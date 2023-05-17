Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in BeST

Istanbul, May 17, 2023
Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in BeST
The capital of our Company's subsidiary CJSC Belarusian Telecommunications Network ("BeST") is increased by BYN 11,313,432 to BYN 1,275,020,540 from BYN 1,263,707,108. Our Company's pre-emption rights with respect to the capital increase is fully paid.
