Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.2.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Establishment of Strategy and Digitalization Committee

Istanbul, February 17, 2022

Announcement Regarding the Establishment of Strategy and Digitalization Committee

As per the Turkish Commercial Code Article 366(2), our Company's Board of Directors has resolved that "Strategy and Digitalization Committee" shall be established in order to assist the Board of Directors in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities by providing advice in relation to strategy, digitalization and effectiveness frameworks within Turkcell. The decisions of the committee, which will report to the Board of Directors, will be advisory.

The duties and responsibilities of the Committee have been determined as follows:

To provide advice and support for the preparation of Turkcell Group strategic plan,

To review the draft Turkcell Group strategic plan before being submitted to the Board of Directors for approval,

To monitor the Turkcell Group strategic plan on a regular basis,

To provide advice and support for Turkcell Group's digital transformation and other substantial optimization and efficiency projects and to regularly monitor their implementation,

To conduct assessment and research requested by the Board of Directors with regards to its subject matter.

It has been resolved that Mr. Bülent Aksu, Mr. Nail Olpak, Ms. Figen Kılıç, Mr. Serkan Öztürk and Mr. M. Akif Konar shall be the committee members.

