  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-05-15
32.26 TRY   +3.80%
11:21aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Redemption of the Bond with ISIN Code TRFTCEL52317
11:21aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in BeST
05/10First Quarter 2023 - Consolidated Financial Statements
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in BeST

05/17/2023 | 11:21am EDT
Istanbul, May 17, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in BeST

The capital of our Company's subsidiary CJSC Belarusian Telecommunications Network ("BeST") is increased by BYN 11,313,432 to BYN 1,275,020,540 from BYN 1,263,707,108. Our Company's pre-emption rights with respect to the capital increase is fully paid.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 15:20:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 82 884 M 4 203 M 4 203 M
Net income 2023 11 783 M 597 M 597 M
Net Debt 2023 34 913 M 1 770 M 1 770 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,43x
Yield 2023 5,42%
Capitalization 70 395 M 3 569 M 3 569 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 16 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 32,26 TRY
Average target price 50,17 TRY
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Kamil Kalyon Executive Vice PresidentFinance
Bülent Aksu Chairman
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Afif Demirkiran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.-14.84%3 569
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED26.96%179 137
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.68%151 554
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.09%118 876
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.61%103 885
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED37.46%75 455
