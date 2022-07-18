Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-07-13
16.89 TRY   -1.80%
02:04pTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 18.7.2022 | Announcement Regarding Fitch Ratings' Credit Rating
PU
06/23TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 23.6.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Dispute in Relation to the Act on the Protection of Competition
PU
06/21TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 21.6.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Incorporation of Turkcell Dijital Sigorta A.Ş.
PU
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 18.7.2022 | Announcement Regarding Fitch Ratings' Credit Rating

07/18/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Istanbul, July 18, 2022

Announcement Regarding Fitch Ratings' Credit Rating

International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised our Company's credit rating as "B" which was previously "B+" in accordance with its internal practice to reflect its decision to downgrade Turkey's sovereign rating announced on July 8, 2022. The outlook of our Company has been kept as "Negative".

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 18:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 46 671 M 2 672 M 2 672 M
Net income 2022 5 558 M 318 M 318 M
Net Debt 2022 18 875 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,88x
Yield 2022 7,49%
Capitalization 36 873 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 16 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Managers and Directors
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer
Bülent Aksu Chairman
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Afif Demirkiran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.-8.50%2 119
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.81%214 266
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.59%133 212
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.29%100 114
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.07%95 736
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.90%76 602