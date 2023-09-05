Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS (Turk Traktor) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the manufacture of agricultural machinery, such as tractors, harvesting machinery and earth moving machinery, and its allied parts, including gearboxes, transmission boxes, engine blocks, cylinder heads and hydraulic lifters. The Company sells New Holland and Case IH branded vehicles and equipments. The Company manufactures products through its Ankara and Erenler Plants. The Company conducts marketing and selling activities in the domestic market through its sales dealers and spare part dealers.