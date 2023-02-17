Advanced search
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-02-15
35.30 TRY   -3.92%
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.2.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions
PU
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Ultia - Form 6-K
PU
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.2.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Ultia
PU
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.2.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

02/17/2023 | 03:56pm EST
Istanbul, February 17, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

Within the scope of our Board of Directors' share buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and the following dates, our Company purchased a total of 1,000,000 shares at a price range of TRY 33.46 - 34.00 with an average of TRY 33.88 totaling TRY 33,884,140 on February 17, 2023.

Within the scope of the relevant decisions, Company repurchased a total of 17,893,807 shares amounting to TRY214,096,922 from August 24, 2016 until the date of this announcement. With these transactions, the ratio of our shares in Company's capital has reached 0.81%. In addition, our Company's Eurobonds with maturities of 2025 and 2028 were purchased at a nominal value of USD37,239,000 for USD35,293,480 (TRY521,752,184) at various time periods.

The details of the buy-back transactions

Code of Share Subject to

Transaction Date

Nominal Value of

Ratio to Capital

Transaction Price

Privileges. If Any, Associated

Shares Subject to

Buy-back

(%)

(TRY / Unit)

with These Shares

Transaction (TRY)

Group B, TCELL,

24.08.2016

486,575

0.022

9.82

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

29.08.2016

315,000

0.014

9.86

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

31.08.2016

500,000

0.023

9.98

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

01.09.2016

10,000

0

9.99

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

09.09.2016

361,597

0.016

9.87

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

16.09.2016

400,000

0.018

9.77

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

30.09.2016

205,000

0.009

9.74

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

04.10.2016

155,000

0.007

9.76

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

04.11.2016

310,000

0.014

9.59

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

09.11.2016

104,000

0.005

9.59

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

14.11.2016

105,000

0.005

9.46

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

29.11.2016

293,640

0.013

9.36

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

30.11.2016

500,000

0.023

9.21

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

01.12.2016

200,000

0.009

8.94

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

08.12.2016

109,500

0.005

9.09

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

22.12.2016

106,000

0.005

9.4

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

26.12.2016

180,751

0.008

9.44

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

27.12.2016

159,000

0.007

9.43

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

28.12.2016

155,000

0.007

9.46

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

30.12.2016

2,159,500

0.098

9.67

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

12.07.2018

453,950

0.021

11.01

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

12.07.2018

904,029

0.041

11.12

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

13.07.2018

117,000

0.005

10.98

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

16.07.2018

629,500

0.029

11.12

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

24.07.2018

456,000

0.021

11.40

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

15.08.2018

923,000

0.042

10.83

-

TRATCELL91M1

1

Group B, TCELL,

16.08.2018

1,458,400

0.066

10.28

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

05.10.2018

924,000

0.042

10.82

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

14.12.2018

1,403,000

0.064

12.15

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

19.12.2018

332,000

0.015

12.18

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

27.12.2018

833,325

0.038

12.00

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

31.12.2018

827,750

0.038

12.08

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

17.03.2020

406,290

0.018

12.31

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

19.03.2020

410,000

0.019

12.18

-

TRATCELL91M1

Group B, TCELL,

17.02.2023

1,000,000

0.045

33.88

-

TRATCELL91M1

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

2

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
