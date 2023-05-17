Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-05-15
32.26 TRY   +3.80%
11:21aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Redemption of the Bond with ISIN Code TRFTCEL52317
PU
11:21aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in BeST
PU
05/10First Quarter 2023 - Consolidated Financial Statements
AQ
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Redemption of the Bond with ISIN Code TRFTCEL52317

05/17/2023 | 11:21am EDT
Istanbul, May 17, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Redemption of the Bond with ISIN Code TRFTCEL52317

Within the scope of our Company's announcement dated November 23, 2022, the redemption payment of the financial bond with ISIN code TRFTCEL52317 with a nominal amount of TRY500,000,000, a maturity of 175 days and an annual simple interest of 25.50000% was made on May 17, 2023.

Board Decision Date

: 28.04.2022

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

: TRY

Limit

: 1,000,000,000

Issue Limit Security Type

: Debt Securities

Sale Type

: Private Placement-Sale to Qualified Investor

Domestic / Overseas

: Domestic

Capital Markets Board Approval Date

: 03.11.2022

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Intended Nominal Amount

: 500,000,000

Intended Maximum Nominal Amount

: 500,000,000

Central Securities Depository

: Central Securities Depository of Türkiye

The country where the issue takes place

: Türkiye

Type

: Financial Bond

Maturity Date

: 17.05.2023

Maturity (Day)

: 175

Interest Rate Type

: Fixed Rate

Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)

: 25.50000

Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)

: 27.19819

Sale Type

: Sale to Qualified Investor

ISIN Code

: TRFTCEL52317

Title of Intermediary Brokerage House

: Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.

Payment Type

: TL Payment

Starting Date of Sale

: 22.11.2022

Ending Date of Sale

: 22.11.2022

Traded in the Stock Exchange

: Yes

Maturity Starting Date

: 23.11.2022

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

: 500,000,000

Issue Price

: 1

Coupon Number

: 1

Currency Unit

: TRY

Coupon Payment Frequency

: Single Coupon

1

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Interest

Was the

Payment

Record

Payment

Rate -

Payment

Exchange

Coupon Number

Payment

Date

Date*

Date

Periodic

Amount

Rate

Made?

(%)

1

17.05.2023

16.05.2023

17.05.2023

12.22603

61,130,149.92

Yes

Principal/Maturity

Date Payment

17.05.2023

16.05.2023

17.05.2023

500,000,000.00

Yes

Amount

*The date on which the right-holders are determined.

Issuer Rating Note

Rating Company

Rating Note

Rating Date

Is it Investment Grade?

JCR AVRASYA DERECELENDİRME

Long Term National

31.05.2022

Yes

A.Ş.

Rating AAA (Trk)

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

2

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 15:20:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer