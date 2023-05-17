Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in BeST

Istanbul, May 17, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in BeST

The capital of our Company's subsidiary CJSC Belarusian Telecommunications Network ("BeST") is increased by BYN 11,313,432 to BYN 1,275,020,540 from BYN 1,263,707,108. Our Company's pre-emption rights with respect to the capital increase is fully paid.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1