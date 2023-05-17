Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Redemption of the Bond with ISIN Code TRFTCEL52317
05/17/2023 | 11:21am EDT
Istanbul, May 17, 2023
Announcement Regarding the Redemption of the Bond with ISIN Code TRFTCEL52317
Within the scope of our Company's announcement dated November 23, 2022, the redemption payment of the financial bond with ISIN code TRFTCEL52317 with a nominal amount of TRY500,000,000, a maturity of 175 days and an annual simple interest of 25.50000% was made on May 17, 2023.
Board Decision Date
: 28.04.2022
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit
: TRY
Limit
: 1,000,000,000
Issue Limit Security Type
: Debt Securities
Sale Type
: Private Placement-Sale to Qualified Investor
Domestic / Overseas
: Domestic
Capital Markets Board Approval Date
: 03.11.2022
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Intended Nominal Amount
: 500,000,000
Intended Maximum Nominal Amount
: 500,000,000
Central Securities Depository
: Central Securities Depository of Türkiye
The country where the issue takes place
: Türkiye
Type
: Financial Bond
Maturity Date
: 17.05.2023
Maturity (Day)
: 175
Interest Rate Type
: Fixed Rate
Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)
: 25.50000
Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)
: 27.19819
Sale Type
: Sale to Qualified Investor
ISIN Code
: TRFTCEL52317
Title of Intermediary Brokerage House
: Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.
Payment Type
: TL Payment
Starting Date of Sale
: 22.11.2022
Ending Date of Sale
: 22.11.2022
Traded in the Stock Exchange
: Yes
Maturity Starting Date
: 23.11.2022
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold
: 500,000,000
Issue Price
: 1
Coupon Number
: 1
Currency Unit
: TRY
Coupon Payment Frequency
: Single Coupon
1
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Interest
Was the
Payment
Record
Payment
Rate -
Payment
Exchange
Coupon Number
Payment
Date
Date*
Date
Periodic
Amount
Rate
Made?
(%)
1
17.05.2023
16.05.2023
17.05.2023
12.22603
61,130,149.92
Yes
Principal/Maturity
Date Payment
17.05.2023
16.05.2023
17.05.2023
500,000,000.00
Yes
Amount
*The date on which the right-holders are determined.
