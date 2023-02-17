Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.2.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions
Istanbul, February 17, 2023
Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions
Within the scope of our Board of Directors' share buy-back decisions on July 27, 2016 and the following dates, our Company purchased a total of 1,000,000 shares at a price range of TRY 33.46 - 34.00 with an average of TRY 33.88 totaling TRY 33,884,140 on February 17, 2023.
Within the scope of the relevant decisions, Company repurchased a total of 17,893,807 shares amounting to TRY214,096,922 from August 24, 2016 until the date of this announcement. With these transactions, the ratio of our shares in Company's capital has reached 0.81%. In addition, our Company's Eurobonds with maturities of 2025 and 2028 were purchased at a nominal value of USD37,239,000 for USD35,293,480 (TRY521,752,184) at various time periods.
The details of the buy-back transactions
Code of Share Subject to
Transaction Date
Nominal Value of
Ratio to Capital
Transaction Price
Privileges. If Any, Associated
Shares Subject to
Buy-back
(%)
(TRY / Unit)
with These Shares
Transaction (TRY)
Group B, TCELL,
24.08.2016
486,575
0.022
9.82
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
29.08.2016
315,000
0.014
9.86
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
31.08.2016
500,000
0.023
9.98
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
01.09.2016
10,000
0
9.99
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
09.09.2016
361,597
0.016
9.87
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
16.09.2016
400,000
0.018
9.77
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
30.09.2016
205,000
0.009
9.74
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
04.10.2016
155,000
0.007
9.76
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
04.11.2016
310,000
0.014
9.59
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
09.11.2016
104,000
0.005
9.59
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
14.11.2016
105,000
0.005
9.46
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
29.11.2016
293,640
0.013
9.36
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
30.11.2016
500,000
0.023
9.21
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
01.12.2016
200,000
0.009
8.94
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
08.12.2016
109,500
0.005
9.09
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
22.12.2016
106,000
0.005
9.4
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
26.12.2016
180,751
0.008
9.44
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
27.12.2016
159,000
0.007
9.43
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
28.12.2016
155,000
0.007
9.46
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
30.12.2016
2,159,500
0.098
9.67
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
12.07.2018
453,950
0.021
11.01
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
12.07.2018
904,029
0.041
11.12
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
13.07.2018
117,000
0.005
10.98
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
16.07.2018
629,500
0.029
11.12
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
24.07.2018
456,000
0.021
11.40
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
15.08.2018
923,000
0.042
10.83
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
16.08.2018
1,458,400
0.066
10.28
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
05.10.2018
924,000
0.042
10.82
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
14.12.2018
1,403,000
0.064
12.15
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
19.12.2018
332,000
0.015
12.18
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
27.12.2018
833,325
0.038
12.00
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
31.12.2018
827,750
0.038
12.08
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
17.03.2020
406,290
0.018
12.31
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
19.03.2020
410,000
0.019
12.18
-
TRATCELL91M1
Group B, TCELL,
17.02.2023
1,000,000
0.045
33.88
-
TRATCELL91M1
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
Disclaimer
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:55:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
