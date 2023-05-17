Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Redemption of the Bond with ISIN Code TRFTCEL52317

Istanbul, May 17, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Redemption of the Bond with ISIN Code TRFTCEL52317

Within the scope of our Company's announcement dated November 23, 2022, the redemption payment of the financial bond with ISIN code TRFTCEL52317 with a nominal amount of TRY500,000,000, a maturity of 175 days and an annual simple interest of 25.50000% was made on May 17, 2023.

Board Decision Date : 28.04.2022 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit : TRY Limit : 1,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type : Debt Securities Sale Type : Private Placement-Sale to Qualified Investor Domestic / Overseas : Domestic Capital Markets Board Approval Date : 03.11.2022 Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Intended Nominal Amount : 500,000,000 Intended Maximum Nominal Amount : 500,000,000 Central Securities Depository : Central Securities Depository of Türkiye The country where the issue takes place : Türkiye Type : Financial Bond Maturity Date : 17.05.2023 Maturity (Day) : 175 Interest Rate Type : Fixed Rate Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%) : 25.50000 Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%) : 27.19819 Sale Type : Sale to Qualified Investor ISIN Code : TRFTCEL52317 Title of Intermediary Brokerage House : Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Payment Type : TL Payment Starting Date of Sale : 22.11.2022 Ending Date of Sale : 22.11.2022 Traded in the Stock Exchange : Yes Maturity Starting Date : 23.11.2022 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold : 500,000,000 Issue Price : 1 Coupon Number : 1 Currency Unit : TRY Coupon Payment Frequency : Single Coupon

1