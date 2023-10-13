Istanbul, October 13, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Decisions to Issue Lease Certificates and Debt Instrument

Our Company's Board of Directors resolved that our wholly owned subsidiary Turkcell Finansman A.Ş. shall issue debt instrument. The issuance shall be at a nominal value of up to TRY1 billion, with various maturities up to one-year, in Turkish Lira terms, in the domestic market, in one or more tranches, without public offering, as private placement and/or to be sold to institutional investors.

Our Company's Board of Directors also resolved that our wholly owned subsidiary Superonline İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. shall issue management agreement based lease certificates (sukuk) in accordance with capital markets legislation through an asset leasing company based in Turkey at an amount of up to TRY3 billion, with maturities up to 12 months, in the domestic market, in one or more tranches, without public offering, as private placement and/or to be sold to institutional investors.

The respective issuances are subject to approval of Capital Markets Board.

