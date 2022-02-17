Log in
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.2.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Establishment of Strategy and Digitalization Committee

02/17/2022 | 01:58pm EST
Istanbul, February 17, 2022

Announcement Regarding the Establishment of Strategy and Digitalization Committee

As per the Turkish Commercial Code Article 366(2), our Company's Board of Directors has resolved that "Strategy and Digitalization Committee" shall be established in order to assist the Board of Directors in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities by providing advice in relation to strategy, digitalization and effectiveness frameworks within Turkcell. The decisions of the committee, which will report to the Board of Directors, will be advisory.

The duties and responsibilities of the Committee have been determined as follows:

  • To provide advice and support for the preparation of Turkcell Group strategic plan,
  • To review the draft Turkcell Group strategic plan before being submitted to the Board of Directors for approval,
  • To monitor the Turkcell Group strategic plan on a regular basis,
  • To provide advice and support for Turkcell Group's digital transformation and other substantial optimization and efficiency projects and to regularly monitor their implementation,
  • To conduct assessment and research requested by the Board of Directors with regards to its subject matter.

It has been resolved that Mr. Bülent Aksu, Mr. Nail Olpak, Ms. Figen Kılıç, Mr. Serkan Öztürk and Mr. M. Akif Konar shall be the committee members.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 18:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 35 119 M 2 585 M 2 585 M
Net income 2021 4 497 M 331 M 331 M
Net Debt 2021 11 760 M 866 M 866 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
Yield 2021 6,84%
Capitalization 40 952 M 3 015 M 3 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 16 649
Free-Float 53,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,77 TRY
Average target price 20,65 TRY
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer
Bülent Aksu Chairman
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Afif Demirkiran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.1.68%3 005
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.96%58 705
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED4.87%54 653
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-23.17%30 357
MTN GROUP LIMITED9.20%22 313
SAFARICOM PLC-0.79%13 267