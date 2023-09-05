AUGUST 2023

TYPES

SALES FROM

EXPORT

FACTORY

SALES

TRACTOR

Monthly

1.791

1.100

Cumulative

21.389

12.589

SALES FROM FACTORY: Invoiced to the dealer by the company

EXPORT SALES: Exported vehicles

MANUFACTURED TRACTOR

A

B

TOTAL

2.721

33.481

  1. Related Month
  2. Cumulated amount from the beginning of the year

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri AS published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 14:54:05 UTC.