield 2023
7,88%
Capitalization
28 019 M
1 457 M
1 457 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,88x
EV / Sales 2024
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
2 782
Free-Float
25,0%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
525,00 TRY
Average target price
610,43 TRY
Spread / Average Target
16,3%
