Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.2.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

Istanbul, February 17, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions

Within the scope of our Board of Directors' share buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and the following dates, our Company purchased a total of 1,000,000 shares at a price range of TRY 33.46 - 34.00 with an average of TRY 33.88 totaling TRY 33,884,140 on February 17, 2023.

Within the scope of the relevant decisions, Company repurchased a total of 17,893,807 shares amounting to TRY214,096,922 from August 24, 2016 until the date of this announcement. With these transactions, the ratio of our shares in Company's capital has reached 0.81%. In addition, our Company's Eurobonds with maturities of 2025 and 2028 were purchased at a nominal value of USD37,239,000 for USD35,293,480 (TRY521,752,184) at various time periods.

The details of the buy-back transactions

Code of Share Subject to Transaction Date Nominal Value of Ratio to Capital Transaction Price Privileges. If Any, Associated Shares Subject to Buy-back (%) (TRY / Unit) with These Shares Transaction (TRY) Group B, TCELL, 24.08.2016 486,575 0.022 9.82 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 29.08.2016 315,000 0.014 9.86 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 31.08.2016 500,000 0.023 9.98 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 01.09.2016 10,000 0 9.99 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 09.09.2016 361,597 0.016 9.87 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 16.09.2016 400,000 0.018 9.77 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 30.09.2016 205,000 0.009 9.74 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 04.10.2016 155,000 0.007 9.76 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 04.11.2016 310,000 0.014 9.59 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 09.11.2016 104,000 0.005 9.59 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 14.11.2016 105,000 0.005 9.46 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 29.11.2016 293,640 0.013 9.36 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 30.11.2016 500,000 0.023 9.21 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 01.12.2016 200,000 0.009 8.94 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 08.12.2016 109,500 0.005 9.09 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 22.12.2016 106,000 0.005 9.4 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 26.12.2016 180,751 0.008 9.44 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 27.12.2016 159,000 0.007 9.43 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 28.12.2016 155,000 0.007 9.46 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 30.12.2016 2,159,500 0.098 9.67 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 12.07.2018 453,950 0.021 11.01 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 12.07.2018 904,029 0.041 11.12 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 13.07.2018 117,000 0.005 10.98 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 16.07.2018 629,500 0.029 11.12 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 24.07.2018 456,000 0.021 11.40 - TRATCELL91M1 Group B, TCELL, 15.08.2018 923,000 0.042 10.83 - TRATCELL91M1

1