Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 18.7.2022 | Announcement Regarding Fitch Ratings' Credit Rating

Istanbul, July 18, 2022

Announcement Regarding Fitch Ratings' Credit Rating

International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised our Company's credit rating as "B" which was previously "B+" in accordance with its internal practice to reflect its decision to downgrade Turkey's sovereign rating announced on July 8, 2022. The outlook of our Company has been kept as "Negative".

